Getty

Here’s how Drake got his Dell Curry Raptors jersey

By Dane DelgadoJun 2, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Drake has been getting under the skin of the Golden State Warriors. The Canadian rapper has already had words with both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, and he showed up to Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals wearing an old Toronto Raptors Dell Curry jersey.

Some folks saw the Curry jersey as a great troll, and others thought it didn’t really get the point across as it may have intended. In either case, we saw that Drake is trying to put some thought into how he can influence the Warriors.

Still, it wasn’t clear whether Drake had that jersey just hanging in the back of his closet or whether he needed to go out and purchase it. According to Action Network’s Darren Rovell, Drake’s stylist got in touch with a clothing shop owner in Brooklyn — Al Martiniello — who then made a call to a jersey collector. That jersey collector then found Benjamin Weil, the owner of the Curry uniform.

From there, it was just a matter of Drake’s team making the right offer to Weil.

Via Action Network:

Weil said he had purchased it from a former Raptors player six years ago. It was tailored for Dell, but he never played in it. It was also signed by him.

Martiniello begged. It was for a high profile client and he had to take it.

“He loves Dell,” Martiniello said. “And it wasn’t about money, but I did have to ask him, if I could convince you to sell what’s the lowest number you would take?”

It was day’s end by the time Martiniello got it, and he didn’t trust next-day shipping. So Martiniello and Flores, the man who found the jersey, got in the car and drove 10 hours to Toronto in time for a hand-off on Wednesday night with Drake’s people.

This is a lot of effort and cash for what essentially amounts to pointing out someone’s dad played for their opponent. I’m not sure why that fact matters at all, but no doubt we will have our eyes on Drake on Sunday night to see what he wears to Game 2.

There’s a Kawhi Leonard billboard outside Oracle Arena (PHOTOS)

AP
By Dane DelgadoJun 2, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA seems to be a place of billboards. Teams put it up for players they want to come to their town in free agency. They put them up for players they want to keep. They put them up for players who have been hurt. They put them up just as jokes.

Of course, billboards also get put up as advertisements. That’s their main function, naturally. Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard is a New Balance athlete, and this week a new ad for the shoe company was spotted featuring Leonard in the Golden State Warriors’ hometown of Oakland.

Even further, it’s apparently very close to Oracle Arena.

Via Twitter:

This is the kind of thing that could look cool in retrospect or might immediately become an egg on Leonard and New Balance’s face.

Game 2 is tonight at 5:30 p.m. PST and Toronto has a chance to grab a commanding 2-0 lead over the defending champions. Let’s hope for Jurassic Park’s sake that this billboard isn’t all just bluster.

Klay Thompson says Warriors aren’t worried: ‘It’s first to four, not first to one’

Getty
Associated PressJun 2, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors are rugged and relentless, capable of punishing teams in transition any time they make a mistake.

The Golden State Warriors felt like they were seeing a version of themselves in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and now they have to stop it.

No problem, they figure.

“It’s first to four, not first to one,” Klay Thompson said. “So, still a lot of basketball to be played.”

The Warriors’ 1-0 deficit may be unusual, but they certainly don’t seem uncomfortable. Golden State had won 12 straight Game 1s before falling 118-109 on Thursday, and the two-time defending champions hadn’t been behind in the NBA Finals since Cleveland had a 2-1 lead in 2015.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr has pointed to his team’s poor transition defense in the opener after Toronto used its quickness to score 24 fast-break points and turn the Warriors’ 17 turnovers into 17 points.

“They were getting the ball off the rim and just pushing it. Instead of crashing as hard as we did, we’ll have to make the adjustment in Game 2 and try to send more guys back,” Thompson said Saturday. “But 10 days off as well, we might have had a little cobwebs. It was just a mixture of things. But I know this: I know we’ll be better tomorrow.”

Kerr said the Raptors reminded him of the Warriors, with Pascal Siakam pushing the ball in transition the way Draymond Green does. Siakam was the far more effective player in the opener, with 32 points while Green struggled to a 2-for-9 night.

But the Warriors aren’t worried, relying on the confidence from facing just about every possible situation while making it to five straight NBA Finals.

“They got rings and they can be confident,” Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said. “We can’t really necessarily worry about them. We have to continue to worry about us. They’re going to be them and they’re going to do their thing, but for us we have to concentrate on us and focus on what we have to do.”

Things to know going into Game 2:

BETTER LEONARD?

Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points in the opener but shot just 5 for 14 after averaging 31.2 points in the first three rounds. Coach Nick Nurse doesn’t think the All-Star forward was bothered by a leg injury that appeared to hamper him somewhat in the Eastern Conference finals.

“I don’t think the leg trouble is much of an issue,” Nurse said, “and I’m expecting him to play a lot better tomorrow.”

TALKING TRASH

If the Warriors want to rattle Leonard, it will require actions rather than words. The 2014 NBA Finals MVP always appears to be calm, and he was asked if he responds when players try to trash talk him.

“It really doesn’t happen too much,” Leonard said. “I really can’t say it happens.”

KD’s OK

Though Kevin Durant remains out at least one more game with a strained right calf, he traveled to Toronto with the Warriors to work with the training staff. Stephen Curry said his presence around the locker room is helpful until the two-time NBA Finals MVP can get back on the floor.

