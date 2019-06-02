Associated Press

Hasheem Thabeet wants to make NBA comeback at age 32

By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
This is obviously a longshot, but Hasheem Thabeet could use a little basketball redemption.

Based on his potential, Thabeet was the No. 2 pick of the Grizzlies in the 2009 draft, behind only Blake Griffin, but ahead of James Harden, Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Tyreke Evans, Ricky Rubio and… you get the point. Thabeet was supposed to be a rim-protecting big man out of UConn but he played in just 224 games across five seasons with four teams, and he was out of the league.

Thabeet wants another chance in the NBA, he told David Cobb of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

“It’s just that I was very limited with my time spent on the court,” he said. “I need that chance, and I need to get back out there. That’s how I feel.”

Thabeet was seen as plodding back when he last played five years ago, and since then the game has evolved, a lot more athleticism and skill is required by bigs. Thabeet said he has adjusted and is ready, doing a lot to both be in shape and add some offense to his game.

“The game, as you can hear from a lot of people, the game has changed,” Thabeet said. “So I’m trying to catch up and just do a lot of running…

“One thing that might be shocking to people is the past few months and few years that I haven’t really been playing, I’ve been working on my shot,” Thabeet said. “Just to be able to score away from the basket, rather than just posting up and shooting hook shots.”

Thabeet has continued to play some, in the D-League in 2015 and he put up good numbers in Japan two seasons ago, but of course, it’s a big leap from Japan to the NBA.

We’ll see if teams will bring Thabeet in for a workout and give him one more look.

By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
The Toronto Raptors did more than just win Game 1 on Thursday night.

They laid out a roadmap for them to beat Golden State and win the NBA Finals.

That is what has Raptors fans so optimistic — the Raptors posed questions to the Warriors in Game 1 that will be difficult to answer in Game 2 (especially without Kevin Durant, who remains out). If Toronto can win Game 2, even if KD returns back in the Bay Area, you have to like Toronto’s chances.

The Warriors need Game 2. Which means they need to do a couple of things much better, starting with better halfcourt offense.

It seemed like Game 1 of the NBA Finals was played at a fast pace because both teams tried to push the ball up the court and get some easy transition buckets. The Raptors, in particular, went with some long passes up the court, and they exposed the Warriors’ transition defense to the tune of 24 fast break points.

More importantly, on the other end, Toronto also did a fantastic job of getting back, taking away those easy buckets from Golden State — there were only 97 possessions in this game. The Warriors want that into the triple digits at least, and Golden State had just 17 fast break points.

In the halfcourt, the Raptors defense locked the Warriors down — 0.84 points per possession (stats via Cleaning the Glass, which only counts the first shot toward that number). For comparison, in the regular season, the Warriors averaged over a point per possession in the halfcourt. What the Raptors did should not be a surprise, this is how they beat the Bucks in the last round.

With no Durant, it leads to one of the two big questions for the Warriors in Game 2 on Sunday night in Toronto:

Where are they going their points from?

Golden State got to the free throw line 31 times in Game 1, led by Stephen Curry going 14-of-14 from the stripe. Toronto will likely foul less in Game 2, which means the Warriors need to find a way to create mismatches, and come up with counters to plays the Raptors clearly were prepared for, to get cleaner looks. Klay Thompson had 21 points on 17 shots, he can do more, and Andre Iguodala hasn’t hit a three since the Houston series (literally) and they need him to get a few buckets. It can’t be just Curry and Thompson.

That said, the Warriors still had a 112.4 offensive rating for the game, slightly below their regular season average but still enough offense to win. Which leads to the bigger question for Golden State:

Can they get enough stops to win Game 2?

Golden State has to be flat-out better on that end of the court, starting with transition defense.

“The biggest thing for me was our transition defense was just awful and that’s the game,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after Game 1. “That’s the No. 1 priority when you play Toronto, you have to take care of their transition and we gave up 24 fast-break points, we turned it over 17 times. So that’s the game, really.”

For my money, an equally significant issue is the Warriors need better rim protection. The Raptors shot 20-of-28 within eight feet of the rim in Game 1 — they got inside and they scored. Those are the easy buckets the Warriors need to take away, both with Draymond Green and whoever is playing center (Jordan Bell, DeMarcus Cousins, Kevon Looney). Toronto can’t get that many good shots at the rim.

Expect Green to play a little more attention to Pascal Siakam, but the Raptors can get more offense out of Kawhi Leonard (who was happy to facilitate when trapped) and Kyle Lowry (who was just off). The Warriors need to do a better job of making the Raptors work for their buckets.

If not, Golden State is going to find itself in a place it has not in the Steve Kerr era — down 0-2 in the NBA Finals.

By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
What uniforms Anthony Davis and Kemba Walker will wear next NBA season are questions still hanging out there over the NBA.

