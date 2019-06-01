Getty Images

Anthony Davis, Kemba Walker reportedly will suit up for Team USA at World Cup this summer

By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
What uniforms Anthony Davis and Kemba Walker will wear next NBA season are questions still hanging out there over the NBA.

What uniform they are going to wear in August and September is becoming clear — the red, white, and blue of Team USA.

USA Basketball has been reaching out to players and Walker and Davis look like they are in, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times.

USA Basketball also is reportedly going to talk to Zion Williamson about joining the team in China. LeBron James is the only person we know to be out, in part because it will overlap with the shooting of Space Jam 2.

Because it takes place in China, expect most of the NBA’s big names to sign up for this World Cup. That is a massive, fast-growing basketball shoe and apparel market, and every brand is trying to position itself to get a big slice of that pie. That means Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Under Armor, Puma, and any other shoe brand you can think of will push their players to go.

This World Cup also is the primary qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The U.S. is scheduled to begin its pre-World Cup camp in Las Vegas Aug. 5, with an intrasquad exhibition game at the T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 9. Then the team heads to Southern California for more training followed by an exhibition against Spain on Aug. 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Rumor: Nets targeting big man to back up Jarrett Allen in draft


By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Brooklyn has its center of the future in Jarrett Allen. He’s athletic, a strong rim protector, and got the Nets an efficient 10.9 points and 8.4 rebounds a game last season.

But what happens when he goes to the bench? Ed Davis was a reliable, veteran option last season, but he’s not on the same career timeline as the Nets young core.

Which brings us to the NBA draft — the Nets are going to think big, as in bigs, with one of their picks (17, 27, 31), reports Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

“But there is one priority for the Nets on draft night: Per SNY sources, the Nets are targeting a big to complement/ back up starting center Jarrett Allen with one of their picks.”

In the NBC Sports Mock Draft myself and Rob Dauster put together this weekcheck out the podcasts detailing the picks — we had the Nets taking Kentucky forward P.J. Washington with the No. 17 pick, then rolling the dice on Bol Bol at 27 (although, if they did like him, they could wait until the 31st pick, in the second round, so the money is not guaranteed). While Bol could be that backup big, he’s also a multi-year project who may not stick in the league.

Other players who could be on the board around 17 are Cameron Johnson, Rui Hachimura, and Nassir Little — all forwards. At 27 they could target centers such as Goga Bitadze or Florida State’s Mfiondu Kabengele, too. Just expect them to think big man with one of those picks.

Kemba Walker: Hornets ‘definitely my first priority’ in free agency


By Dan FeldmanJun 1, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Kemba Walker has gone to the playoffs just twice and never won a series in eight seasons with the Hornets. He was reportedly “really deflated” Charlotte didn’t trade for Marc Gasol this year, to the point a rumor emerged Walker was likely to leave in free agency this summer. The Hornets have never gotten him an All-Star teammate. Despite a late push, they again missed the postseason this year.

But perhaps Walker’s All-NBA selection – which makes him eligible for a super-max contract projected to be worth $221 million (up from $190 million) over five years – could save the relationship.

Walker, via Jared Weiss of The Athletic:

“I just cried. Tears came straight from my eyes,” Walker, who landed third-team All-NBA, told The Athletic over lunch at the Coast 2 Coast basketball café in Tokyo’s iconic Harajuku shopping district. “I was a little kid from the Bronx, so it’s just crazy to me. I still can’t believe it. I just didn’t know if I would get it, because we didn’t make the playoffs. It goes like that sometimes.”

“Oh no question, Charlotte’s definitely my first priority,” he said. “That’s where I’ve been for eight years and that’s all I know. Not many people get a chance to play for one NBA team throughout their career. When I go on my Instagram, I see, ‘Kemba leave! Kemba get out of Charlotte!’ People don’t understand, when they say you need to go ‘here’ and win, that winning is not guaranteed anywhere.”

