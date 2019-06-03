Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Longtime Jazz coach Frank Layden brings jokes while accepting Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award

By Dan FeldmanJun 3, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

TORONTO – As president of the coaches association, Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle presented former Jazz coach Frank Layden with the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award before Game 2 of the NBA Finals last night. Carlisle told a somewhat humorous story of meeting Layden then turned the floor to the honoree.

“Rick, how many more years you got in this term as president?” Layden asked.

“I don’t know,” Carlisle said.

“We got to work on your delivery a little bit,” Layden said. “You know you had them, quivering but not really laughing.”

Then the 87-year-old really got everyone rolling. He delivered an acceptance speech that was part thankful for his friends and family, part Rodney Dangerfield-esque standup routine.

Among the highlights:

  • “I’m at the stage of my life where people call up and say, ‘I’m looking for Frank Layden. Is he still alive?’ You know I understand that. So this is probably the last award I’ll ever receive.
  • “One of the things I heard about the group that made this selection, the selection committee, now when I realized that the coaches on that group, that I helped to put most of them in the Hall of Fame by losing to them constantly.”
  • When a joke fell flat: “Gosh, I thought I was talking in front of the BYU alumni.”
  • “I was very, very hard on the referees. You know, I remember Earl Strom one night, when we were getting killed by the Lakers, you know, and I said to Scottie, and of course at that time Phil Johnson was my assistant coach along with Scott, and I said, ‘Listen, you guys take over this game. Try to pull it out.’ I said, ‘I’m going across the street and get us a table for dinner. I’m going to get drunk.’ So I started on Strom, and just got after him something awful. … He was blowing the whistle and screaming and everything, and he is storming over at me, storming over, and he finally gets there. He says, ‘I know what you’re trying to do.’ He said, ‘But if I got to stay here and watch this (expletive), so do you. Sit down and shut up.'”
  • “I was thinking that about the referees and I really apologize to them on behalf – and I really mean it. I think I was too hard on them. If I could have changed things, I certainly would have. Instead of yelling at them, I would have paid them. It would have been a little more expensive, but it would have been quicker.”

Finally, Carlisle tried to end the speech.

“Anybody have any questions for Frank?” Carlisle asked the assembled media.

“Well, just one more thing,” Layden said. “Hey listen, listen, you got somewhere to go?”

“There’s a game in an hour!” Carlisle said.

As questions ended, Layden got in one last joke for Carlisle: “What, are you trying to impress the commissioner with that haircut?”

Dwyane Wade surprises graduates at Stoneman Douglas

Associated PressJun 3, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade was a surprise guest speaker Sunday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s graduation ceremony. He led cheers and recalled how nervous he was to meet students following the on-campus shootings last year that claimed 17 lives.

Wade called himself “part of this MSD family” and told graduates that it was understandable if they felt unsure about their futures. He said that in some ways, after 16 years in the NBA, he also was unsure exactly what his future entails.

Wade’s appearance was not publicly disclosed before it happened. Such was the case when he visited the school the day it reopened following the shootings on Feb. 14, 2018.

Wade closed his remarks by asking those in attendance to join him in a cheer that he used to spur on the Miami Heat in the 2013 NBA Finals.

The cheer was punctuated by the words “to the last man, to the last minute, to the last second, we fight! We fight! We fight!” And once he led the graduates and their guests in the cheer, he wrapped up his speech by again saying “MSD Strong” – the school’s mantra since the tragedy.

Stephen Curry says Toronto disrespected Andre Iguodala, Raptors give other explanations

By Dan FeldmanJun 3, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

TORONTO – Kevin Durant was out. Klay Thompson left the game. Andre Iguodala was hobbled.

So, the Raptors turned all their attention to Stephen Curry.

Toronto played a box-and-one defense late in Game 2 last night. The scheme is usually reserved for youth games, where one player can be highly talented and his teammates can lack fundamental skills. By high school, it often seems obsolete.

Yet, the Raptors turned to the defense in the NBA Finals.

And it kind of worked. Toronto mounted a late comeback as the Warriors offense faltered. It wasn’t totally because of the box-and-one. Golden State got decent looks that probably would have generated better efficiency over a larger sample. But the change of pace contributed to the Warriors getting out of rhythm.

That set the stage for Golden State’s final meaningful possession.

Though they were no longer playing a box-and-one, the Raptors left Iguodala wide open for the dagger 3-pointer in a 109-104 loss.

