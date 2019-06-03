Kawhi Leonard files lawsuit against Nike to get control of his “Klaw” logo

Part of the discussion of where Kawhi Leonard would play next year was about his brand and marketing opportunities. Leonard may not show much concern for that kind of marketing, but that why there has been buzz for more than a year now that some in his camp were pushing hard for a return to Los Angeles. It was about the potential of building the brand.
If you’ve watched the postgame press conferences for Leonard these Finals, you have noticed he’s wearing gear with his “Klaw” logo on it.
Leonard cares enough about that logo (and his brand) to sue Nike to get control of it, as first reported by Matthew Kish of the Portland Business Journal (hat tip to Marc Stein of the New York Times).
From the story about the lawsuit, filed in Southern California.
Leonard left Nike for New Balance when his endorsement contract was up, undoubtedly he and his new shoe company would like to use that logo on apparel and shoes.
The logo matters so much to Leonard that the Clippers — trying to recruit Leonard as a free agent — looked into buying it off Nike, something Stein already reported. Nike said no to the idea, which would have been a major salary cap violation anyway.
This lawsuit likely is trying to force a settlement where Nike would sell the logo to Leonard. As an attorney friend once told me, everything can be settled for the right price. The question for Nike and Leonard is can they get close to a price.
What does this mean for Leonard and where he might play next season? Nothing. He’d want control over the logo no matter what decision he makes. It certainly matters less than if he did buy property in Toronto.
Stephen Curry‘s legacy is safe. He will be remembered as the greatest shooter the game has ever seen, a three-time NBA champion (and counting), a two-time MVP, and the player of a generation — look at how many 12-and-under youth in your city have Curry jerseys and gear.
Of course, in our hot take world, someone is always saying something.
Fortunately, Andre Iguodala has Curry’s back, and that’s why he’s still playing. That’s what the man said after it was Iguodala who sunk the dagger in the Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
That was partially tongue-in-cheek by Iguodala, that’s not his only motivation for playing still. Not even his primary motivation.
But Curry is Iguodala’s guy, there is a real bond there, and Curry’s legacy is also the legacy of the Warriors from this era. Something that Iguodala is a considerable part of.
Kawhi Leonard, according to one report, will re-sign with the Raptors on a short-term deal.
Here’s corroborating evidence.
Michael Landsberg of TSN:
What we’ve heard is that he’s purchased a property in Toronto.
We’ve heard this now from two different sources, indicating that there’s something there.
A player buying a house in a certain market is a classic free-agency rumor. It’s often untrue.
Sometimes, it’s true but misconstrued. Players sometimes live somewhere other than where their team is located.
But Leonard probably didn’t buy a property in Toronto unless he’s re-signing with the Raptors. He’s not leaving for the Clippers then spending his offseasons in Toronto.
Did Leonard actually buy a place in Toronto? I don’t know. But the possibility of this report being true is intriguing. These tidbits can reveal a player’s plan.
After hearing this, I’d nudge the odds of Leonard re-signing slightly higher. But this still remains a great unknown.
Ron Garretson, one of the NBA’s longest-serving referees, was arrested for DUI on Wednesday after his vehicle crashed into a tree.
ABC 15 Arizona:
Garretson was taken the police station, where he agreed to a breathalyzer test. Police say the machine recorded his blood-alcohol content as 0.192 and 0.195, more than twice the legal limit to drive.
Garretson faces a charge of extreme DUI with a BAC between 0.15 and 0.20, a class 1 misdemeanor, among other charges.
The NBA typically suspends players and coaches two games for drunk driving. Garrettson might receive that punishment if convicted. Considering the league wants its officials to be viewed as beyond reproach, he might face a stiffer penalty.
TMZ obtained body-cam video of the arrest:
Nando De Colo spent two seasons as a respectable backup two guard for the Spurs and Raptors. He was on the 2014 Spurs team that eventually went on to smoke the Heat in the Finals, but he fell out of the rotation and was traded for Austin Daye in a cost-saving move at the deadline.
After that, he headed back Europe, playing for Russian powerhouse CSKA Moscow and earning EuroLeague MVP honors in 2016.
Now he is rumored to be considering an NBA return.
In an NBA where quality wing play is at a premium, a number of teams would take a look at De Colo. He can shoot the three (he shot 36.3 percent in his two NBA seasons and looked more comfortable from there in Europe) and has reportedly improved his ball handling and decision making skills (it was his turnovers that got him in Gregg Popovich’s doghouse).
Leaking this could be an effort to leverage CSKA or other European teams for a larger contract to stay home, but if an NBA team came in at two years, $7 million, would he jump at it and come back to this side of the Atlantic?
Just another thing to keep an eye on in what will be a wild July for the NBA.