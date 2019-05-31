Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Report: R.J. Barrett declines workout with Grizzlies, excited about Knicks, who could trade down or out

By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2019, 11:36 AM EDT
The Grizzlies reportedly intend to draft Ja Morant with the No. 2 pick.

R.J. Barrett apparently doesn’t want to change their mind – even with the Knicks, who hold the No. 3 pick, potentially fast-tracking around Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and/or Anthony Davis.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

The Grizzlies’ ownership group is still telling people around the league the team is locked in on Morant, but the front office has requested to have Barrett in for a private workout — something he has declined but might revisit over the next three weeks, sources told ESPN.

Barrett is scheduled to work out for New York on June 10. As I reported from the combine: Although sources say Barrett would be excited about landing in New York, the Knicks planned to do their due diligence by making calls on trade options and evaluating other prospects in the top 10.

New York has explored the possibility of trading back in the lottery, sources told ESPN, perhaps to acquire pieces that better complement potential high-volume All-Star free agents (such as Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving). Trading the No. 3 pick for the Atlanta Hawks’ two first-rounders (Nos. 8 and 10) is under consideration by the Knicks, one source said.

Teams should always research their decisions as thoroughly as possible.

Morant looks like the second-best prospect in this draft (behind only Zion Williamson). But Memphis should thoroughly explore Barrett and other prospects before finalizing that decision.

Likewise, Barrett looks like the third-best prospect. But he’s hardly a lock to flourish in the NBA. His shooting, defense and selfishness are real questions. It’s worth considering trade down for multiple prospects, even if each is individually less likely to succeed.

Of course, if New York lands veterans like Durant, Irving and Davis, that changes everything. The team will prioritize winning immediately, and a rookie wouldn’t fit well – especially a high-usage one like Barrett. Unfortunately for the Knicks, they won’t know on Durant and Irving until after the draft (though there could be backchannel talks beforehand). Trading for Davis would probably require sending the No. 3 pick to the Pelicans.

If that appears like a possibility, Barrett could always change his mind and work out for the Grizzlies.

But, as the consensus third-best prospect in this draft, it seems likely he’ll go No. 3. The big question: To which team?

Report: Kevin Durant expected to return in Game 3 or 4 of NBA Finals

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2019, 10:18 AM EDT
3 Comments

All the chatter about the Warriors being better without Kevin Durant?

It’s over.

Golden State lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Raptors yesterday. Suddenly, Steph & Depth no longer looks like the answer. Durant appears needed.

Though he’ll almost certainly miss Game 2 Sunday, he could return soon.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Barring a setback, Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant is expected to return from a right calf strain at some point midway through the NBA Finals, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

There’s some optimism within members of the organization that a Game 3 arrival could be viable, but there’s a stronger possibility that Game 4 is the most logical option, sources said.

The big question: How well will Durant play? He could be rusty. He could be hobbled.

But he’s so darn talented. At minimum, he’ll be an upgrade who allows Golden State to shorten its rotation. At best, he could take over this series.

No matter what, the dynamics change when Durant plays. He’ll force Toronto to move a good defender – Kawhi Leonard? – onto him. That could open things for other Warriors.

Golden State must do something differently to win this series. There will surely be other adjustments, but inserting Durant into the lineup could be the big one.

PBT Podcast: 2019 NBA Mock Draft Podcast, Part 2

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Zion Williamson is a lock at No. 1.

Ja Morant and R.J. Barret are basically locked in at No. 2 and 3.

After that… the 2019 NBA Draft is wide open. Myself and Rob Dauster — the man behind the college basketball page here at NBC Sports as well as the College Basketball Talk podcast — got together for their annual mock draft podcast. We walked through every single pick in the first round of the draft, talking through team needs and which players fit those needs.

The first ten picks are broken down over on the College Basketball Talk feed — you can find that here or listen below — while the final 20 picks are right here, in this podcast.

The Warriors missed Kevin Durant, who remains “long shot” for Game 2

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2019, 7:55 AM EDT
3 Comments

Anyone want to step up and say how Golden State is better without Kevin Durant now?

What was always a ridiculous, worst-of-sports-talk-radio talking point was exposed in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, when it was painfully obvious how much the Warriors missed Durant during their Game 1 loss to the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors are still impressive without Durant and in certain matchups — read: Portland — can look dominant.

However, the Warriors need Durant against the Raptors the same way they needed him in 2016 when they lost to the Cavaliers. The Warriors went 8-1 in Finals games with Durant, but are 0-1 without him (and they have lost their last four Finals games without him if you go back to the 2016 Finals before KD arrived in the Bay Area). Toronto has the length and athleticism to make Golden State work hard in the halfcourt and take away those patented Warriors runs, and Golden State could not turn to the “get out of jail free” card in those situations that Durant has become for them. When nothing else is working, Durant is the walking mismatch who can just go get them efficient buckets.

Golden State needed that halfcourt shot creator in Game 1. He would force Toronto to put Kawhi Leonard on him, which in the least would make things easier for the rest of the Warriors.

When will Durant return to the court from the calf strain he suffered in Game 5 against Houston?

That remains the big question of this series, the one that could shift the balance of power. And the only answer we have is probably not for Game 2. Coach Steve Kerr described Durant as a “long shot” for Sunday’s game in Toronto.

“His next step is individual court work, so that will be the next priority over the next couple of days,” Kerr said at media day. “Hopefully he can wrap that up, and then he’s going to have to practice. We have to see him in practice before he can play a game, and he hasn’t practiced yet.”

Durant was seen working on the court by himself at the Warriors practice Wednesday and shootaround Thursday. Long shot or not, he could practice in the days off before Game 2, but the Warriors may not feel pressured to get him on the court that quickly.

If the Warriors drop Game 2 on Sunday, the pressure will mount to play Durant in Game 3 back at Oracle Arena.

This is a calf strain, the questions become about pain and freedom of movement for Durant. There is a risk of reaggravation, but if that happens, it’s still something that can heal over the summer and is not a danger to his career. Also, no team — from the Warriors to the Knicks — is going to decide not to offer Durant a max contract next summer because of a calf strain reaggravation. The question is simply, “can he play?”

If the Warriors adjust and win Game 2, it could be a game or two later before we see Durant.

Toronto has shown it likely will take Durant in uniform to beat them this series. Game 1 was like the Durant Bat Signal into the sky, the only question now is if and when Durant can respond.

 

 

Pascal Siakam bursts into spotlight after unlikely journey to NBA Finals

By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2019, 1:55 AM EDT
2 Comments

TORONTO – About six years ago, Pascal Siakam received a basketball scholarship to New Mexico State.

His brother laughed at him.

“I said, ‘You? Basketball?,” said James Siakam, who played at Vanderbilt. “I don’t believe it.'”

Thursday, Siakam scored 32 points to lead the Raptors over the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

That’s a long way from his own family doubting his ability to secure a scholarship from a mid-major team.

“At that time I didn’t even know if I really dreamed of being at this level,” Siakam said. “I couldn’t even think about this moment because it wasn’t reachable for me.”

Thursday night, when he starred in the Finals opener, might have been the first time casual fans heard of him. This season, when he became overwhelming favorite to win Most Improved Player, might have been the first time moderately enthusiastic fans heard of him. Draft night 2016, when the Raptors surprisingly picked him in the first round, might have been the first time even hard core fans heard of him.

But Siakam isn’t an overnight success. He has been plugging away for years, putting in work to rise from his native Cameroon to prep school in Texas to New Mexico State to Toronto.

He has been doing it with a heavy heart since 2014, when his father – who urged him to take basketball seriously – died in a car crash.

What would he think of how far Siakam has come?

“It’s a question that I ask myself every single day,” Siakam said. “I know I wish I had the answer. I know people always usually tell me, ‘I know he’s proud of you.’ I kind of want to hear it from his mouth.”

Siakam continues to provide reasons to be proud.

His 32 points  are the most in a player’s first NBA Finals game since Kevin Durant scored 36 in 2012.

But Durant had already established himself as a superstar by then. Siakam hasn’t even been an All-Star.

This was Siakam’s breakout game.

Among players without an All-Star or all-league selection under their belt, nobody has ever scored more points in his first Finals game. Jason Terry also scored 32 for the 2006 Mavericks.

Here are the highest-scoring first NBA Finals games by players who weren’t yet All-Stars or all-leaguers:

image

Siakam played an efficient and excellent all-around game, shooting 14-for-17 and adding eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal. He was everywhere – often leaving the Warriors in his dust in transition.

Siakam scored nine fastbreak points. For perspective, LeBron James led the league with 5.3 fastbreak points per game in the regular season.

“His motor is pretty much nonstop,” Stephen Curry said. “So even if you feel like you’re in transition, you’re running shoulder to shoulder with him, he has another gear he can get to.”

Siakam even repeatedly attacked Draymond Green, an elite defender.

“I got to take him out of the series and that’s on me,” Green said.

Then, Green exited the interview room, looked to his left and saw Siakam coming in. Green went right toward the exit.

The Warriors aren’t backing down. But Siakam’s incredible Finals debut signals a new challenge for this Golden State dynasty.