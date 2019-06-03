Kevon Looney out for NBA Finals with fractured collarbone

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The basketball gods have dealt Kevon Looney and the Golden State Warriors a blow.

Looney is out for the remainder of the Finals with a broken collar bone — a “non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture” if you want to be specific. It was a story first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by the Warriors:

Klay Thompson & Kevon Looney injury update: pic.twitter.com/TTwO4rWEVU — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 4, 2019

Looney was injured in the first quarter after getting in the way of a driving Kawhi Leonard and taking a hard fall. He left the game not to return.

Kawhi Leonard bulldozed Kevon Looney like a linebacker. pic.twitter.com/TFXwKNdVs6 — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 3, 2019

First, this is just a bad break for the Looney. He had come into his own this year and during the playoffs in particular.

For the Warriors, this means they need DeMarcus Cousins to continue to have the impact he had in Game 2. Also, Andrew Bogut, Jordan Bell and the other bigs on the roster are going to have to step up.

This adds to the injury concerns around the Warriors where Kevin Durant has been out the entire series with an unknown return date, and now Klay Thompson is questionable after his hamstring strain.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is Wednesday night in Oracle Arena.