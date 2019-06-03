Klay Thompson says he will be ready for Game 3; Steve Kerr, Warriors more cautious

By Kurt HelinJun 3, 2019, 12:16 AM EDT
Klay Thompson was phenomenal in Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday, with 25 points on 17 shots, hitting 4-of-6 from three, and Toronto contested pretty much every one of his shots. He also was the primary defender on Kawhi Leonard. Thompson was the best player on the court.

Until he wasn’t on the court.

Thompson subbed out with 7:59 left in the game and did not return due to what the team called a tight hamstring, although it looked like more than that.

Thompson, however, said postgame this would not keep him out of Game 3, Wednesday in the Bay Area.

Steve Kerr was a little more cautious, and Thompson is expected to get an MRI on Monday to see where things stand.

“Klay said he’ll be fine, but Klay could be half dead and he would say he would be fine,” Kerr said. “We’ll see. He pulled his hamstring. He thinks it is minor, so I don’t know what that means going forward.”

The Warriors could use him, especially if Kevin Durant is not ready to return (his status is up in the air as well with a calf strain).

Kevon Looney said he hopes he can play in Game 3 following a collar bone injury.

 

 

Draymond Green once again shows why he’s the Warriors’ heart and soul

By Dan FeldmanJun 3, 2019, 12:37 AM EDT
TORONTO – Draymond Green was headed toward the showers when an NBA official asked whether he was ready for his postgame press conference. Green said sure.

What was a little more dirty work?

For five years now, Green has given the Warriors whatever they needed. Their defense turns elite because of him. Their small-ball lineups feast because of him. Their competitive desire has lasted through one burnout-inducing postseason after another because of him.

And because of his determination, versatility and intelligence, Golden State beat the Raptors, 109-104, victory in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Early, he defended Pascal Siakam, whom Green vowed to shut down after a breakout Game 1. He then moved onto smaller guards Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, changing the angles from which he could bring help defense. That adjustment – which also included Andre Iguodala moving onto Siakam and Klay Thompson onto Kawhi Leonard – befuddled Toronto, particularly during the Warriors’ 18-0 run to start the third quarter. Finally, Green took on Leonard down the stretch, stifling a Raptors comeback.

“As a defender, as a competitor I relish those opportunities,” Green said

Before the series, Green discussed being Golden State’s emotional leader.

“That title means a lot to me,” Green said. “But with that title comes great responsibility because when you are an emotional leader, your team feeds off that.

“It’s a role that you don’t get nights off. You’re going to have off nights shooting. You’re going to have nights where you turn the ball over. You’re going to even have nights where you don’t get as many rebounds. You don’t get off nights as an emotional leader, and if you do, the ramifications, they’re not good.”

The Warriors saw that in Game 1.

Green repeatedly got beat in transition. His rotations weren’t sharp. He played with too little force.

“Aggressiveness starts with me, and everybody else will follow that,” Green said Friday. “If I’m on my heels, everyone else is on their heels. I think that was kind of the story of last night.”

He delivered Sunday, putting his fingerprints all over the game. Green – who finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block – swarmed defensively and passed marvelously.

Yet Toronto still led by double digits near halftime.

Green didn’t panic. He saw encouraging signs in the Warriors’ play and figured it’d work out for them.

This is what makes Green special – his ability to read the game. Few players have the physical tools to cover fast big forwards like Siakam, small guards like Lowry and VanVleet and superstar wings like Leonard. Even fewer have the thorough understanding of how to apply those tools. Green checks both boxes.

And he does it while playing demonstrably, giving his teammates so much to feed off.

Green probably won’t get enough recognition for Sunday’s win. Klay Thompson scored 25 points. DeMarcus Cousins found a groove after coming back from injury. Andre Iguodala hit the dagger shot.

But Green was so important to what the Warriors did.

As usual.

Warriors win Game 2 by shutting down Raptors’ supporting cast

By Dane DelgadoJun 2, 2019, 11:50 PM EDT
The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals thanks to a career game by Pascal Siakam and a team effort by seemingly everyone on the Toronto roster. Golden State took Game 2 in Ontario on Sunday, 109-104, largely because those two things were reversed.

Siakam scored just 12 points on 5-of-18 shooting, getting blocked three separate times inside of 10 feet. The paint was where Siakam thrived in Game 1, but eight of his 13 missed shots were inside the key on Sunday. Golden State appeared to have a plan for the rangy forward, staying put on his pump fakes and forcing him into bad floaters away from the rim.

