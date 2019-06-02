Raptors to activate, probably not play, OG Anunoby in NBA Finals Game 2

TORONTO – Kevin Durant is coming.

OG Anunoby will beat him back.

Anunoby – who has missed the entire postseason after an appendectomy – will be active for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Raptors coach Nick Nurse announced.

“I don’t probably see much of a chance to play him, but you never know,” Nurse said. “You never know what could happen. He is a big, strong, athletic guy, and you never know a situation might arise. But I would imagine it’s down the road here a little bit in this series.

Anunoby’s importance could increase when Durant returns. Though Kawhi Leonard is obviously the best man for the job, Anunoby could also defend Durant. It’s too much for Leonard to do alone, especially considering his offensive load.

Toronto has played well with an eight-man rotation that includes Norman Powell as backup wing. After winning four straight over the Bucks and beating the Warriors in Game 1 of the Finals, the Raptors probably aren’t rushing to change.

Whenever Anunoby actually gets on the court, Nurse anticipates limiting him to short stints.

“It’s been a long time since he’s played,” Nurse said. “He has been pretty active here in the last four, five days, though, as far as getting up and down the floor and things. He has lost quite a bit of weight as well. So there’s that and there’s the timing.”