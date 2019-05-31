Getty Images

The Warriors missed Kevin Durant, who remains “long shot” for Game 2

By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2019
Anyone want to step up and say how Golden State is better without Kevin Durant now?

What was always a ridiculous, worst-of-sports-talk-radio talking point was exposed in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, when it was painfully obvious how much the Warriors missed Durant during their Game 1 loss to the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors are still impressive without Durant and in certain matchups — read: Portland — can look dominant.

However, the Warriors need Durant against the Raptors the same way they needed him in 2016 when they lost to the Cavaliers. The Warriors went 8-1 in Finals games with Durant, but are 0-1 without him (and they have lost their last four Finals games without him if you go back to the 2016 Finals before KD arrived in the Bay Area). Toronto has the length and athleticism to make Golden State work hard in the halfcourt and take away those patented Warriors runs, and Golden State could not turn to the “get out of jail free” card in those situations that Durant has become for them. When nothing else is working, Durant is the walking mismatch who can just go get them efficient buckets.

Golden State needed that halfcourt shot creator in Game 1. He would force Toronto to put Kawhi Leonard on him, which in the least would make things easier for the rest of the Warriors.

When will Durant return to the court from the calf strain he suffered in Game 5 against Houston?

That remains the big question of this series, the one that could shift the balance of power. And the only answer we have is probably not for Game 2. Coach Steve Kerr described Durant as a “long shot” for Sunday’s game in Toronto.

“His next step is individual court work, so that will be the next priority over the next couple of days,” Kerr said at media day. “Hopefully he can wrap that up, and then he’s going to have to practice. We have to see him in practice before he can play a game, and he hasn’t practiced yet.”

Durant was seen working on the court by himself at the Warriors practice Wednesday and shootaround Thursday. Long shot or not, he could practice in the days off before Game 2, but the Warriors may not feel pressured to get him on the court that quickly.

If the Warriors drop Game 2 on Sunday, the pressure will mount to play Durant in Game 3 back at Oracle Arena.

This is a calf strain, the questions become about pain and freedom of movement for Durant. There is a risk of reaggravation, but if that happens, it’s still something that can heal over the summer and is not a danger to his career. Also, no team — from the Warriors to the Knicks — is going to decide not to offer Durant a max contract next summer because of a calf strain reaggravation. The question is simply, “can he play?”

If the Warriors adjust and win Game 2, it could be a game or two later before we see Durant.

Toronto has shown it likely will take Durant in uniform to beat them this series. Game 1 was like the Durant Bat Signal into the sky, the only question now is if and when Durant can respond.

 

 

By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2019
Pascal Siakam bursts into spotlight after unlikely journey to NBA Finals

By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2019
TORONTO – About six years ago, Pascal Siakam received a basketball scholarship to New Mexico State.

His brother laughed at him.

“I said, ‘You? Basketball?,” said James Siakam, who played at Vanderbilt. “I don’t believe it.'”

Thursday, Siakam scored 32 points to lead the Raptors over the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

That’s a long way from his own family doubting his ability to secure a scholarship from a mid-major team.

“At that time I didn’t even know if I really dreamed of being at this level,” Siakam said. “I couldn’t even think about this moment because it wasn’t reachable for me.”

Thursday night, when he starred in the Finals opener, might have been the first time casual fans heard of him. This season, when he became overwhelming favorite to win Most Improved Player, might have been the first time moderately enthusiastic fans heard of him. Draft night 2016, when the Raptors surprisingly picked him in the first round, might have been the first time even hard core fans heard of him.

But Siakam isn’t an overnight success. He has been plugging away for years, putting in work to rise from his native Cameroon to prep school in Texas to New Mexico State to Toronto.

He has been doing it with a heavy heart since 2014, when his father – who urged him to take basketball seriously – died in a car crash.

What would he think of how far Siakam has come?

“It’s a question that I ask myself every single day,” Siakam said. “I know I wish I had the answer. I know people always usually tell me, ‘I know he’s proud of you.’ I kind of want to hear it from his mouth.”

Siakam continues to provide reasons to be proud.

His 32 points  are the most in a player’s first NBA Finals game since Kevin Durant scored 36 in 2012.

But Durant had already established himself as a superstar by then. Siakam hasn’t even been an All-Star.

This was Siakam’s breakout game.

Among players without an All-Star or all-league selection under their belt, nobody has ever scored more points in his first Finals game. Jason Terry also scored 32 for the 2006 Mavericks.

Here are the highest-scoring first NBA Finals games by players who weren’t yet All-Stars or all-leaguers:

image

Siakam played an efficient and excellent all-around game, shooting 14-for-17 and adding eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal. He was everywhere – often leaving the Warriors in his dust in transition.

Siakam scored nine fastbreak points. For perspective, LeBron James led the league with 5.3 fastbreak points per game in the regular season.

