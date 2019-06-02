Getty

Drake wears ‘Home Alone’ hoodie to dig at Kevin Durant, Warriors (PHOTOS)

By Dane DelgadoJun 2, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Drake has been in a feud with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green and during these 2019 NBA Finals. During Game 1, Drake wore a vintage Dell Curry Raptors jersey That was apparently quite difficult to get a hold of.

Eyes were on the Canadian-born rapper on Sunday as Toronto took on the Golden State Warriors in Game 2. Everyone was waiting for what Drake would be wearing, and he was more accurate with his barb this time around.

Via Twitter:

Talk around these Finals has centered on whether the Warriors will need Kevin Durant to beat the defensive acumen of these Raptors. By using Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister character from the “Home Alone” series it appears Drake believes Golden State will need Durant to beat his team.

It’s been a hotly-contested matchup during every quarter of these finals, and Durant could be back in either Game 3 or Game 4. He won’t have much time to prepare if he does get back to the hardwood in this final series, but if he’s able to contribute the Warriors need him on both ends of the floor.

Banged up Warriors rediscover their passing, defense, win Game 2 to even series

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2019, 11:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For six quarters, the Toronto Raptors halfcourt defense had boxed the Warriors in, slowed the game down, and gave the Raptors one NBA Finals win and a good shot at another.

Six minutes changed all that.

Golden State took charge of Game 2 with an 18-0 run to start the third, but this was not an avalanche of Warriors’ threes, as we have come to expect. The Warriors got their buckets in the halfcourt with crisp passing and backcuts, layups, floaters or alley-oops off penetration. The Warriors assisted on every made basket they had in the second half, and had 34 assists on 38 made buckets for the game. Including on the dagger three from Andre Iguodala that sealed it.

The Warriors’ passing let them survive injuries to Klay Thompson — a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter, after he had 25 points and had been the best player on the floor — and Kevon Looney, who left with a collar bone injury after a fall. Both left the game not to return, their status for Game 3 is not yet known (Thompson said he will play in Game 3, but the Warriors were more cautious).

That and improved defense got the Warriors a 109-104 win on the road in Game 2, tying the NBA Finals up 1-1 as

Toronto had their chances with open looks with the game on the line late but just could not hit them. After Thompson left the game, the Raptors went to the seen-in-high-school-but-not-the-NBA diamond-and-one defense to keep Fred Van Vleet hassling Stephen Curry — and it worked. The Warriors went scoreless on seven straight possessions.

However, in the face of a more energized Warriors defense than they saw in Game 1, the Raptors just did not take advantage of the opportunities.

“I said yesterday and today that 109 points is plenty to win the game, which is what we had in Game 1, but we gave up 118,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “So it was all about our defense and we held them to 37 percent and forced 15 turnovers and guarded the three-point line well. So it was championship defense and that’s what it’s going to take.”

The Warriors got huge games from Green and DeMarcus Cousins, which went a long way toward the win. Green finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Cousins — who got the start and played nearly 28 minutes — had 11 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.

It was those assists from big men that the Raptors defense could not stop. The wings were cutting and guys were getting layups. Even Andrew Bogut had three alley-oops.

Toronto got 34 points from Kawhi Leonard on 8-of-20 shooting, and VanVleet had 17 points off the bench. But Toronto shot 11-of-38 from three, with a lot of those good looks, and that cost them.

The game started with a back-and-forth first quarter, with both teams struggling from three but Toronto still playing tremendous halfcourt defense and the Warriors still living at the three throw lines, just like Game 1.

However, the Raptors stretched the lead out to 12 in the second quarter going against a Warriors team that lacked offensive punch. The Raptors did a great job of taking away Curry’s penetration, leaving guys like Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala to create more (with no Kevin Durant still) and it wasn’t working.

But at halftime, it was just a five-point Toronto lead, 59-54, because of Klay Thompson.

Thompson had the first nine Warriors points while the rest of the team started 0-of-6 from the floor, and that trend continued through much of the first half. Toronto put Danny Green on Curry — who was battling an illness — and that left 6’1” Kyle Lowry on 6’7” Thompson and it let the Warriors sharpshooter get comfortable.

Thompson had 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the first half – and that was with every one of his shots contested. Thompson and Green had 20 of the Warriors 26 in the first quarter.

Late in the second, Curry started to find his rhythm. After starting 0-of-6 shooting he went 4-of-4 late, got to the line seven times, and had 16 points.