“Anybody who goes through an injury like that, you kind of feel alienated because your schedule is a little different. Most of the time you’re on kind of (isolation) with our athletic training staff, putting extra hours in. Stuff starts to feel monotonous, especially with the big stage of the finals here and now,” Curry said. “So I think he’s handled that well, understanding his time is coming sooner than later and he’s doing whatever he can on a daily basis to get healthy.”

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

The Warriors started Jordan Bell at center in Game 1 and Kerr thought he did well, but Golden State has other options. DeMarcus Cousins and Andrew Bogut are also in the center rotation along with Kevon Looney.

“Every game is going to be different,” Kerr said. “Pretty much every game this postseason has been different at the center position, based on what we have needed. The one constant is Looney, who is going to play his 28, 30 minutes one way or the other. What we’re always trying to do is mix and match, and find matchups and fill in those gaps with the right combinations that can help us win.”

WATCH YOUR MOUTH

The Los Angeles Clippers were fined $50,000 by the NBA on Friday for comments coach Doc Rivers made about Leonard during a TV appearance. Kerr won’t fall into the same predicament, having gotten in trouble before.

“I got fined when I was the GM of Phoenix for making a joke on `The Dan Patrick Show.”‘ Kerr said. “I think he asked me if we were interested in LeBron when LeBron was a free agent back in whatever it was that he went to Miami. I said if he’s willing to take the minimum, we would take him. Dan laughed. And I wrote a $10,000 check the next day. So I learned my lesson. I don’t comment about any other players”.

Follow Brian Mahoney on Twitter: http://twitter.com/briancmahoney

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Kawhi Leonard having fun with offense being run through him in Toronto

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In his final full, healthy season in San Antonio, Kawhi Lenard was the fulcrum of Gregg Popovich’s offense. While he was getting up 17.7 shots per game, this was still the Spurs with their egalitarian ways — touches were spread around — and guys like LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol had to get theirs.

In Toronto, it’s different — Leonard is the sun the rest of the planets revolve around. Leonard has averaged 20.9 shot attempts per game this postseason.

This is fun for him.

“Obviously, it’s a lot more fun when you’re getting plays called for you and you’re able to live your childhood dream in being able to shoot the ball 20 times a game,” Leonard said the day before Game 2 of the NBA Finals. “The offense is coming toward you rather than just being out there doing one job.”

Leonard is asked to do a lot for the Raptors — initiate the offense, and defend the other team’s best player. It’s what he wants, but Leonard is quick to not let the spotlight rest on him, he wants to share that with his teammates, too.

In Game 1 the Warriors made it a point not to let Leonard beat them singlehandedly, trapping him, bringing double teams, and generally trying to get the ball out of his hands. Leonard handled that with his dispassionate calmness like he does everything else.

“I’m trying to make the right play out there, and obviously, if there are two people on me, somebody is open,” Leonard said. “I could create a collapse situation. It’s really not about me. If they play defense like that, guys are going to step up and make shots. All I could do is keep making the right play. When I do get a free look, make my shots, and go back on other end and play defense. It’s just not about me scoring or trying to get my offense off. It’s a whole collective group out there playing basketball.”

Other guys did step up and make shots — Pascal Siakam had 32 points, Marc Gasol 20 — and that has the Raptors up 1-0 on the two-time defending champions.

This is fun for Leonard — this run, the way the Raptors are playing basketball right now (whether it is enough to keep him in Toronto after this season is not a hand he is tipping). It may not show on his face, but Leonard is enjoying himself.

“I feel like I made some big shots in my career before. I mean, obviously not like the ones now, but it’s been fun,” Leonard said. “I can’t complain about my career. I had a great time each step of the way. I had fun with my whole journey.”

Hasheem Thabeet wants to make NBA comeback at age 32

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
6 Comments

This is obviously a longshot, but Hasheem Thabeet could use a little basketball redemption.

Based on his potential, Thabeet was the No. 2 pick of the Grizzlies in the 2009 draft, behind only Blake Griffin, but ahead of James Harden, Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Tyreke Evans, Ricky Rubio and… you get the point. Thabeet was supposed to be a rim-protecting big man out of UConn but he played in just 224 games across five seasons with four teams, and he was out of the league.

Thabeet wants another chance in the NBA, he told David Cobb of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

“It’s just that I was very limited with my time spent on the court,” he said. “I need that chance, and I need to get back out there. That’s how I feel.”

Thabeet was seen as plodding back when he last played five years ago, and since then the game has evolved, a lot more athleticism and skill is required by bigs. Thabeet said he has adjusted and is ready, doing a lot to both be in shape and add some offense to his game.

“The game, as you can hear from a lot of people, the game has changed,” Thabeet said. “So I’m trying to catch up and just do a lot of running…

“One thing that might be shocking to people is the past few months and few years that I haven’t really been playing, I’ve been working on my shot,” Thabeet said. “Just to be able to score away from the basket, rather than just posting up and shooting hook shots.”

Thabeet has continued to play some, in the D-League in 2015 and he put up good numbers in Japan two seasons ago, but of course, it’s a big leap from Japan to the NBA.

We’ll see if teams will bring Thabeet in for a workout and give him one more look.