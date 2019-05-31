Getty Images

Warriors missed Kevin Durant, who remains ‘long shot’ for Game 2

By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2019, 7:55 AM EDT
Anyone want to step up and say how Golden State is better without Kevin Durant now?

What was always a ridiculous, worst-of-sports-talk-radio talking point was exposed in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, when it was painfully obvious how much the Warriors missed Durant during their Game 1 loss to the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors are still impressive without Durant and in certain matchups — read: Portland — can look dominant.

However, the Warriors need Durant against the Raptors the same way they needed him in 2016 when they lost to the Cavaliers. The Warriors went 8-1 in Finals games with Durant, but are 0-1 without him (and they have lost their last four Finals games without him if you go back to the 2016 Finals before KD arrived in the Bay Area). Toronto has the length and athleticism to make Golden State work hard in the halfcourt and take away those patented Warriors runs, and Golden State could not turn to the “get out of jail free” card in those situations that Durant has become for them. When nothing else is working, Durant is the walking mismatch who can just go get them efficient buckets.

Golden State needed that halfcourt shot creator in Game 1. He would force Toronto to put Kawhi Leonard on him, which in the least would make things easier for the rest of the Warriors.

When will Durant return to the court from the calf strain he suffered in Game 5 against Houston?

That remains the big question of this series, the one that could shift the balance of power. And the only answer we have is probably not for Game 2. Coach Steve Kerr described Durant as a “long shot” for Sunday’s game in Toronto.

“His next step is individual court work, so that will be the next priority over the next couple of days,” Kerr said at media day. “Hopefully he can wrap that up, and then he’s going to have to practice. We have to see him in practice before he can play a game, and he hasn’t practiced yet.”

Durant was seen working on the court by himself at the Warriors practice Wednesday and shootaround Thursday. Long shot or not, he could practice in the days off before Game 2, but the Warriors may not feel pressured to get him on the court that quickly.

If the Warriors drop Game 2 on Sunday, the pressure will mount to play Durant in Game 3 back at Oracle Arena.

This is a calf strain, the questions become about pain and freedom of movement for Durant. There is a risk of reaggravation, but if that happens, it’s still something that can heal over the summer and is not a danger to his career. Also, no team — from the Warriors to the Knicks — is going to decide not to offer Durant a max contract next summer because of a calf strain reaggravation. The question is simply, “can he play?”

If the Warriors adjust and win Game 2, it could be a game or two later before we see Durant.

Toronto has shown it likely will take Durant in uniform to beat them this series. Game 1 was like the Durant Bat Signal into the sky, the only question now is if and when Durant can respond.

 

 

Rumor: Sixers going to max out Jimmy Butler to try to keep him

By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Jimmy Butler is expecting a max contract — and he’s going to get it.

The financial bar is set for Butler. If Philadelphia wants to keep him — and they should after a playoffs where he had the ball in his hands as the team’s primary playmaker in the halfcourt — they are going to have to pay up. Something other teams expect them to do, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on his “The Hoop Collective” podcast (hat tip Sixers Wire):

I’ve been talking to some executives this week and the executives, I think, now believe that the Sixers will. I don’t know about the fifth year, like, full guaranteed, but yeah.

If/when Philadelphia puts that max offer on the table in front of Butler, there are two questions to be answered.

First, will it be for the full five years? Philadelphia can offer Butler a guaranteed fifth year making it a projected $190 million contract, while other teams can offer four years, $141 million. There are teams out there uneasy about giving Butler four fully guaranteed years — he turns 30 before next season, has an injury history, and plays a hard-charging style — let alone a fifth year. Will the Sixers try to get him to take fewer fully guaranteed years than they can offer?

Second, will Butler take it? He will have options, for example, LeBron James is reportedly recruiting Butler to come to the Lakers. Butler may be the Lakers’ best realistic option, and there are reports he would take a max offer from the Lakers (the four-year max).

With those other offers on the table, the Sixers may have no choice but to offer the fifth year and just know they will eventually regret it.