The big question: Will the Hornets offer the full super-max?

That’s a lot for the small 29-year-old point guard who had never made an All-NBA team before. Walker is a good player. He’s probably not worth that much based solely on his play.

Unless Hornets owner Michael Jordan is suddenly willing to pay the luxury tax, paying Walker the super-max would mean depleting the rest of the roster. Charlotte could try to dump helpful, but overpaid, Nicolas Batum, Marvin Williams, Cody Zeller and/or Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. It’d probably require sweeteners to trade those players or Bismack Biyombo, and stretching anyone would incur long-term cap hits.

In other words, if they sign Walker to the super-max, expect the Hornets to immediately worsen his supporting cast and inhibit their long-term position.

I hope Walker knows what he’s getting into.

But I also hope he chooses to re-sign. Of course, players should sign wherever they want based on whatever criteria they deem important. But I’d like that there’s someone content getting paid and making the best of his situation. Not every star has to chase rings or move to big markets.

Walker has endeared himself to Charlotte through his production, positivity and loyalty. He might already be the greatest player in Hornets history, and if he stays another five years, he certainly will be.

If Walker re-signs, he’ll probably never win a championship. Heck, even making the playoffs will be an uphill battle.

But there are plenty of other ways to define success. It seems Walker could choose to prioritize leaving an even bigger imprint on Charlotte and making that super-max money. That sounds like a success story to me.

Rumor: Sixers going to max out Jimmy Butler to try to keep him


By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Jimmy Butler is expecting a max contract — and he’s going to get it.

The financial bar is set for Butler. If Philadelphia wants to keep him — and they should after a playoffs where he had the ball in his hands as the team’s primary playmaker in the halfcourt — they are going to have to pay up. Something other teams expect them to do, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on his “The Hoop Collective” podcast (hat tip Sixers Wire):

I’ve been talking to some executives this week and the executives, I think, now believe that the Sixers will. I don’t know about the fifth year, like, full guaranteed, but yeah.

If/when Philadelphia puts that max offer on the table in front of Butler, there are two questions to be answered.

First, will it be for the full five years? Philadelphia can offer Butler a guaranteed fifth year making it a projected $190 million contract, while other teams can offer four years, $141 million. There are teams out there uneasy about giving Butler four fully guaranteed years — he turns 30 before next season, has an injury history, and plays a hard-charging style — let alone a fifth year. Will the Sixers try to get him to take fewer fully guaranteed years than they can offer?

Second, will Butler take it? He will have options, for example, LeBron James is reportedly recruiting Butler to come to the Lakers. Butler may be the Lakers’ best realistic option, and there are reports he would take a max offer from the Lakers (the four-year max).

With those other offers on the table, the Sixers may have no choice but to offer the fifth year and just know they will eventually regret it.

Report: Raptors complained to league multiple times about Clippers tampering with Kawhi Leonard


By Dan FeldmanJun 1, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT
The Clippers got fined for tampering, because Clippers coach Doc Rivers compared Raptors star Kawhi Leonard to Michael Jordan. Rivers’ comments seemed innocent enough, coming while working as a TV analyst and without himself bringing up Leonard.

But they also fit a larger pattern.

Josh Lewenberg of TSN:

The NBA’s tampering rules remain vague and arbitrarily enforced.

If the Clippers were fined for a collection of transgressions, the league should have announced that. Citing only Rivers’ remarks has two major consequences:

1. It inspires perception of unfairness. Many coaches, who are are required to hold pre- and post-game press conferences, have complimented opposing players like this without getting publicly fined. (The NBA doesn’t announce every fine.)

2. It has a chilling effect. Fans are served by coaches publicly analyzing the game. That’s why the league requires those pre- and post-game press conferences. Now, coaches might be overly careful to the point they say nothing at all.

Maybe the Clippers deserved a fine for tampering. Toronto obviously thought so. But this was a poor way to draw the line.