Rumor: Nando De Colo considering return to NBA

Nando De Colo spent two seasons as a respectable backup two guard for the Spurs and Raptors. He was on the 2014 Spurs team that eventually went on to smoke the Heat in the Finals, but he fell out of the rotation and was traded for Austin Daye in a cost-saving move at the deadline.

After that, he headed back Europe, playing for Russian powerhouse CSKA Moscow and earning EuroLeague MVP honors in 2016.

Now he is rumored to be considering an NBA return.

Nando De Colo may leave CSKA Moscow after the season to return to the NBA, I am told. De Colo will be free agent from July 1. He has already played two seasons in the NBA with Spurs and Raptors — Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) June 3, 2019

In an NBA where quality wing play is at a premium, a number of teams would take a look at De Colo. He can shoot the three (he shot 36.3 percent in his two NBA seasons and looked more comfortable from there in Europe) and has reportedly improved his ball handling and decision making skills (it was his turnovers that got him in Gregg Popovich’s doghouse).

Leaking this could be an effort to leverage CSKA or other European teams for a larger contract to stay home, but if an NBA team came in at two years, $7 million, would he jump at it and come back to this side of the Atlantic?

Just another thing to keep an eye on in what will be a wild July for the NBA.