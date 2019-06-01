Milwaukee mulls $400K offer to settle Bucks guard Sterling Brown’s lawsuit

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The city of Milwaukee wants to offer Bucks guard Sterling Brown $400,000 to settle his lawsuit alleging that police used excessive force when they used a stun gun to arrest him over a parking violation.
The Journal Sentinel reports that the city’s Common Council has scheduled a June 10 vote on whether to extend the offer. City attorneys are asking officials to authorize it.
Brown filed a federal lawsuit last year that also accuses police of targeting him because he’s black. There’s no indication that Brown would accept such an offer.
Brown illegally parked in a disabled spot outside a Walgreens on Jan. 26, 2018, and was talking with a group of officers while waiting for his citation when the situation escalated. Officers took him down and used a stun gun because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets, as ordered.
Ja Morant, the athletic point guard out of Murray State, is going to be drafted No. 2 by the Memphis Grizzlies, becoming part of their core for the future with Jaren Jackson Jr.
This news isn’t going to change that.
But Morant is going to have his knee scoped, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
This is a pretty routine surgery and should not impact him long term.
Short term, he may not play in Summer League games. Memphis will be at the Salt Lake City Summer League July 1-3, then head to Las Vegas for the NBA’s official Summer League starting July 5. He could be healed in time to play, but the Grizzlies shouldn’t (and I imagine wouldn’t) push him back just for those games.
Morant is an explosive athlete, and that combined with an impressive handle allows him to get to the rim. He had to think score first at Murray State, but he also has fantastic court vision and he knows how to make every pass you can think of. His jumper needs work so he doesn’t become another point guard teams just go under the pick against, but he has the second highest ceiling in the draft.
TORONTO (AP) — The NBA correctly anticipated that television ratings would dip for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, for two very important reasons.
There’s no LeBron James.
And Canadian numbers don’t count.
ESPN said Friday that the Game 1 of the Toronto-Golden State series drew a 10.1 overnight rating, the lowest for Game 1 of a title series in a decade – though all the numbers come with a serious catch. Canadian viewership does not count toward the metered-market ratings formula used in the U.S., and it was the most-watched NBA game in Canada’s history.
“Put aside perception, there is the actuality of the ratings,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Friday. “Of course, I pay a lot of attention to those. I also pay a lot of attention to the numbers in Canada, where we set an all-time record for viewership. In the U.S., I recognize it’s a changing television marketplace. We knew we would be down a bit by virtue of both not having two U.S. markets and we’ve come off eight years of having LeBron James in the finals.”
Meanwhile, the first finals game for a Canadian team was a smash north of the border.
It was the most-watched NBA game on Sportsnet, reaching 7.4 million Canadians – basically 20 percent of the nation’s population. The average size of the Canadian audience, Sportsnet said, was 3.3 million viewers and peaked in the final minutes of the game with 4.1 million Canadians tuning in to see the finish.
Ratings throughout the playoffs have been down in the NBA, with James and the Los Angeles Lakers not making the playoffs surely a major factor.
“I’m not overly concerned,” Silver said about the current numbers. “But I’m certainly paying attention to it.”
Sorry Seattle. Or Las Vegas. Or any other market dreaming of an NBA expansion team.
As seemingly has become an annual tradition, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was asked about the possibility of the NBA expanding to 32 teams at his pre-Finals press conference, this time with a Canadian city, such as Montreal as the focus. Once again, he threw cold water on the idea.
“My answer is, you know, and it’s the same as it’s been for other U.S. cities that have expressed interest, and that is that we are just not in expansion mode at the time,” Silver said. “I mean, we’re flattered that some other Canadian cities have expressed interest, as some other U.S. cities have, but again nothing new… I’m sure inevitably at some point we’ll turn back to expansion, but it’s not on the agenda at this time.”
This ultimately is not Silver’s call, it’s the 30 NBA owners. They remain uninterested in further slicing up the pie.
“At the end of the day from a league standpoint, you’re in essence selling equity in your overall league, and you’re selling a portion of the growth opportunity outside of that market,” Silver explained. “You’re selling the growth opportunity in Africa, and I think what we would be looking at is whether if we’re expanding, not necessarily the short-term benefit of an expansion fee, but is it additive over the long-term? Is that franchise adding something to the footprint of the league that the 30 current teams don’t?”
Plenty of cities would like to argue that they would add something different to the league’s footprint, but right now those arguments are falling on deaf ears. Silver has said it, and that has been the buzz from league sources for a long time now.
What will change that calculus for the owners? Shifts in revenue streams and other financial factors but nothing major is on the horizon.
If a city is going to land an NBA team in the next few years, it will be by poaching an existing one (something else not easy to do right now).
It was a scary moment for Warriors fans at the end of an eye-opening Game 1 loss to the Raptors.
With less than two minutes remaining in the game, Andre Iguodala caught a pass from Draymond Green as Iguodala cut down the lane, and after a dribble he leapt up and banked in a little floater. When he landed, Iguodala grabbed his left leg, obviously in some pain, he was limping down the court, and coach Steve Kerr quickly subbed him out.
After the game, both Iguodala and Kerr played it down, but team doctors were cautious and gave him an MRI anyway on Friday.
“Andre had an MRI this morning and seems to be doing well,” Kerr said. “I haven’t heard the results yet, but I talked to him and he said he felt pretty good.”
Iguodala has been battling a minor calf issue for a while now, the Warriors want to be cautious with that, but with no game until Sunday there is plenty of time to get him treatment and rest.
Expect Iguodala to be back starting — and guarding Kawhi Leonard for long stretches — in Game 2.