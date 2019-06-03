Kevon Looney out for Finals with fractured collar bone

The basketball gods have dealt Kevon Looney and the Golden State Warriors a blow.
Looney is out for the remainder of the Finals with a broken collar bone — a “non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture” if you want to be specific. It was a story first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by the Warriors:
Looney was injured in the first quarter after getting in the way of a driving Kawhi Leonard and taking a hard fall. He left the game not to return.
First, this is just a bad break for the Looney. He had come into his own this year and during the playoffs in particular.
For the Warriors, this means they need DeMarcus Cousins to continue to have the impact he had in Game 2. Also, Andrew Bogut, Jordan Bell and the other bigs on the roster are going to have to step up.
This adds to the injury concerns around the Warriors where Kevin Durant has been out the entire series with an unknown return date, and now Klay Thompson is questionable after his hamstring strain.
Game 3 of the NBA Finals is Wednesday night in Oracle Arena.
Donovan Mitchell is still coming into his own as a player.
Is he a shooting guard? Is he a point guard? Those are important questions, because the Jazz must determine what type of guard fits best with him.
It sounds as if his backcourt mate will change from Ricky Rubio, a pass-first point guard who defends well but is limited as a shooter.
Rubio, via Ernest Macià, via Google Translate:
Utah has already informed me that I am not a priority for them
Rubio will be an unrestricted free agent. His future with the Jazz seemed doomed since their Mike Conley discussions with the Grizzlies before the trade deadline became public.
Utah could still try to trade for Mike Conley or even Chris Paul, who’s reportedly available, or sign someone like Kemba Walker or Malcolm Brogdon. The Jazz will have plenty of flexibility, especially if they waive Derrick Favors ($16.9 million unguaranteed next season).
Rudy Gobert and Mitchell make Utah a good team. It’s time to prioritize the present. The Jazz can probably upgrade from Rubio, and that they’re telling him this shows their confidence that they will.
After Game 2, Klay Thompson tried to play down the hamstring strain that sent him to the sidelines in the fourth quarter saying he expected he would play in Game 3 Wednesday. Coach Steve Kerr was more wait-and-see, knowing an MRI was coming.
“Klay said he’ll be fine, but Klay could be half dead and he would say he would be fine,” Kerr said. “We’ll see. He pulled his hamstring.”
That hamstring is strained and has him questionable for Game 3, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed by the Warriors.
No Thompson would put a lot of pressure on the Warriors as shot creators, especially if Kevin Durant cannot play (his status for Game 3 is unknown).
Thompson will want to play, but even if he is close the Warriors need to way the risk vs. reward, they can’t afford to have him make it worse and be out for the series.
Thompson had 25 points on 17 shots plus defended Kawhi Leonard much of the time before he was forced to leave the game. He was the best player on the court for three quarters of that game.
With no Thompson or Durant down the stretch of Game 2, the Raptors went to the never seen in the NBA (or college, or most high school games) box-and-one defense with Fred VanVleet harassing Stephen Curry — and it worked. The Warriors didn’t score for seven straight possessions, Toronto just struggled against the Warriors defense and could not get come all the way back for the win.
There are counters to every defense, but if Thompson is out (and especially if Durant is out, too), a heavy burden will fall on Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and others to create shots and make the Raptors pay for their attention to Curry.
The Suns need a point guard, and the No. 6 pick could potentially get them Darius Garland or Coby White.
Or maybe someone already in the league.
Jonathan Givony of ESPN:
Phoenix’s front office has told rival NBA teams it’s open to trading this pick if the right veteran guard is available.
Every pick could get traded if the right veteran is available. But if the Suns are talking about it, that suggests they’re more likely actually to make a deal.
Phoenix general manager James Jones has openly prioritized acquiring veterans. It looks like he’s headed toward a mistake, but there are players in the league who’d be more valuable to the Suns than whomever they’d select No. 6. This wouldn’t necessarily be the wrong move.
The challenge is finding a team willing to offer a valuable vet for the No. 6 pick. This looks a weak draft after Zion Williamson and Ja Morant. Who wants to trade a good player for a middling lottery pick? Which prospect in that range is going to excite another team?
By the way, it sounds as if Lakers guard Lonzo Ball won’t be that veteran.
John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7:
Part of the discussion of where Kawhi Leonard would play next year was about his brand and marketing opportunities. Leonard may not show much concern for that kind of marketing, but that why there has been buzz for more than a year now that some in his camp were pushing hard for a return to Los Angeles. It was about the potential of building the brand.
If you’ve watched the postgame press conferences for Leonard these Finals, you have noticed he’s wearing gear with his “Klaw” logo on it.
Leonard cares enough about that logo (and his brand) to sue Nike to get control of it, as first reported by Matthew Kish of the Portland Business Journal (hat tip to Marc Stein of the New York Times).
From the story about the lawsuit, filed in Southern California.
Leonard left Nike for New Balance when his endorsement contract was up, undoubtedly he and his new shoe company would like to use that logo on apparel and shoes.
The logo matters so much to Leonard that the Clippers — trying to recruit Leonard as a free agent — looked into buying it off Nike, something Stein already reported. Nike said no to the idea, which would have been a major salary cap violation anyway.
This lawsuit likely is trying to force a settlement where Nike would sell the logo to Leonard. As an attorney friend once told me, everything can be settled for the right price. The question for Nike and Leonard is can they get close to a price.
What does this mean for Leonard and where he might play next season? Nothing. He’d want control over the logo no matter what decision he makes. It certainly matters less than if he did buy property in Toronto.