Report: Raptors complained to league multiple times about Clippers tampering with Kawhi Leonard

By Dan FeldmanJun 1, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT
The Clippers got fined for tampering, because Clippers coach Doc Rivers compared Raptors star Kawhi Leonard to Michael Jordan. Rivers’ comments seemed innocent enough, coming while working as a TV analyst and without himself bringing up Leonard.

But they also fit a larger pattern.

Josh Lewenberg of TSN:

The NBA’s tampering rules remain vague and arbitrarily enforced.

If the Clippers were fined for a collection of transgressions, the league should have announced that. Citing only Rivers’ remarks has two major consequences:

1. It inspires perception of unfairness. Many coaches, who are are required to hold pre- and post-game press conferences, have complimented opposing players like this without getting publicly fined. (The NBA doesn’t announce every fine.)

2. It has a chilling effect. Fans are served by coaches publicly analyzing the game. That’s why the league requires those pre- and post-game press conferences. Now, coaches might be overly careful to the point they say nothing at all.

Maybe the Clippers deserved a fine for tampering. Toronto obviously thought so. But this was a poor way to draw the line.

DeMarcus Cousins thrown into NBA Finals fire with minimal playoff experience

By Dan FeldmanJun 1, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
TORONTO – DeMarcus Cousins spent six-and-a-half seasons trying to lead the Kings into the playoffs, a challenge said was eating him alive. He got traded to the Pelicans and helped them reach last year’s playoffs, but he’d already suffered a season-ending injury by then. He finally appeared in the postseason this year with the Warriors, but he got hurt in just his second playoff game.

Now, he’s playing in the NBA Finals.

“It’s kind of like some kid who grew up in the suburbs going to private school, and then one day you just got dropped in the hood and was told to survive,” Draymond Green said. “You got to figure that out.”

Since the NBA adopted a 16-team postseason in 1984, Cousins’ two prior career playoff games are the fifth-fewest before his NBA Finals debut. Here are the players with the fewest:

image

Most of that list – Jordan McRae, Fennis Dembo, Nando De Colo, Terrel Harris, Micheal Williams, Milt Wagner – is comprised of rookies playing in garbage time. Jason Kapono was a third-year player who played in garbage time. Shannon Brown was rookie who came in late to foul.

Only David Rivers – a rookie point guard pressed into duty with injuries to Magic Johnson and Byron Scott – and Cousins held significant roles.

Cousins played eight minutes off the bench in Game 1. He missed both his shots, drew a couple fouls, made a couple nice passes, was a step slow defensively, but still disrupted the Raptors’ offense when in position.

As long as Kevin Durant remains out, there’s probably a role in this series for Cousins. Golden State needs Cousins’ shot creation.

His Finals inexperience might even help the Warriors, who’ve won two straight titles and three in four years. That makes it more difficult for returning players to summon the hunger necessary to compete with Toronto. But Cousins, who just quickly rehabbed through a quad injury Steve Kerr thought would be season-ending, provides a motivating spark.

“It’s a special moment for him, a special moment for us seeing him out there,” Green said. “It will be even more special if we can win this series, and he can get a ring, and we all get a ring.”

Presumptive No. 2 pick Ja Morant reportedly to have knee scoped

By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2019, 11:15 AM EDT
Ja Morant, the athletic point guard out of Murray State, is going to be drafted No. 2 by the Memphis Grizzlies, becoming part of their core for the future with Jaren Jackson Jr.

This news isn’t going to change that.

But Morant is going to have his knee scoped, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This is a pretty routine surgery and should not impact him long term.

Short term, he may not play in Summer League games. Memphis will be at the Salt Lake City Summer League July 1-3, then head to Las Vegas for the NBA’s official Summer League starting July 5. He could be healed in time to play, but the Grizzlies shouldn’t (and I imagine wouldn’t) push him back just for those games.

Morant is an explosive athlete, and that combined with an impressive handle allows him to get to the rim. He had to think score first at Murray State, but he also has fantastic court vision and he knows how to make every pass you can think of. His jumper needs work so he doesn’t become another point guard teams just go under the pick against, but he has the second highest ceiling in the draft.