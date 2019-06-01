Anthony Davis, Kemba Walker reportedly will suit up for Team USA at World Cup this summer

What uniforms Anthony Davis and Kemba Walker will wear next NBA season are questions still hanging out there over the NBA.

What uniform they are going to wear in August and September is becoming clear — the red, white, and blue of Team USA.

USA Basketball has been reaching out to players and Walker and Davis look like they are in, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times.

USA Basketball has begun assembling its roster for this summer's @FIBAWC in China and has a commitment from Charlotte's Kemba Walker as well as strong indications from New Orleans' Anthony Davis that he would like to play, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 2, 2019

Team USA, of course, will be coached by San Antonio's Gregg Popovich and Houston's James Harden is another top name USAB hopes to secure for its 12-man squad — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 2, 2019

USA Basketball also is reportedly going to talk to Zion Williamson about joining the team in China. LeBron James is the only person we know to be out, in part because it will overlap with the shooting of Space Jam 2.

Because it takes place in China, expect most of the NBA’s big names to sign up for this World Cup. That is a massive, fast-growing basketball shoe and apparel market, and every brand is trying to position itself to get a big slice of that pie. That means Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Under Armor, Puma, and any other shoe brand you can think of will push their players to go.

This World Cup also is the primary qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.