Golden State took over in the third quarter, starting the third on an 18-0 run, which was really a 24-1 run going back to the end of the first half. The Warriors never fully pulled away because of Leonard (he had 12 points in the third alone), but they had the lead.

One of the keys to that run was an improved Golden State defense. The Raptors started 0-of-8 shooting with five turnovers in the third, the kind of run of stops the Warriors could not get in Game 1. Kerr adjusted and put Andre Iguodala on Pascal Siakam and left Thompson on Leonard, and it worked because Green and Iguodala could help more.

It wasn’t a pretty win for the Warriors, but not every victory is a work of art. The Warriors got the split they needed and now the series heads to the Bay Area. The question is, who will be healthy enough to suit up for the Warriors?

Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney leave Game 2 vs. Raptors with injuries (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoJun 2, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Golden State Warriors lost two of its most important players during Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Early in the fourth quarter, Klay Thompson was trying to get a classic leg-out shooting foul as Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green contested a 3-pointer. No foul was called, and Thompson landed with his legs wide apart.

Thompson tried to walk it off, but needed to immediately sub off the floor to head to the locker room with left hamstring tightness. After the game, Thompson could be seen barely able to walk with a huge ice pack on his hamstring.

Via Twitter:

Big man Kevon Looney, a breakout star for the Warriors during these playoffs, injured his collarbone on a fall during the second quarter. Looney wound up trying to contest at the rim, but fell backward and landed awkwardly on his shoulder.

The team announced that Looney would not return, calling it a chest contusion. The Athletic’s Shams Charania called it a “collarbone sprain”.

For reference, a sprain is defined as a small tear of a ligament. So in this case, if Charania is to be believed, a sprain of the ligaments around the collarbone would most likely reference the ligaments that keep the shoulder attached to the collarbone. This would be a long way of suggesting that Looney may have partially-separated his shoulder.

Again, this is largely conjecture based on obfuscated descriptions of medical issues via sourced reporting. We’ll learn what is really wrong with Looney here in the next 24 hours, but any injury to either him or Thompson isn’t good for Golden State’s hopes in these Finals.

Pascal Siakam skies for ridiculous alley-oop finish (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Toronto’s Pascal Siakam didn’t get off to the same insane start in Game 2 that he did in the opener of the NBA Finals, missing his first three shots, including a wide-open three and a dunk (although Klay Thompson should have been called for basket interference on that one).

Then he did this — and the Scotiabank Arena erupted.

That is insane.

The first quarter has been a back-and-forth affair, even, and after one it was 27-26 Toronto.

Kevin Durant may only practice once before 2019 NBA Finals debut

Getty
Associated PressJun 2, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

TORONTO (AP) Tuesday is the next telltale day in Golden State star Kevin Durant‘s recovery process from a calf injury.

The Warriors are scheduled to arrive home from Toronto early Monday and will get the rest of the day off. Practice resumes Tuesday, and what happens then will determine if Durant plays in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors on Wednesday night.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has said Durant won’t play until he practices. He revealed Sunday that the team’s medical staff has not yet given clearance to the 2017 and 2018 finals MVP for a return to those workouts.

“It’s really a day-to-day thing,” Kerr said at the Warriors’ shootaround practice before Game 2 of the finals. “If we had a crystal ball, we would have known a long time ago what we were dealing with. But it’s just an injury (where) there’s been a lot of gray area. So, literally, it’s just day-to-day and how the progress is coming. And at this point he’s still not ready.”

Durant was injured in Game 5 of the Warriors’ Western Conference semifinal matchup against the Houston Rockets. He hasn’t played since, and Game 2 of the finals is the seventh consecutive game in which the two-time defending NBA champions would be without Durant.

Durant traveled with the Warriors to Toronto, largely so he could work uninterrupted with the team’s medical staff. He has also been a voice inside the locker room, fellow Warriors star Stephen Curry said.

“Pointing out some X’s and O’s type of stuff,” Curry said. “But moreso when you see him putting time in trying to get healthy, trying to get back out on the floor as soon as possible, that’s motivation for sure. We’re all in this together. We’ve said it for the entire year. He’s exemplifying that with his presence in the locker room here.”

There is only one practice before Game 3, and if Durant can’t play on Wednesday there would be only one practice before Game 4 on Friday. Kerr said Durant may need only one full workout to get ready.

“It’s feasible,” Kerr said.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports