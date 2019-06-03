Report: Suns willing to trade No. 6 pick for veteran guard

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Suns need a point guard, and the No. 6 pick could potentially get them Darius Garland or Coby White.

Or maybe someone already in the league.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

Phoenix’s front office has told rival NBA teams it’s open to trading this pick if the right veteran guard is available.

Every pick could get traded if the right veteran is available. But if the Suns are talking about it, that suggests they’re more likely actually to make a deal.

Phoenix general manager James Jones has openly prioritized acquiring veterans. It looks like he’s headed toward a mistake, but there are players in the league who’d be more valuable to the Suns than whomever they’d select No. 6. This wouldn’t necessarily be the wrong move.

The challenge is finding a team willing to offer a valuable vet for the No. 6 pick. This looks a weak draft after Zion Williamson and Ja Morant. Who wants to trade a good player for a middling lottery pick? Which prospect in that range is going to excite another team?

By the way, it sounds as if Lakers guard Lonzo Ball won’t be that veteran.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7: