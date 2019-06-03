Is Andre Iguodala a Hall of Famer? He doesn’t care. Really doesn’t care.

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Andre Iguodala a Hall of Famer?

There’s some recency bias in that answer, because he sank the dagger in the Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Still, he has a nice resume: Three-time NBA champion (that could be four soon), Finals MVP, two-time All-Defensive Team, an All-Star appearance, and people forget that in his early years he was a primary scorer for the Sixers and averaged at least 17 points a game over four seasons. He’s the kind of player, because of his contributions to great teams, that becomes an interesting debate.

What does Iguodala think of the idea? He doesn’t care.

I mean he really doesn’t care. Look at what he told Ethan Strauss of The Athletic in a must-read profile.

In Portland, before Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, Iguodala was asked about speculation that he would indeed make the Hall of Fame. “I don’t care,” he said. Really? Some players get emotional during those ceremonial speeches. “None of it matters,” he replied. “Does anyone remember any of those speeches other than Jordan’s?” Then Iguodala broke it down. “See, here’s how it works. One day, you’re replaced. Then it’s some other m*********** in there. And then there’s another m***********. And another after that. Nobody remembers anything. None of it matters!” He said all this with the wry smile of the provocateur.

Iguodala likes that curmudgeonly, hard-to-read role. He plays it well.

Would he really not care about his induction? I don’t know, but I really want to hear that speech.