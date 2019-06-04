Terrence Jones hits opponent in crotch, dances, gets clotheslined, opponent dances (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 4, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Remember Terrence Jones? He was the No. 18 pick in the 2012 draft and had a promising start with the Rockets. But then his career fizzled as he bounced to the Pelicans, Bucks and back to Rockets.

He’s now playing the Philippines and… making an impact.

In a recent game, Jones punched Calvin Abueva in the groin then danced in celebration. A short time later, Abueva clotheslined Jones then danced himself.

I hope to someday feel as proud of myself as Abueva did for that wonderful retaliation.

Toronto’s box-and-one defense was the topic, and punchline, of the day (but it worked)

By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT
OAKLAND — It lasted for only about five minutes of Game 2, but it was THE talk of NBA Finals practice on Tuesday.

Toronto’s box-and-one defense against Stephen Curry.

Jokes were flying, smirks were everywhere.

“In ninth grade a team played one against me. Very proud to announce that,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said with a laugh. “I had a box-and-one, just like Steph. So janky defenses have been going on for a long time.”

“Probably last time I saw it was when I had a [Davidson] Wildcat jersey on,” Curry said.

“The first time a team has probably ever played box-and-one in the NBA ever…” Kyle Lowry said. “I don’t think I’ve ever run a box-and-one in my life, I’m going to be honest with you.”

“Yeah, I know, everybody’s making fun of me for it, right?” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said.

After Klay Thompson left Game 2 with his hamstring issue, and with Kevin Durant still in street clothes, it left Curry as the lone shot creator, the everything for Golden State’s offense. So Nurse pulled out the box-and-one — a defense where one player (in this case Fred VanVleet) plays aggressive man-to-man defense on their best player and everyone else plays a zone in a box (or diamond) shape. It’s a defense seen in middle school or some high school, where teams might have one good player and others who don’t have some fundamental skills, but by the time players are in the NBA guys are supposed to be too skilled for it to work.

Nurse thought it could be the kind of change of pace his team needed to make a late run.

“We were having trouble getting our defense set up. We were having trouble at the basket a little bit. We were having trouble with the rhythm of the game there,” Nurse said of going to the defense. “And usually you use any zone. So it’s a type of zone…

“It seemed to protect the rim better for us and stop some of their cutting. And it was good. I don’t know, I was just trying to come up with something to stop them.”

Laugh all you want, it worked.

The Warriors didn’t score for seven consecutive possessions.

“It was obviously innovative and unexpected in terms of defense you haven’t seen in a while,” Curry said.

Toronto didn’t take great advantage of that on offense, leaving the door open for Andre Iguodala‘s dagger three, but the defense did its job.

So will we see it again in Game 3?

“Probably not,” Kawhi Leonard said. “Klay definitely wasn’t on the floor at that time. There’s no telling when KD’s going to come back either. So I don’t think it will work.”

He’s right, it wouldn’t. The surprise element is gone. Even without Thompon and Durant there are a lot of counters and sets the Warriors could have run and didn’t.

“There are things that we could have done differently to try to create better shots on every possession they threw at us, whether it’s me off the ball or with the ball in my hands or working around other guys,” Curry said.

The defense is done. The jokes will be with us much longer.

Lakers add another former head coach, Lionell Hollins, as assistant to Frank Vogel

By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT
Among Laker management’s issues with Luke Walton was the makeup of his staff, not having an experienced former head coach by his side.

Now the pendulum is swinging the other way.

Frank Vogel took the Lakers job with the condition that Jason Kidd — the former Brooklyn and Milwaukee coach — would be on his staff. Now comes news that Lionel Hollins, the guy that replaced Kidd in Brooklyn and was the head coach in Memphis before that, will be on the Lakers’ bench as well. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news, others have since confirmed it.

So the Lakers hired a coach that was not LeBron James‘ guy (because LeBron’s guy would not take the terms the Lakers tried to impose on him) and now have two former head coaches who can step right in on the bench with him. And one of those coaches lobbied hard for the Lakers job while Walton still had it. What could possibly go wrong?

Hollins in and of himself is a good hire. There are smart coaches on the Laker bench, but all three of the ones we know — Vogel, Kidd, and Hollins — are old-school offensive minds. The Lakers’ sets and style will not be breaking new ground.