As a team, the Warriors clamped down on defense. Kawhi Leonard had a game-high 34 points, and went to the free-throw line 16 times. However, Leonard struggled from the arc, shooting just 2-of-9 from 3-point range. The Raptors superstar did look a little hindered, coming up short on his long bombs, but Golden State’s effective rotations and continued high pick-and-roll traps forced the ball out of his hands away from the basket.

Essentially, everything the Raptors did right in Game 1, Golden State targeted in Game 2.

That included toning down the rest of the Toronto squad around Leonard. Kyle Lowry, Danny Green, and even Fred VanVleet all saw their contributions diminish in efficiency, even if only slightly, from Thursday.

Most noticeable was that of Marc Gasol, who looked to be a floor-stretching factor for the Raptors in Game 1. The veteran Spaniard scored 20 points in that matchup, going 2-of-4 from 3-point range. It was just enough to pull the Warriors defense out by half a step, allowing Toronto’s cutters to operate more freely.

But Gasol seemed reticent to pull the trigger on Sunday, even when he had wide open chances and his team needing to make up ground with under four minutes to go in the fourth quarter. As a result, he had less of an impact, scoring just six points on seven shots. He did not his a three.

Even worse was the effect that had on Toronto’s passing. Gasol was able to act as a hockey assist guy in Game 1, but without the threat of his 3-point shot in Game 2 things slowly started to trickle down. The Raptors ended with just 17 assists to Golden State’s 34.

Nick Nurse has been an innovator during these playoffs, and perhaps most surprising was just how many times we saw Toronto run Golden State’s split cuts (where a guard screens for another guard, then cuts diagonally toward the ball after defenders jump the shooter on the arc). The Warriors got wise to this strategy in Game 2, and were able to take away some of the passing lanes for Toronto. The Raptors’ turnovers went up by 50 percent from Game 1.

We knew that the Warriors were going to come out strong and with a game plan after Game 1. Golden State said that their main a disadvantage in the series was that they didn’t feel like they had a good read on this Raptors team. But their coaching staff is one of the best in the NBA, so the fact that the Warriors were able to respond on Sunday shouldn’t be a surprise.

The Warriors took the smart route. They know they can’t stop Kawhi Leonard, and there have been times during these playoffs that the Raptors have been denigrated for not having a roster worthy of a player of Leonard’s caliber. That was certainly the case in the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. Golden State decided to take that advice to heart, and executed a plan that allowed them to shut down the rest of the Raptors contributors en route to a tough, gutsy win.

The series now switches back to Oakland where we don’t know which players will play. Klay Thompson was injured in the fourth quarter, and his left hamstring might be a real concern. Kevon Looney fell hard on his shoulder, and didn’t return in the second half. And of course, we still don’t know if Kevin Durant will play.

For now, both teams have gathered significant tape on each other, and are heading back to the Bay all square, 1-1. We have a real series on our hands, and now that one team has stolen a win on the other’s home court, the fun can begin.

Nurse’s task now will be solving Golden State’s defense and figuring out how to get his supporting cast up and running yet again.

Banged up Warriors rediscover their passing, defense, win Game 2 to even series

By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2019, 11:23 PM EDT
For six quarters of these NBA Finals, the Toronto Raptors halfcourt defense had boxed the Warriors in, slowed the game down, and gave the Raptors one win and a good shot at another.

Six minutes changed all that.

The Warriors looked like the Warriors again.

Golden State took charge of Game 2 with an 18-0 run to start the third, but this was not an avalanche of Warriors’ threes, as we have come to expect. The Warriors got their a lot of their buckets in the halfcourt with crisp passing and backcuts, layups, floaters or alley-oops off penetration. The Warriors assisted on every made basket they had in the second half, and had 34 assists on 38 made buckets for the game. That includes on the dagger three from Andre Iguodala that sealed the Warriors’ win.

The Warriors’ passing let them survive injuries to Klay Thompson — a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter, after he had 25 points and had been the best player on the floor — and Kevon Looney, who left with a collar bone injury after a fall. Both left the game not to return, their status for Game 3 is not yet known (Thompson said he will play in Game 3, but the Warriors were more cautious).

That and improved defense got the Warriors a 109-104 win on the road in Game 2, tying the NBA Finals up 1-1 as

Toronto had their chances, getting open looks with the game on the line late, but just could not hit them. After Thompson left the game, the Raptors went to the seen-in-high-school-but-not-the-NBA diamond-and-one defense to keep Fred Van Vleet hassling Stephen Curry — and it worked. The Warriors went scoreless on seven straight possessions.

However, in the face of a more energized Warriors defense than they saw in Game 1, the Raptors just did not take advantage of the opportunities.

