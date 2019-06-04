Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins goes from playoff outcast to NBA Finals starter

By Dan FeldmanJun 4, 2019, 1:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

TORONTO – Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson stood around the corner from the tunnel, greeting their fellow Warriors – and Drake – after winning Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Everyone from Golden State appeared happy about tying the series, but still relatively even-keeled.

Then, DeMarcus Cousins came through.

“Ahhhh!” Cousins yelled while flexing. “Hell yeah! Hell yeah!”

Unlike other Warriors, Cousins hasn’t experienced this before. While they were winning three championships in four years, he was toiling with the Kings then getting hurt with the Pelicans. While Golden State advanced through this postseason, Cousins sat sidelined with another injury Warriors coach Steve Kerr thought would be season-ending.

But Cousins worked his way back and even into a surprisingly important contributor.

“I want to be on this stage,” said Cousins, who started Game 2 and had 11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 28 minutes. “This is what I’ve worked for my entire career, to be on this stage, to have this opportunity to play for something.”

It was historic when Cousins even played Game 1 of the Finals with only two prior career playoff games. Starting Game 2 of the Finals with only three prior career playoff games? That’s unheard of. Nobody on record has ever been entrusted with that role despite holding so little postseason experience.

Here are the players with the fewest prior career playoff games before their first NBA Finals start since 1984, when the NBA adopted a 16-team postseason:

image

Even in prior postseason formats, nobody in the Basketball-Reference database – which tracks Finals starts since 1971 – has started a Finals game with anywhere near so little postseason experience. Kurt Rambis came closest. As a rookie, he started eight playoff games for the 1982 Lakers (sweeps of the Suns and Spurs) then continued starting in Finals.

This was no spot start, either. Especially with Kevon Looney out and Golden State winning Game 2, expect Cousins to start Game 3.

“We needed everything he gave out there,” Kerr said. “His rebounding, his toughness, his physical presence, getting the ball in the paint, and just playing big like he does – we needed all of that. So I thought he was fantastic.”

Toronto repeatedly targeted Cousins’ defense – for good reason. His mobility is limited. But he worked hard enough on that end to hold up fine, and Golden State needs his offensive talent with Durant sidelined. The Raptors had a tough time time defending Cousins without fouling, and when they did, he impressed as a passer.

When Durant returns, maybe Cousins would help more by bolstering the Warriors’ bench. Cousins said he’s willing to do anything.

But, one way or another, he has earned a bigger role in this series.

Kevin Durant out for Game 3, Klay Thompson still questionable

By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

OAKLAND — We could be seeing more box-and-one defense from Toronto in Game 3.

Kevin Durant is “ramping up his workouts” to recover from a strained calf but will not play in Game 3 Wednesday night at Oracle Arena, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday. Durant was not at practice at Oracle with his teammates, but that doesn’t mean he got the day off.

“Kevin will get on the floor at the practice facility later today,” Kerr said. “He will get some work in. He’s out for tomorrow but improving.”

Klay Thompson was at practice, was walking without a limp, and got up a few standing-still shots, but was not actively participating in the part of practice the media got to view (or, likely, any of the rest of it). Thompson was optimistic he could play, while Kerr was more cautious and said his two guard was still questionable for Game 3. Thompson made it clear how he feels, but the Warriors don’t want him to aggravate the injury and make it worse in a series that looks like it could go six or seven games.

“It’s going to be a game-time decision,” Thompson said. “But I really want to be out there… I hate missing games.”

“He says he’s feeling well. He says he’ll be ready to go,” Kerr said. “We have to determine if that’s a risk. If there’s a risk we’d rather give him the next couple of days to heal. It’s literally day-to-day.”

Thompson injured his hamstring on an awkward fall after a jump shot where he tried to draw a foul during Game 2. Thompson, who had 25 points and was the best player on floor, left with 7:59 remaining in the fourth not to return.

“I was trying to brace for contact, which I probably shouldn’t have done, and I landed awkwardly,” Thompson said of the play where he got injured.

If the Warriors play without Durant and Thompson in Game 3, it will put a lot of pressure not only on Stephen Curry (who always has that pressure to create and be the focal point of the offense) but also on Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, DeMarcus Cousins, and others to create looks and offense. The Raptors are too good to beat with just the Curry show, it will have to a more balanced effort.

Toronto will feel the pressure to win this game on the road before the Warriors get back to full strength.

If the Warriors drop Game 3, the pressure will mount to have at least one of Thompson and Durant — ideally both — to play in Game 4.

The Warriors also will be without Kevon Looney, who is out for the playoffs with a collar bone fracture.

Report: Pelicans’ new front office now listening to Anthony Davis trade ideas

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here we go again…

Except this time, things will be different on the Anthony Davis trade front. For one thing, he almost certainly will get traded.

Also, it will not be the circus it was at the trade deadline, mostly because new Pelicans’ executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin — read: the guy with the hammer — will not let it. This will not be a negotiation conducted through the media and teams that leak things will get a cold shoulder on their next call. Finally, this time around the Pelicans have not felt blindsided by the request and the timing, this time they are prepared.

That said, the wheels of a trade have started again. New Orleans has begun to listen to offers again, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

As teams continue placing calls into New Orleans, Griffin has begun listening to teams and their inquiries on Davis, league sources told The Athletic. Previously, the Pelicans had been trying to pitch Davis to stay — and now they are at least open to hearing people out.