“They were playing some janky defense,” Curry said in his on-court TV interview, “just trying to send bodies to me everywhere. And our whole roster just took advantage of it. Over the course of the game, that’s kind of disrespectful to leave Andre Iguodala open like that with the game on the line. He’s made big shots like that before.”

Said Toronto coach Nick Nurse: “We weren’t disrespecting anybody.”

The Warriors got the ball up two with 26.9 seconds left.

“That’s a definite foul situation, right?” Nurse said. “They could hold it all the way to the end, throw it up there, hit the rim and the horn’s going to go off. I’ve been in that situation before. So usually under 28 – if there’s 28 or more you’re going to play solid defense. If it’s 27.9 or under, you’re not. We’re trying to foul.”

Nurse noted the Raptors missed opportunities to foul Draymond Green (69% on free throws this season), Shaun Livingston (78%) and Green again. When Curry (92%) got the ball, the plan shifted to trapping.

Curry floated a dangerous pass that Kawhi Leonard – who’s long, strong and blessed with huge hands – nearly snagged. But, in one of the game’s most unsung plays, Shaun Livingston beat Leonard to the ball.

“We all got to joke amongst us of bad receivers and good receivers,” Draymond Green said. “I always call Kevin a bad receiver. I always call Shaun a bad receiver. He turned into a Megatron tonight for that pass.”

Livingston kicked it to Iguodala, who had plenty of time to load up and sink the shot.

“If they’re going to take a shot and give you a chance there, I’m going to probably live with the one that ended up being taken,” Nurse said. “I’m going to probably roll with that.

“I would like to go back and try that again about ten times, and see if one of them doesn’t go our way.”

Was that disrespectful? Maybe – and maybe reasonably so. Iguodala shot 0-for-11 on 3-pointers in his previous four games, dating back to the start of the Western Conference finals. He converted just 33% during the regular season.

But don’t forget, Nurse didn’t want anyone to take that shot. He wanted to foul. The Raptors didn’t execute the coach’s preferred strategy.

Kawhi Leonard best explained what actually happened on the floor when asked whether he wanted the ball in Iguodala’s hands in that situation.

“No,” Leonard said. “We wanted to see it in our hands. No, we wanted to get a steal.”

Donald Trump: Jerry West to get Presidential Medal of Freedom

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 3, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump says that Jerry West, the pro basketball great, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

West, a member of the basketball Hall of Fame who played guard for the Los Angeles Lakers and played college basketball at West Virginia University. No date was announced for the award for the 81-year-old West, who has also worked as a basketball executive for the Lakers, Grizzlies and now Clippers.

Trump recently gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to golfing great Tiger Woods and plans to give one later this month to Arthur Laffer, the economist known as a leading proponent of supply-side economics.

Toronto battling injuries, too: Kawhi Leonard’s knee, Kyle Lowry’s thumb

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 3, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Golden State having to battle through injuries has been one of the big storylines of the NBA Finals. Kevin Durant remains out with a strained calf and may be back for Game 3 or 4, but nothing is for sure. Klay Thompson had to leave during the fourth quarter of Game 2 with a hamstring issue and his status for Game 3 is unknown. Kevon Looney had to leave Game 3 with a shoulder injury after a hard fall. Stephen Curry was battling illness or fatigue to start the game. Andre Iguodala is playing through a leg issue and an assortment of other injuries.

It’s not just the Warriors — the Raptors have injuries to key players, too.

Notably, Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry have been slowed, and Anthony Slater of The Athletic added details on those after Game 2.

Kawhi Leonard has been battling a sore left knee since early in the conference finals. Kyle Lowry, meanwhile, has a ligament tear on his left thumb….

Leonard’s knee issue stems from overcompensating for his injured right quad suffered last season, that cost him all but nine games and basically paved the way for his exit out of San Antonio to the Raptors. His right quad, actually, is fine, and the left knee is the reason you’ve seen him laboring at times.

Leonard was clearly hobbling and bothered at points against Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference Finals, although it didn’t seem to slow him. Leonard didn’t look slowed in Game 2 with 34 points and 14 rebounds and getting to the free throw line 16 times. He was the best Raptor on the floor, he just didn’t get enough help. Still, this would explain what is going on with him.

Lowry is 6-of-20 shooting overall and 4-of-12 from three in the Finals, although he has had good defenders — Klay Thompson, Draymond Green — covering him for much of the time.

It’s that time of the season, everyone is banged up. That’s just reality. The team that can fight through those injuries better has the best chance of winning an NBA title. So far, each team has done that once.