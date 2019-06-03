Getty Images

Toronto battling injuries, too: Kawhi Leonard’s knee, Kyle Lowry’s thumb

By Kurt HelinJun 3, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Golden State having to battle through injuries has been one of the big storylines of the NBA Finals. Kevin Durant remains out with a strained calf and may be back for Game 3 or 4, but nothing is for sure. Klay Thompson had to leave during the fourth quarter of Game 2 with a hamstring issue and his status for Game 3 is unknown. Kevon Looney had to leave Game 3 with a shoulder injury after a hard fall. Stephen Curry was battling illness or fatigue to start the game. Andre Iguodala is playing through a leg issue and an assortment of other injuries.

It’s not just the Warriors — the Raptors have injuries to key players, too.

Notably, Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry have been slowed, and Anthony Slater of The Athletic added details on those after Game 2.

Kawhi Leonard has been battling a sore left knee since early in the conference finals. Kyle Lowry, meanwhile, has a ligament tear on his left thumb….

Leonard’s knee issue stems from overcompensating for his injured right quad suffered last season, that cost him all but nine games and basically paved the way for his exit out of San Antonio to the Raptors. His right quad, actually, is fine, and the left knee is the reason you’ve seen him laboring at times.

Leonard was clearly hobbling and bothered at points against Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference Finals, although it didn’t seem to slow him. Leonard didn’t look slowed in Game 2 with 34 points and 14 rebounds and getting to the free throw line 16 times. He was the best Raptor on the floor, he just didn’t get enough help. Still, this would explain what is going on with him.

Lowry is 6-of-20 shooting overall and 4-of-12 from three in the Finals, although he has had good defenders — Klay Thompson, Draymond Green — covering him for much of the time.

It’s that time of the season, everyone is banged up. That’s just reality. The team that can fight through those injuries better has the best chance of winning an NBA title. So far, each team has done that once.

Giannis Antetokounmpo driving a go kart will brighten your day (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoJun 3, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is a large man. Standing at a height of 6-foot-11, his gangly limbs barely fit on an NBA court.

So it’s no surprise that Antetokounmpo doesn’t really fit inside of a go kart at an amusement park.

That fact was confirmed last week when video of Antetokounmpo riding in a go kart at Disney World surfaced. Sure enough, Antetokounmpo’s big ol’ legs don’t fit.

Classic Tall Guy In A Little Car.

Antetokounmpo has been puttering around the vacation destination with his family for the past few days, and he does look like he’s having a good time in general.

Family ❤️

My dude deserves some time off. I hope he’s enjoying it, even if he looks like an adult trying to fit into a Power Wheels.

Cody Zeller starts lemonade stand to raise cash for Kemba Walker’s new contract

By Dane DelgadoJun 3, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker is now eligible for the super-max. It appears that the team would like to keep him in North Carolina for the foreseeable future, but Walker is sure to have other suitors this summer.

Walker has already said that the Hornets are his first priority, but the details of his contract will decide whether he ultimately ends up staying in Mecklenburg County. To that end, teammates Cody Zeller is already trying to do what he can to convince Walker to stay.

On social media this week, Zeller posted a photo of him running a “lemonade stand” to raise money for Walker’s new contract.

The most logical reason for Walker to leave his situation in Charlotte is for a better chance at winning. The Hornets have been unable to put together a front office plan that benefits the scoring guard enough in the postseason. That’s particularly worrying given that the Eastern Conference is not the most difficult place to make the playoffs.

It seems like Walker would like to see some kind of guarantees by the front office staff about their plan for the future before signing. Then again, maybe he just takes the cash because it’s a giant, crazy amount of money.

Draymond Green once again shows why he’s the Warriors’ heart and soul

By Dan FeldmanJun 3, 2019, 12:37 AM EDT
1 Comment

TORONTO – Draymond Green was headed toward the showers when an NBA official asked whether he was ready for his postgame press conference. Green said sure.

What was a little more dirty work?

For five years now, Green has given the Warriors whatever they needed. Their defense turns elite because of him. Their small-ball lineups feast because of him. Their competitive desire has lasted through one burnout-inducing postseason after another because of him.

And because of his determination, versatility and intelligence, Golden State beat the Raptors, 109-104, victory in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Early, he defended Pascal Siakam, whom Green vowed to shut down after a breakout Game 1. He then moved onto smaller guards Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, changing the angles from which he could bring help defense. That adjustment – which also included Andre Iguodala moving onto Siakam and Klay Thompson onto Kawhi Leonard – befuddled Toronto, particularly during the Warriors’ 18-0 run to start the third quarter. Finally, Green took on Leonard down the stretch, stifling a Raptors comeback.

“As a defender, as a competitor I relish those opportunities,” Green said

Before the series, Green discussed being Golden State’s emotional leader.

“That title means a lot to me,” Green said. “But with that title comes great responsibility because when you are an emotional leader, your team feeds off that.

“It’s a role that you don’t get nights off. You’re going to have off nights shooting. You’re going to have nights where you turn the ball over. You’re going to even have nights where you don’t get as many rebounds. You don’t get off nights as an emotional leader, and if you do, the ramifications, they’re not good.”

The Warriors saw that in Game 1.

Green repeatedly got beat in transition. His rotations weren’t sharp. He played with too little force.

“Aggressiveness starts with me, and everybody else will follow that,” Green said Friday. “If I’m on my heels, everyone else is on their heels. I think that was kind of the story of last night.”

He delivered Sunday, putting his fingerprints all over the game. Green – who finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block – swarmed defensively and passed marvelously.

Yet Toronto still led by double digits near halftime.

Green didn’t panic. He saw encouraging signs in the Warriors’ play and figured it’d work out for them.

This is what makes Green special – his ability to read the game. Few players have the physical tools to cover fast big forwards like Siakam, small guards like Lowry and VanVleet and superstar wings like Leonard. Even fewer have the thorough understanding of how to apply those tools. Green checks both boxes.

And he does it while playing demonstrably, giving his teammates so much to feed off.

Green probably won’t get enough recognition for Sunday’s win. Klay Thompson scored 25 points. DeMarcus Cousins found a groove after coming back from injury. Andre Iguodala hit the dagger shot.

But Green was so important to what the Warriors did.

As usual.

Klay Thompson says he will be ready for Game 3; Steve Kerr, Warriors more cautious

By Kurt HelinJun 3, 2019, 12:16 AM EDT
2 Comments

Klay Thompson was phenomenal in Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday, with 25 points on 17 shots, hitting 4-of-6 from three, and Toronto contested pretty much every one of his shots. He also was the primary defender on Kawhi Leonard. Thompson was the best player on the court.

Until he wasn’t on the court.

Thompson subbed out with 7:59 left in the game and did not return due to what the team called a tight hamstring, although it looked like more than that.

Thompson, however, said postgame this would not keep him out of Game 3, Wednesday in the Bay Area.

Steve Kerr was a little more cautious, and Thompson is expected to get an MRI on Monday to see where things stand.

“Klay said he’ll be fine, but Klay could be half dead and he would say he would be fine,” Kerr said. “We’ll see. He pulled his hamstring. He thinks it is minor, so I don’t know what that means going forward.”

The Warriors could use him, especially if Kevin Durant is not ready to return (his status is up in the air as well with a calf strain).

Kevon Looney said he hopes he can play in Game 3 following a collar bone injury.

 

 