What uniform they are going to wear in August and September is becoming clear — the red, white, and blue of Team USA.

USA Basketball has been reaching out to players and Walker and Davis look like they are in, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times.

USA Basketball also is reportedly going to talk to Zion Williamson about joining the team in China. LeBron James is the only person we know to be out, in part because it will overlap with the shooting of Space Jam 2.

Because it takes place in China, expect most of the NBA’s big names to sign up for this World Cup. That is a massive, fast-growing basketball shoe and apparel market, and every brand is trying to position itself to get a big slice of that pie. That means Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Under Armor, Puma, and any other shoe brand you can think of will push their players to go.

This World Cup also is the primary qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The U.S. is scheduled to begin its pre-World Cup camp in Las Vegas Aug. 5, with an intrasquad exhibition game at the T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 9. Then the team heads to Southern California for more training followed by an exhibition against Spain on Aug. 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Brooklyn has its center of the future in Jarrett Allen. He’s athletic, a strong rim protector, and got the Nets an efficient 10.9 points and 8.4 rebounds a game last season.

But what happens when he goes to the bench? Ed Davis was a reliable, veteran option last season, but he’s not on the same career timeline as the Nets young core.

Which brings us to the NBA draft — the Nets are going to think big, as in bigs, with one of their picks (17, 27, 31), reports Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

“But there is one priority for the Nets on draft night: Per SNY sources, the Nets are targeting a big to complement/ back up starting center Jarrett Allen with one of their picks.”

In the NBC Sports Mock Draft myself and Rob Dauster put together this weekcheck out the podcasts detailing the picks — we had the Nets taking Kentucky forward P.J. Washington with the No. 17 pick, then rolling the dice on Bol Bol at 27 (although, if they did like him, they could wait until the 31st pick, in the second round, so the money is not guaranteed). While Bol could be that backup big, he’s also a multi-year project who may not stick in the league.

Other players who could be on the board around 17 are Cameron Johnson, Rui Hachimura, and Nassir Little — all forwards. At 27 they could target centers such as Goga Bitadze or Florida State’s Mfiondu Kabengele, too. Just expect them to think big man with one of those picks.

By Dan FeldmanJun 1, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Kemba Walker has gone to the playoffs just twice and never won a series in eight seasons with the Hornets. He was reportedly “really deflated” Charlotte didn’t trade for Marc Gasol this year, to the point a rumor emerged Walker was likely to leave in free agency this summer. The Hornets have never gotten him an All-Star teammate. Despite a late push, they again missed the postseason this year.

But perhaps Walker’s All-NBA selection – which makes him eligible for a super-max contract projected to be worth $221 million (up from $190 million) over five years – could save the relationship.

Walker, via Jared Weiss of The Athletic:

“I just cried. Tears came straight from my eyes,” Walker, who landed third-team All-NBA, told The Athletic over lunch at the Coast 2 Coast basketball café in Tokyo’s iconic Harajuku shopping district. “I was a little kid from the Bronx, so it’s just crazy to me. I still can’t believe it. I just didn’t know if I would get it, because we didn’t make the playoffs. It goes like that sometimes.”

“Oh no question, Charlotte’s definitely my first priority,” he said. “That’s where I’ve been for eight years and that’s all I know. Not many people get a chance to play for one NBA team throughout their career. When I go on my Instagram, I see, ‘Kemba leave! Kemba get out of Charlotte!’ People don’t understand, when they say you need to go ‘here’ and win, that winning is not guaranteed anywhere.”

The big question: Will the Hornets offer the full super-max?

That’s a lot for the small 29-year-old point guard who had never made an All-NBA team before. Walker is a good player. He’s probably not worth that much based solely on his play.

Unless Hornets owner Michael Jordan is suddenly willing to pay the luxury tax, paying Walker the super-max would mean depleting the rest of the roster. Charlotte could try to dump helpful, but overpaid, Nicolas Batum, Marvin Williams, Cody Zeller and/or Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. It’d probably require sweeteners to trade those players or Bismack Biyombo, and stretching anyone would incur long-term cap hits.

In other words, if they sign Walker to the super-max, expect the Hornets to immediately worsen his supporting cast and inhibit their long-term position.

I hope Walker knows what he’s getting into.

But I also hope he chooses to re-sign. Of course, players should sign wherever they want based on whatever criteria they deem important. But I’d like that there’s someone content getting paid and making the best of his situation. Not every star has to chase rings or move to big markets.

Walker has endeared himself to Charlotte through his production, positivity and loyalty. He might already be the greatest player in Hornets history, and if he stays another five years, he certainly will be.

If Walker re-signs, he’ll probably never win a championship. Heck, even making the playoffs will be an uphill battle.

But there are plenty of other ways to define success. It seems Walker could choose to prioritize leaving an even bigger imprint on Charlotte and making that super-max money. That sounds like a success story to me.