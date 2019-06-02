Kawhi Leonard is having fun with the offense run through him in Toronto

In his final full, healthy season in San Antonio, Kawhi Lenard was the fulcrum of Gregg Popovich’s offense. While he was getting up 17.7 shots per game, this was still the Spurs with their egalitarian ways — touches were spread around — and guys like LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol had to get theirs.
In Toronto, it’s different — Leonard is the sun the rest of the planets revolve around. Leonard has averaged 20.9 shot attempts per game this postseason.
This is fun for him.
“Obviously, it’s a lot more fun when you’re getting plays called for you and you’re able to live your childhood dream in being able to shoot the ball 20 times a game,” Leonard said the day before Game 2 of the NBA Finals. “The offense is coming toward you rather than just being out there doing one job.”
Leonard is asked to do a lot for the Raptors — initiate the offense, and defend the other team’s best player. It’s what he wants, but Leonard is quick to not let the spotlight rest on him, he wants to share that with his teammates, too.
In Game 1 the Warriors made it a point not to let Leonard beat them singlehandedly, trapping him, bringing double teams, and generally trying to get the ball out of his hands. Leonard handled that with his dispassionate calmness like he does everything else.
“I’m trying to make the right play out there, and obviously, if there are two people on me, somebody is open,” Leonard said. “I could create a collapse situation. It’s really not about me. If they play defense like that, guys are going to step up and make shots. All I could do is keep making the right play. When I do get a free look, make my shots, and go back on other end and play defense. It’s just not about me scoring or trying to get my offense off. It’s a whole collective group out there playing basketball.”
Other guys did step up and make shots — Pascal Siakam had 32 points, Marc Gasol 20 — and that has the Raptors up 1-0 on the two-time defending champions.
This is fun for Leonard — this run, the way the Raptors are playing basketball right now (whether it is enough to keep him in Toronto after this season is not a hand he is tipping). It may not show on his face, but Leonard is enjoying himself.
“I feel like I made some big shots in my career before. I mean, obviously not like the ones now, but it’s been fun,” Leonard said. “I can’t complain about my career. I had a great time each step of the way. I had fun with my whole journey.”