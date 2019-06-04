Associated Press

Tom Thibodeau says he’s not really interested in being an assistant coach again

There was a time when Tom Thibodeau was the hottest name among assistant coaches looking for a move to the big chair. He was the guy who designed the defense for Doc Rivers’ 2008 Boston title team, and he was the guy everybody wanted.

He got the job he wanted. First as head coach of the Chicago Bulls, then as coach and team president in Minnesota.

He’s not going back to that second chair. Rumors he would have been an assistant on Tyronn Lue’s staff in Los Angeles had he been hired by the Lakers never had much of a footing in reality, Thibodeau told the Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio.

“Probably not,” Thibodeau said.. “I’ve known Ty for a long time. I coached him in Houston, and when he first got into coaching, we were in Boston together so I consider him a really good friend. But I still have some time on my contract. I’ll be patient and just wait for the right opportunity to come along.”

That second to last sentence is the key — Thibodeau is still getting paid by the Timberwolves. He’s got plenty of money coming in, there is no pressure to rush back to the bench.

Thibodeau’s reputation took a hit with the Timberwolves, in part because he struggled to relate to the franchise’s young stars such as Karl-Anthony Towns, and in part because there’s a sense the league has passed his trademark defense by and he has yet to adapt. Whether any of that is true or not, we’d need to see him back on the bench to know for sure.

And he’s in no rush to make that happen.

Rumor: If Lakers don’t upgrade roster, LeBron James could leave

The Lakers just wasted a year of LeBron James‘ prime with a roster construction he described as “[fart noise].”

The good news for the Lakers: They still have the tools to try again this summer. They’ll have max cap space. They have the No. 4 pick. They have talented young players like Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart to use in a trade.

But the stakes also might be especially high.

Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times on ESPN LA:

I’m hearing that, if they whiff on free agency, and if they whiff on a trade – which I don’t know how likely that is, but if that happens, they’ve got big trouble with LeBron. Why would LeBron – I mean, the LeBron era could be over before it starts here.

I heard this for the first time yesterday. Somebody very connected said “You know what, if they whiff, LeBron’s going to say either, ‘I’m out of here’ or ‘Get me out of here,’ or the Lakers better just might as well just get him out of here.”

LeBron has denied that the Lakers must repair trust with him.

This seems like an easy thing for people to speculate about. LeBron left the Heat after he thought they weren’t committed enough to winning. He often pressured the Cavaliers to do more. Why wouldn’t he make similar demands in Los Angeles?

But he also locked in for three years with the Lakers, longer than he did on any contract in his return to Cleveland. That’s a lot of trust in a team that has struggled for years. Maybe he did it because, as much as he still wants to win, that’s no longer his sole focus.

At this point, he could prioritize the Los Angeles lifestyle and proximity to Hollywood. Those factors aren’t vanishing, no matter whom the Lakers sign or trade for this summer.

Maybe Plaschke’s “very connected” source knows something. That’s what makes this intriguing.

But this stands against a taller pile of evidence that LeBron will just stick it out with the Lakers.

Stephen Curry: I cost Warriors 2016 championship

Kyrie Irving said his game-winning 3-pointer for the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals made him feel validated.

Stephen Curry had a different, more-immediate reaction.

Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

His reaction with 53 ticks left on the Game 7 clock in the 2016 NBA Finals, seconds after Kyrie Irving’s surgical 3-point shot had fallen through the strings, was a primal, instinctive response to a lifetime spent swirling in a cauldron of competition and pressure: “I gotta go back at him.”

This, Curry would recognize later, was the incorrect course of action. But in the moment, pride overrode practical sensibilities.

“I’m like, ‘I just need a little space’ — and that’s where I started to rush,” Curry says now. “I look back and think I could have easily gone around [Love] and gotten a 2, and we could have gotten a stop, and then I could come back down and hit another shot, and we win another championship, instead of me going for the hero shot, which I felt like I could make.

“That was a shot where I was not under control. And it cost us a championship.”

Curry’s miss effectively ended the series. But even if he went for a quick two, Golden State likely still would have lost. There was no guarantee of converting the quick two, let alone getting a stop, let alone making another shot. So much would have had to go right for the Warriors. There’s a reason the team up three in the final minute usually wins.

With Kevin Love switched onto him, Curry taking a 3-pointer was a reasonable shot on paper. However, learning Curry felt rushed certainly puts a twist on it.

Still, he’s being too hard on himself by saying he cost the Warriors a title. They were in a tough situation already. Having the greatest shooter of all-time force a rushed shot isn’t catastrophic. He can make those.

Draymond Green, who got suspended for Game 5, has also taken blame costing Golden State a title. This really speaks to the character of the team. Multiple players are willing to take personal responsibility rather than point fingers. That’s a great trait.

And it showed up again in these NBA Finals.

D’Angelo Russell willing to be patient during free agency

Brooklyn’s D'Angelo Russell is a free agent point guard coming off an All-Star season. He averaged 21.1 points and seven assists per game, showing off improved shooting (36.9 percent from three, plus hitting floaters and jumpers opened up the rest of this game), and he helped lead the Nets to the playoffs.

Usually, that would make him highly sought after and one of the big fish in the pond.

Not this year. Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler combine to create a ridiculous tier at the top of free agency. For a lot of teams, including Brooklyn, what those big guns decide will impact the decisions on the next tier down.

Russell gets that, he told Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“It’s more of just the waiting game as far as chess moves have to be made,” Russell told The Post via phone while on vacation in Spain. “There’s a lot of big fish out there that have to find their destinations so I think I’ll [fall in line after that].

“There are a lot of fish out there that need to find destinations. So whenever that time comes then I have decisions to make on my own, I think I’ll be well ready for it.”

The Nets, who have the rights to match any offer for Russell, are one of the teams big game hunting this summer. Brooklyn has been linked to Kyrie Irving, with the idea of pairing him with Russell. Plus, the Nets already reached a deal to keep backup point guard Spencer Dinwiddie on the roster.

The question for Russell is, of course, money.

Russell is eligible for a $27 million max salary, and the Nets are reportedly hesitant to pay that much. They would love to get him for closer to $20 million a season. However, if a team with cap space and in need of a point guard comes in hot with a max offer for Russell, the Nets will have to decide whether to match or not.

But that likely doesn’t happen until the big fish are off the board.

Report: Ricky Rubio says Jazz have told him he won’t be priority as free agent

Donovan Mitchell is still coming into his own as a player.

Is he a shooting guard? Is he a point guard? Those are important questions, because the Jazz must determine what type of guard fits best with him.

It sounds as if his backcourt mate will change from Ricky Rubio, a pass-first point guard who defends well but is limited as a shooter.

Rubio, via Ernest Macià, via Google Translate:

Utah has already informed me that I am not a priority for them

Rubio will be an unrestricted free agent. His future with the Jazz seemed doomed since their Mike Conley discussions with the Grizzlies before the trade deadline became public.

Utah could still try to trade for Mike Conley or even Chris Paul, who’s reportedly available, or sign someone like Kemba Walker or Malcolm Brogdon. The Jazz will have plenty of flexibility, especially if they waive Derrick Favors ($16.9 million unguaranteed next season).

Rudy Gobert and Mitchell make Utah a good team. It’s time to prioritize the present. The Jazz can probably upgrade from Rubio, and that they’re telling him this shows their confidence that they will.