How good those coaches are or are not will not matter if the Lakers can’t upgrade the roster talent this summer.

Report: Lakers make Jason Kidd NBA’s highest-paid assistant coach

By Dan FeldmanJun 4, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
The Lakers’ coaching-hire process appeared to be:

1. Pick Jason Kidd as assistant coach

2. Pick a head coach

The Lakers offered the head-coaching job to Tyronn Lue then lost him because he didn’t want Kidd on his staff. Lue would have dealt with Kidd for more money, but the Lakers wouldn’t pay. So, they moved onto Frank Vogel with Kidd as an assistant.

With the Lakers holding him in such high esteem, Kidd apparently took advantage.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Jason Kidd’s contract with the Lakers made him the highest paid assistant coach in the NBA, sources with knowledge of the deal said.

With a four-year, $6.5 million contract, Lue was the NBA’s highest-paid assistant of all-time when the Cavaliers hired him in 2014. It’s unclear who the highest-paid current assistant was before Kidd.

Of course, Cleveland fired David Blatt and promoted Lue to head coach in 2016. More compensation usually means more power. Is Vogel still sure he’s not worried about Kidd undermining him?

Kidd might be a fine assistant coach. He did creative things with the Bucks and Nets, and he was an incredibly smart player.

But I don’t see justification for the Lakers valuing him this much. His record of player development is mixed. He’s too often stuck in dated thinking. There were interpersonal issues in Milwaukee. He’s probably not going to lure Giannis Antetokounmpo to Los Angeles.

Still, there’s no cap on coaching salaries. Teams willing to spend can gain an advantage. The Lakers are giving themselves a better chance of having a quality assistant.

I’m just not convinced Kidd was the right assistant to target.

Kevin Durant out for Game 3, Klay Thompson still questionable

By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
OAKLAND — We could be seeing more box-and-one defense from Toronto in Game 3.

Kevin Durant is “ramping up his workouts” to recover from a strained calf but will not play in Game 3 Wednesday night at Oracle Arena, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday. Durant was not at practice at Oracle with his teammates, but that doesn’t mean he got the day off.

“Kevin is going to get on the floor at the practice facility later today…” Kerr said. “He was here for our film session and for some treatment, but he’ll be getting some work in this afternoon. He’s out for tomorrow, but improving.”

Klay Thompson was at practice, was walking without a limp, and got up a few standing-still shots, but was not actively participating in the part of practice the media got to view (or, likely, any of the rest of it). Thompson was optimistic he could play, while Kerr was more cautious and said his two guard was still questionable for Game 3. Thompson made it clear how he feels, but the Warriors don’t want him to aggravate the injury and make it worse in a series that looks like it could go six or seven games.

“It will be a game-time decision,” Thompson said. “But for me personally, it would be hard to see me not playing. Hopefully, I’ll feel much better tomorrow and be a go for tip-off.”

“He says he’s feeling well and that he’s feeling a lot better today than he did yesterday. And he thinks he’ll be ready to go…” Kerr said. “What we’ll have to determine is is that a risk? If he plays, are we risking anything? If the training staff feels good about his ability to go out there and play without making things worse, then he’ll play. But if there’s a risk, we would rather give him the next couple of days to continue to heal and hopefully have him out there for Game 4. But it’s literally day to day.”

Thompson injured his hamstring on an awkward fall after a jump shot where he tried to draw a foul during Game 2. Thompson, who had 25 points and was the best player on floor, left with 7:59 remaining in the fourth not to return.

“I was trying to brace for contact, which I probably shouldn’t have done, and I landed awkwardly,” Thompson said of the play where he got injured.

If the Warriors play without Durant and Thompson in Game 3, it will put a lot of pressure not only on Stephen Curry (who always has that pressure to create and be the focal point of the offense) but also on Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, DeMarcus Cousins, and others to create looks and offense. The Raptors are too good to beat with just the Curry show, it will have to a more balanced effort.

Toronto will feel the pressure to win this game on the road before the Warriors get back to full strength.

If the Warriors drop Game 3, the pressure will mount to have at least one of Thompson and Durant — ideally both — to play in Game 4.

The Warriors also will be without Kevon Looney, who is out for the playoffs with a collar bone fracture.