Griffin was not taking those calls for a long time, opting instead to pitch Davis to stay and play along Zion Williamson (who the Pelicans will take with the No. 1 pick) and with things changing around the organization, such as the training staff. It was always a longshot pitch, but Griffin was going to take his swing (this also was about sending a message, first to the fan base, and second to other agents/free agents, that things are different with him running the show).

Expect a deal to go down around the draft (even if the trade can’t be executed until July 1).

The usual suspects will call. Boston has the pieces to put together the offer most executives believe would be the best, but if Kyrie Irving is leaving (as most of those same executives also expect) then will Boston put that best offer on the table? The Lakers have the same group of nice young players, plus now the No. 4 pick in the draft. The Knicks have the third pick and fewer nice young players (they are reportedly playing from behind with their offer). The Brooklyn Nets could potentially have the best offer with some good young players (Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen) and a bevy of draft picks. Other teams will at least explore the idea (Clippers are one to watch), and there are potential multi-team trades that could happen. Things are wide open. It depends on how David Griffin values certain players and picks.

Davis can be a free agent in the summer of 2020, which gives him some leverage in this trade, his agent Rich Paul can let specific teams know he would not re-sign with them to try and scare them off. Griffin and the Pelicans, however, will not care what Davis wants, they want the best package in return. What happens in 2020 is not their concern.

The Pelicans have a strong veteran point guard in Jrue Holiday, some decent role players, but mostly it’s about Zion and their cap flexibility. The Pelicans are now building for their future without Davis and whatever team can further that process along the best will get a deal done.

 

Rumor: If Lakers don’t upgrade roster, LeBron James could leave

Robert Laberge/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 4, 2019, 11:31 AM EDT
25 Comments

The Lakers just wasted a year of LeBron James‘ prime with a roster construction he described as “[fart noise].”

The good news for the Lakers: They still have the tools to try again this summer. They’ll have max cap space. They have the No. 4 pick. They have talented young players like Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart to use in a trade.

But the stakes also might be especially high.

Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times on ESPN LA:

I’m hearing that, if they whiff on free agency, and if they whiff on a trade – which I don’t know how likely that is, but if that happens, they’ve got big trouble with LeBron. Why would LeBron – I mean, the LeBron era could be over before it starts here.

I heard this for the first time yesterday. Somebody very connected said “You know what, if they whiff, LeBron’s going to say either, ‘I’m out of here’ or ‘Get me out of here,’ or the Lakers better just might as well just get him out of here.”

LeBron has denied that the Lakers must repair trust with him.

This seems like an easy thing for people to speculate about. LeBron left the Heat after he thought they weren’t committed enough to winning. He often pressured the Cavaliers to do more. Why wouldn’t he make similar demands in Los Angeles?

But he also locked in for three years with the Lakers, longer than he did on any contract in his return to Cleveland. That’s a lot of trust in a team that has struggled for years. Maybe he did it because, as much as he still wants to win, that’s no longer his sole focus.

At this point, he could prioritize the Los Angeles lifestyle and proximity to Hollywood. Those factors aren’t vanishing, no matter whom the Lakers sign or trade for this summer.

Maybe Plaschke’s “very connected” source knows something. That’s what makes this intriguing.

But this stands against a taller pile of evidence that LeBron will just stick it out with the Lakers.

Stephen Curry: I cost Warriors 2016 championship

By Dan FeldmanJun 4, 2019, 10:31 AM EDT
3 Comments

Kyrie Irving said his game-winning 3-pointer for the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals made him feel validated.

Stephen Curry had a different, more-immediate reaction.

Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

His reaction with 53 ticks left on the Game 7 clock in the 2016 NBA Finals, seconds after Kyrie Irving’s surgical 3-point shot had fallen through the strings, was a primal, instinctive response to a lifetime spent swirling in a cauldron of competition and pressure: “I gotta go back at him.”

This, Curry would recognize later, was the incorrect course of action. But in the moment, pride overrode practical sensibilities.

“I’m like, ‘I just need a little space’ — and that’s where I started to rush,” Curry says now. “I look back and think I could have easily gone around [Love] and gotten a 2, and we could have gotten a stop, and then I could come back down and hit another shot, and we win another championship, instead of me going for the hero shot, which I felt like I could make.

“That was a shot where I was not under control. And it cost us a championship.”

Curry’s miss effectively ended the series. But even if he went for a quick two, Golden State likely still would have lost. There was no guarantee of converting the quick two, let alone getting a stop, let alone making another shot. So much would have had to go right for the Warriors. There’s a reason the team up three in the final minute usually wins.

With Kevin Love switched onto him, Curry taking a 3-pointer was a reasonable shot on paper. However, learning Curry felt rushed certainly puts a twist on it.

Still, he’s being too hard on himself by saying he cost the Warriors a title. They were in a tough situation already. Having the greatest shooter of all-time force a rushed shot isn’t catastrophic. He can make those.

Draymond Green, who got suspended for Game 5, has also taken blame costing Golden State a title. This really speaks to the character of the team. Multiple players are willing to take personal responsibility rather than point fingers. That’s a great trait.

And it showed up again in these NBA Finals.