“I said yesterday and today that 109 points is plenty to win the game, which is what we had in Game 1, but we gave up 118,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “So it was all about our defense and we held them to 37 percent and forced 15 turnovers and guarded the three-point line well. So it was championship defense and that’s what it’s going to take.”

The Warriors got huge games from Green and DeMarcus Cousins, which went a long way toward the win. Green finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and completely outplayed Pascal Siakam (unlike Game 1). Cousins — who got the start and played nearly 28 minutes — had 11 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.

It was those assists from big men that the Raptors defense could not stop. The wings were cutting and guys were getting layups. Even Andrew Bogut had three alley-oops.

Toronto got 34 points from Kawhi Leonard on 8-of-20 shooting, and VanVleet had 17 points off the bench. But Toronto shot 11-of-38 from three, with a lot of those good looks, and that cost them.

The game started with a back-and-forth first quarter, with both teams struggling from three but Toronto still playing tremendous halfcourt defense and the Warriors still living at the three throw lines, just like Game 1.

However, the Raptors stretched the lead out to 12 in the second quarter going against a Warriors team that lacked offensive punch. The Raptors did a great job of taking away Curry’s penetration, leaving guys like Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala to create more (with no Kevin Durant still) and it wasn’t working.

But at halftime, it was just a five-point Toronto lead, 59-54, because of Klay Thompson.

Thompson had the first nine Warriors points while the rest of the team started 0-of-6 from the floor, and that trend continued through much of the first half. Toronto put Danny Green on Curry — who was battling an illness — and that left 6’1” Kyle Lowry on 6’7” Thompson and it let the Warriors sharpshooter get comfortable.

Thompson had 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the first half – and that was with every one of his shots contested. Thompson and Green had 20 of the Warriors 26 in the first quarter.

Late in the second, Curry started to find his rhythm. After starting 0-of-6 shooting he went 4-of-4 late, got to the line seven times, and had 16 points.

Golden State took over in the third quarter, starting the third on an 18-0 run, which was really a 24-1 run going back to the end of the first half. The Warriors never fully pulled away because of Leonard (he had 12 points in the third alone), but they had the lead.

One of the keys to that run was an improved Golden State defense. The Raptors started 0-of-8 shooting with five turnovers to start the third, the kind of run of stops the Warriors could not get in Game 1. Kerr adjusted and put Andre Iguodala on Pascal Siakam and left Thompson on Leonard, and it worked because Green and Iguodala could help more.

One other missed opportunity by the Raptors came late. They were down two with 26.9 seconds left in the game after a Danny Green made three, but rather than foul they let the game play out. That led to the Iguodala three.

“We’re trying to foul,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “We had a couple chances there on Draymond, I think Livingston and then back to Draymond and then Curry got it. And we didn’t want to foul [Curry] but we put a good blitz on him. We almost made him throw it away. And I think if they’re going to take a shot and give you a chance there, I’m going to probably live with the one that ended up being taken. I’m going to probably roll with that.

“Probably we should have fouled before that.”

It wasn’t a pretty win for the Warriors, but not every victory is a work of art. The Warriors got the split they needed and now the series heads to the Bay Area. The question is, who will be healthy enough to suit up Wednesday for the Warriors?

Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney leave Game 2 vs. Raptors with injuries (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoJun 2, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT
The Golden State Warriors lost two of its most important players during Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Early in the fourth quarter, Klay Thompson was trying to get a classic leg-out shooting foul as Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green contested a 3-pointer. No foul was called, and Thompson landed with his legs wide apart.

Thompson tried to walk it off, but needed to immediately sub off the floor to head to the locker room with left hamstring tightness. After the game, Thompson could be seen barely able to walk with a huge ice pack on his hamstring.

Via Twitter:

Big man Kevon Looney, a breakout star for the Warriors during these playoffs, injured his collarbone on a fall during the second quarter. Looney wound up trying to contest at the rim, but fell backward and landed awkwardly on his shoulder.

The team announced that Looney would not return, calling it a chest contusion. The Athletic’s Shams Charania called it a “collarbone sprain”.

For reference, a sprain is defined as a small tear of a ligament. So in this case, if Charania is to be believed, a sprain of the ligaments around the collarbone would most likely reference the ligaments that keep the shoulder attached to the collarbone. This would be a long way of suggesting that Looney may have partially-separated his shoulder.

Again, this is largely conjecture based on obfuscated descriptions of medical issues via sourced reporting. We’ll learn what is really wrong with Looney here in the next 24 hours, but any injury to either him or Thompson isn’t good for Golden State’s hopes in these Finals.