Profile confirms characterization of Kawhi Leonard as short-spoken, basketball-obsessed

By Dane DelgadoJun 4, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard has been fairly — or unfairly, depending on your perspective — characterized as an unfeeling basketball robot over the course of his NBA career. Nobody really knows the real Leonard for sure, but it’s fun to think of him as only interested in basketball and nothing else. In a league full of players trying to create their own brand, Leonard’s brand is simply “play basketball”. It’s not necessarily better than anyone else’s style, but it’s definitely different.

Leonard has been the star of these NBA Finals thus far, and we’re learning a little more about him as the series goes on. That includes some tidbits from an excellent oral history released on The Athletic by Jayson Jenks exploring Leonard’s college days.

The best section included folks close to Leonard saying he did in fact speak in short bursts and phrases, and was so locked in on one phrase that it burned into his friends’ brains.

Via The Athletic:

Gay: The most he talked was on the hard court, and Kawhi was not afraid to let you know that you weren’t going to score on him, that you couldn’t get past him or that he would score on you. Every time the ball went through the net, he just said, “Bucket. Bucket.” That was it.

Tyrone Shelley, guard: Most people say it like, “Oh, I’m about to get buckets on you.” He was just like, “Buckets. Layup.” Just one word.

LaBradford Franklin, guard: If he was grabbing a rebound, he’d say, “Give me that” or “Board man” or “Board man gets paid.”

Coach Hutson: If I heard it once, I heard it 50 times. “Board man. I’m a board man.” That’s what he said. Absolutely. “I’m a board man. Yeah, I’m a board man. Board man gets paid.” He spoke in phrases like that.

Shelley: Instead of saying, “We need to walk to the store” or “Let’s go to the store,” he’d just say, “I’m up.” When he leaves, he just says, “I’m up.”

Shelton: If he joked, it would be like one or two comments, and he’d go like, “Yeeee.” He’d make more sounds than he actually talked.

I love every characterization of Leonard that is like this. Who doesn’t love basketball? If you could play basketball as well as Leonard does, wouldn’t you be as focused as he seemingly is in this profile?

Leonard would also reportedly make his friends watch hours of Michael Jordan highlights, and challenge them to free-throw shooting contests on those Nerf mini-hoops you hang on the back of bedroom doors.

At one point, the Raptors star had to be taught to work on his help side defense. Leonard, wondering why his teammates needed help at all, responded, “They should just be able to stay in front of their man like I do.”

Board man gets paid.

Jazz, Wolves, Pacers, Magic expected to make run at D’Angelo Russell

By Dane DelgadoJun 4, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
D'Angelo Russell‘s stock went up this season with the Brooklyn Nets. Although they didn’t find their way out of the first round in the Eastern Conference playoffs this season, the Nets were a great watch and they’ll hold great interest in seasons to come.

That is, if they can hold on to their stars.

Russell is one of the players up for a new contract this summer, and he will have many suitors. There is some doubt around the NBA that Russell will be able to keep up the kind of mid-range shooting numbers that he had in 2018-19, but that reportedly won’t slow down potential offers.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, at least four teams are interested in making Russell’s services a priority.

Via The Athletic:

A market is forming for Nets All-Star and restricted free agent D’Angelo Russell: Utah, Orlando, Minnesota and Indiana are among the teams expected to show an interest aside from Brooklyn, sources said.

Some of these make some sense. The Utah Jazz have reportedly told Ricky Rubio that he won’t be a priority this offseason. Although they are a good defensive squad, it was obvious that Utah needed somebody, anybody, to score and create baskets for them this year.

The Orlando Magic can use any help they can get, and their guard rotation will wear thin this season and next, particularly if Markelle Fultz can’t figure things out.

The Minnesota Timberwolves need to add burgeoning young talent around their core, lest in fall apart the way they have countless times in the past. I’m less enthused about that fit, however, simply because they were a poor defensive team last season and Russell isn’t going to lead the charge there.

Indiana is the most interesting option here. Yes, the Pacers need some guard help, but pairing Russell with Victor Oladipo might not leave enough air in the ball after the two have gotten through dribbling it. Indiana has misfired on some traditional, low-rent point guards over the past couple of seasons, but perhaps Rubio might be a better option for them? The Pacers still need shooting and Russell did get his average up to 37 percent from 3-point range this year.

These are some solid options for Russell, who can also simply go back to Brooklyn and try to build upon the success of their sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. The real question is how much to offer him, and whether he will be a near-max player as some have wondered.

DeMar DeRozan says he’s rooting for Raptors, that he made their NBA Finals run possible

By Dan FeldmanJun 4, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
DeMar DeRozan built himself into a legitimate star for the Raptors. Then, they traded him for Kawhi Leonard. That caused plenty of resentment – both from DeRozan and his friend Kyle Lowry, who remained in Toronto. Lowry eventually got over it. Now, the Raptors are in the NBA Finals.

How does DeRozan feel about all that now?

DeRozan, in an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report:

People got to understand, my best friend is Kyle. So, I’m rooting for my friend to do well, to accomplish something that we tried to do all them years. And he has the opportunity to do it. Some guys on the team, they know I’m rooting for them.

If it wasn’t for all the years and groundwork that I did before then, none of them things would’ve been possible. Yes, I fought. I sacrificed. I pushed the limits to where I had to be the sacrificial lamb. You just have to sit back and understand you are the reason so many things was even possible.

To their credit, they probably felt like it was time to see what we could get to make that next jump.

DeRozan and Lowry share a special bond. I’m glad it remains intact, even after the trade. Fans often root for teams, even as personnel changes. But it’s different when you know the players personally. So, of course DeRozan is rooting for Lowry and many others he connected with in Toronto. Those relationships matter more than grudges.

It’s safe to say the Raptors made the Finals only because they traded Leonard for DeRozan. DeRozan is a good player who frequently faltered in the playoffs. Leonard is a superstar who elevates his game in the postseason. The swap has made all the difference.

But DeRozan is right about his contributions. His sustained quality of play over years helped Toronto reach the point an all-in trade for Leonard, who’ll become an unrestricted free agent this summer, made sense. With DeRozan raising their floor, the Raptors assembled a strong supporting cast primed for an upgrade to Leonard, who raises the ceiling.

Simply put, one of the very best things DeRozan did for the Raptors was getting good enough to be traded for Leonard. That’s a thankless contribution, but also one that shouldn’t be ignored.

Toronto’s box-and-one defense was the topic, and punchline, of the day (but it worked)

By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT
OAKLAND — It lasted for only about five minutes of Game 2, but it was THE talk of NBA Finals practice on Tuesday.

Toronto’s box-and-one defense against Stephen Curry.

Jokes were flying, smirks were everywhere.

“In ninth grade a team played one against me. Very proud to announce that,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said with a laugh. “I had a box-and-one, just like Steph. So janky defenses have been going on for a long time.”

“Probably last time I saw it was when I had a [Davidson] Wildcat jersey on,” Curry said.

“The first time a team has probably ever played box-and-one in the NBA ever…” Kyle Lowry said. “I don’t think I’ve ever run a box-and-one in my life, I’m going to be honest with you.”

“Yeah, I know, everybody’s making fun of me for it, right?” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said.

After Klay Thompson left Game 2 with his hamstring issue, and with Kevin Durant still in street clothes, it left Curry as the lone shot creator, the everything for Golden State’s offense. So Nurse pulled out the box-and-one — a defense where one player (in this case Fred VanVleet) plays aggressive man-to-man defense on their best player and everyone else plays a zone in a box (or diamond) shape. It’s a defense seen in middle school or some high school, where teams might have one good player and others who don’t have some fundamental skills, but by the time players are in the NBA guys are supposed to be too skilled for it to work.

Nurse thought it could be the kind of change of pace his team needed to make a late run.

“We were having trouble getting our defense set up. We were having trouble at the basket a little bit. We were having trouble with the rhythm of the game there,” Nurse said of going to the defense. “And usually you use any zone. So it’s a type of zone…

“It seemed to protect the rim better for us and stop some of their cutting. And it was good. I don’t know, I was just trying to come up with something to stop them.”

Laugh all you want, it worked.

The Warriors didn’t score for seven consecutive possessions.

“It was obviously innovative and unexpected in terms of defense you haven’t seen in a while,” Curry said.

Toronto didn’t take great advantage of that on offense, leaving the door open for Andre Iguodala‘s dagger three, but the defense did its job.

So will we see it again in Game 3?

“Probably not,” Kawhi Leonard said. “Klay definitely wasn’t on the floor at that time. There’s no telling when KD’s going to come back either. So I don’t think it will work.”

He’s right, it wouldn’t. The surprise element is gone. Even without Thompon and Durant there are a lot of counters and sets the Warriors could have run and didn’t.

“There are things that we could have done differently to try to create better shots on every possession they threw at us, whether it’s me off the ball or with the ball in my hands or working around other guys,” Curry said.

The defense is done. The jokes will be with us much longer.

Terrence Jones hits opponent in crotch, dances, gets clotheslined, opponent dances (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 4, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Remember Terrence Jones? He was the No. 18 pick in the 2012 draft and had a promising start with the Rockets. But then his career fizzled as he bounced to the Pelicans, Bucks and back to Rockets.

He’s now playing the Philippines and… making an impact.

In a recent game, Jones punched Calvin Abueva in the groin then danced in celebration. A short time later, Abueva clotheslined Jones then danced himself.

I hope to someday feel as proud of myself as Abueva did for that wonderful retaliation.