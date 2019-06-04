Kevin Durant out for Game 3, Klay Thompson still questionable

OAKLAND — We could be seeing more box-and-one defense from Toronto in Game 3.

Kevin Durant is “ramping up his workouts” to recover from a strained calf but will not play in Game 3 Wednesday night at Oracle Arena, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday. Durant was not at practice at Oracle with his teammates, but that doesn’t mean he got the day off.

“Kevin will get on the floor at the practice facility later today,” Kerr said. “He will get some work in. He’s out for tomorrow but improving.”

Klay Thompson was at practice, was walking without a limp, and got up a few standing-still shots, but was not actively participating in the part of practice the media got to view (or, likely, any of the rest of it). Thompson was optimistic he could play, while Kerr was more cautious and said his two guard was still questionable for Game 3. Thompson made it clear how he feels, but the Warriors don’t want him to aggravate the injury and make it worse in a series that looks like it could go six or seven games.

“It’s going to be a game-time decision,” Thompson said. “But I really want to be out there… I hate missing games.”

“He says he’s feeling well. He says he’ll be ready to go,” Kerr said. “We have to determine if that’s a risk. If there’s a risk we’d rather give him the next couple of days to heal. It’s literally day-to-day.”

Thompson injured his hamstring on an awkward fall after a jump shot where he tried to draw a foul during Game 2. Thompson, who had 25 points and was the best player on floor, left with 7:59 remaining in the fourth not to return.

“I was trying to brace for contact, which I probably shouldn’t have done, and I landed awkwardly,” Thompson said of the play where he got injured.

If the Warriors play without Durant and Thompson in Game 3, it will put a lot of pressure not only on Stephen Curry (who always has that pressure to create and be the focal point of the offense) but also on Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, DeMarcus Cousins, and others to create looks and offense. The Raptors are too good to beat with just the Curry show, it will have to a more balanced effort.

Toronto will feel the pressure to win this game on the road before the Warriors get back to full strength.

If the Warriors drop Game 3, the pressure will mount to have at least one of Thompson and Durant — ideally both — to play in Game 4.

The Warriors also will be without Kevon Looney, who is out for the playoffs with a collar bone fracture.