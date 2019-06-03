NBA referee Ron Garretson charged with extreme DUI (video)

Ron Garretson, one of the NBA’s longest-serving referees, was arrested for DUI on Wednesday after his vehicle crashed into a tree.
ABC 15 Arizona:
Garretson was taken the police station, where he agreed to a breathalyzer test. Police say the machine recorded his blood-alcohol content as 0.192 and 0.195, more than twice the legal limit to drive.
Garretson faces a charge of extreme DUI with a BAC between 0.15 and 0.20, a class 1 misdemeanor, among other charges.
The NBA typically suspends players and coaches two games for drunk driving. Garrettson might receive that punishment if convicted. Considering the league wants its officials to be viewed as beyond reproach, he might face a stiffer penalty.
TMZ obtained body-cam video of the arrest:
Nando De Colo spent two seasons as a respectable backup two guard for the Spurs and Raptors. He was on the 2014 Spurs team that eventually went on to smoke the Heat in the Finals, but he fell out of the rotation and was traded for Austin Daye in a cost-saving move at the deadline.
After that, he headed back Europe, playing for Russian powerhouse CSKA Moscow and earning EuroLeague MVP honors in 2016.
Now he is rumored to be considering an NBA return.
In an NBA where quality wing play is at a premium, a number of teams would take a look at De Colo. He can shoot the three (he shot 36.3 percent in his two NBA seasons and looked more comfortable from there in Europe) and has reportedly improved his ball handling and decision making skills (it was his turnovers that got him in Gregg Popovich’s doghouse).
Leaking this could be an effort to leverage CSKA or other European teams for a larger contract to stay home, but if an NBA team came in at two years, $7 million, would he jump at it and come back to this side of the Atlantic?
Just another thing to keep an eye on in what will be a wild July for the NBA.
Is Andre Iguodala a Hall of Famer?
There’s some recency bias in that answer, because he sank the dagger in the Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Still, he has a nice resume: Three-time NBA champion (that could be four soon), Finals MVP, two-time All-Defensive Team, an All-Star appearance, and people forget that in his early years he was a primary scorer for the Sixers and averaged at least 17 points a game over four seasons. He’s the kind of player, because of his contributions to great teams, that becomes an interesting debate.
What does Iguodala think of the idea? He doesn’t care.
I mean he really doesn’t care. Look at what he told Ethan Strauss of The Athletic in a must-read profile.
In Portland, before Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, Iguodala was asked about speculation that he would indeed make the Hall of Fame. “I don’t care,” he said. Really? Some players get emotional during those ceremonial speeches. “None of it matters,” he replied. “Does anyone remember any of those speeches other than Jordan’s?”
Then Iguodala broke it down. “See, here’s how it works. One day, you’re replaced. Then it’s some other m*********** in there. And then there’s another m***********. And another after that. Nobody remembers anything. None of it matters!”
He said all this with the wry smile of the provocateur.
Iguodala likes that curmudgeonly, hard-to-read role. He plays it well.
Would he really not care about his induction? I don’t know, but I really want to hear that speech.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade was a surprise guest speaker Sunday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s graduation ceremony. He led cheers and recalled how nervous he was to meet students following the on-campus shootings last year that claimed 17 lives.
Wade called himself “part of this MSD family” and told graduates that it was understandable if they felt unsure about their futures. He said that in some ways, after 16 years in the NBA, he also was unsure exactly what his future entails.
Wade’s appearance was not publicly disclosed before it happened. Such was the case when he visited the school the day it reopened following the shootings on Feb. 14, 2018.
Wade closed his remarks by asking those in attendance to join him in a cheer that he used to spur on the Miami Heat in the 2013 NBA Finals.
The cheer was punctuated by the words “to the last man, to the last minute, to the last second, we fight! We fight! We fight!” And once he led the graduates and their guests in the cheer, he wrapped up his speech by again saying “MSD Strong” – the school’s mantra since the tragedy.
TORONTO – As president of the coaches association, Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle presented former Jazz coach Frank Layden with the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award before Game 2 of the NBA Finals last night. Carlisle told a somewhat humorous story of meeting Layden then turned the floor to the honoree.
“Rick, how many more years you got in this term as president?” Layden asked.
“I don’t know,” Carlisle said.
“We got to work on your delivery a little bit,” Layden said. “You know you had them, quivering but not really laughing.”
Then the 87-year-old really got everyone rolling. He delivered an acceptance speech that was part thankful for his friends and family, part Rodney Dangerfield-esque standup routine.
Among the highlights:
- “I’m at the stage of my life where people call up and say, ‘I’m looking for Frank Layden. Is he still alive?’ You know I understand that. So this is probably the last award I’ll ever receive.
- “One of the things I heard about the group that made this selection, the selection committee, now when I realized that the coaches on that group, that I helped to put most of them in the Hall of Fame by losing to them constantly.”
- When a joke fell flat: “Gosh, I thought I was talking in front of the BYU alumni.”
- “I was very, very hard on the referees. You know, I remember Earl Strom one night, when we were getting killed by the Lakers, you know, and I said to Scottie, and of course at that time Phil Johnson was my assistant coach along with Scott, and I said, ‘Listen, you guys take over this game. Try to pull it out.’ I said, ‘I’m going across the street and get us a table for dinner. I’m going to get drunk.’ So I started on Strom, and just got after him something awful. … He was blowing the whistle and screaming and everything, and he is storming over at me, storming over, and he finally gets there. He says, ‘I know what you’re trying to do.’ He said, ‘But if I got to stay here and watch this (expletive), so do you. Sit down and shut up.'”
- “I was thinking that about the referees and I really apologize to them on behalf – and I really mean it. I think I was too hard on them. If I could have changed things, I certainly would have. Instead of yelling at them, I would have paid them. It would have been a little more expensive, but it would have been quicker.”
Finally, Carlisle tried to end the speech.
“Anybody have any questions for Frank?” Carlisle asked the assembled media.
“Well, just one more thing,” Layden said. “Hey listen, listen, you got somewhere to go?”
“There’s a game in an hour!” Carlisle said.
As questions ended, Layden got in one last joke for Carlisle: “What, are you trying to impress the commissioner with that haircut?”