Klay Thompson questionable for Game 3 with “mild” hamstring strain

After Game 2, Klay Thompson tried to play down the hamstring strain that sent him to the sidelines in the fourth quarter saying he expected he would play in Game 3 Wednesday. Coach Steve Kerr was more wait-and-see, knowing an MRI was coming.

“Klay said he’ll be fine, but Klay could be half dead and he would say he would be fine,” Kerr said. “We’ll see. He pulled his hamstring.”

That hamstring is strained and has him questionable for Game 3, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed by the Warriors.

Klay Thompson & Kevon Looney injury update: pic.twitter.com/TTwO4rWEVU — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 4, 2019

No Thompson would put a lot of pressure on the Warriors as shot creators, especially if Kevin Durant cannot play (his status for Game 3 is unknown).

Thompson will want to play, but even if he is close the Warriors need to way the risk vs. reward, they can’t afford to have him make it worse and be out for the series.

Thompson had 25 points on 17 shots plus defended Kawhi Leonard much of the time before he was forced to leave the game. He was the best player on the court for three quarters of that game.

With no Thompson or Durant down the stretch of Game 2, the Raptors went to the never seen in the NBA (or college, or most high school games) box-and-one defense with Fred VanVleet harassing Stephen Curry — and it worked. The Warriors didn’t score for seven straight possessions, Toronto just struggled against the Warriors defense and could not get come all the way back for the win.

There are counters to every defense, but if Thompson is out (and especially if Durant is out, too), a heavy burden will fall on Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and others to create shots and make the Raptors pay for their attention to Curry.