“His motor is pretty much nonstop,” Stephen Curry said. “So even if you feel like you’re in transition, you’re running shoulder to shoulder with him, he has another gear he can get to.”

Siakam even repeatedly attacked Draymond Green, an elite defender.

“I got to take him out of the series and that’s on me,” Green said.

Then, Green exited the interview room, looked to his left and saw Siakam coming in. Green went right toward the exit.

The Warriors aren’t backing down. But Siakam’s incredible Finals debut signals a new challenge for this Golden State dynasty.

Andre Iguodala on apparent late-game leg injury: “I’ll be fine”

By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2019
The Warriors were without Kevin Durant in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and they desperately could have used him.

For Game 2, the Warriors cannot afford to be down another key rotation player.

Which is why what happened to Andre Iguodala was concerning for Golden State. With less than two minutes remaining Thursday night, Iguodala was cutting down the lane, caught a pass from Draymond Green, took a dribble then banked in a little floater as the clock expired.

When he landed, Iguodala grabbed his left hamstring, obviously in some pain. He limped back down the court and coach Steve Kerr quickly subbed him out.

After the game, everyone downplayed the severity.

“I think he’s doing okay, but we’ll have an update tomorrow,” Kerr said.

Iguodala himself said, “I’ll be fine.”

The team medical staff will have a look at him on Friday. The good news for the Warriors is there is no game until Sunday, so whatever did happen will have a few days to heal. Hopefully it’s nothing that sidelines him in this series.

Iguodala finished with six points on seven shots, but did play critical defensive minutes on Kawhi Leonard in Game 1.

How the Raptors defense pounded the Warriors in Game 1

By Dane DelgadoMay 31, 2019
The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals, 118-109, on Thursday night in Canada. It was a monumental victory for the Raptors, and Pascal Siakam had the game of his life, scoring 32 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists.

One of Toronto’s most important players, Siakam led a defensive charge for the Raptors that wasn’t apparent just by looking at the box score. And while the story of Game 1 will probably be about Siakam’s offensive explosion for 32 points, it was the Raptors defense that led them to the first Finals win on Canadian soil.

More switchable and more athletically able to match up with Golden State than the Portland Trail Blazers did in the Western Conference Finals, the Raptors shut down just about everything be defending Champions did correctly in their last playoff series.

Split cuts? Gone.

The ability of the Raptors to simply stay home and not get overactive fighting around screens was crucial. Portland made the mistake of being too antsy to stop the Warriors shooters last round, and it led to Golden State getting easy assists as their screeners cut early toward the basket for open looks.

Nick Nurse and his staff clearly prepared his team on how to combat perhaps the most recognizable sequence in the Warriors’ offense. It helped that both Danny Green and Siakam were able to fight through screens while guarding Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Portland guards did a poor job of getting around Golden State’s picks, but with more length on their side, Toronto narrowed the space available and added over-the-top pressure on Warriors shooters.

Siakam played a critical role, both in defending Curry on-ball and against Draymond Green. The Golden State forward dismantled the Trail Blazers in Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference Finals by taking defensive rebounds all the way to the other end of the floor as a one man fastbreak. The result was that Portland was often left with smaller players like CJ McCollum defending the larger Green, creating an imbalance that allowed the Warriors to score with ease.

Thanks to his 6-foot-8 stature and nearly nine-foot standing reach, Siakam was able to pose a larger threat to Green as well as act as a better vertical on-ball defender at the rim.

The net effect of Toronto’s strategy was significant. Golden State shot just 60 percent at the rim — a poor mark for this postseason — and just 27.8 percent on non-corner threes, according to CleaningTheGlass.com. The Raptors were also able to limit the amount of 3-pointers taken by the Warriors stars. While Golden State shot 37.8 percent from beyond the arc, Curry shot just nine times from deep and Thompson six.

The Raptors were able to easily turn turnovers into points, scoring 24 of their 118 in transition. Golden State turned the ball over 16 times, which Warriors head coach Steve Kerr pointed out as his team’s biggest issue.

“Our transition defense was just awful,” Kerr said after the loss. “That’s the game, really.”

Toronto was a team that was led by one man over the first round and parts of the second. Leonard appeared to be doing it all himself, and the team atmosphere around the Raptors was no longer the talk in Canada. But since this team’s Eastern Conference Finals win over the Milwaukee Bucks, that narrative has shifted. So too has the reason for Toronto’s playoff success, with Nurse cooking up a special solution against probable league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Just as it was in the ECF, the Raptors are a capital “T” Team once again, and defense was at the core of their first-ever NBA Finals win. It might be an impossible task to beat the Warriors over a seven-game series, but smart coaching and excellent execution from top to bottom has us thinking the Larry O’Brien landing outside the U.S. this June might not be so crazy after all.

Game 2 is on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. PST.