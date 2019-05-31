Getty Images

Kevin Durant out for Game 2 of NBA Finals

By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2019, 1:52 PM EDT
TORONTO – Kevin Durant was very clearly going to miss Game 2 of the NBA Finals, but the Warriors hadn’t officially ruled him out.

Until now.

“Kevin’s not going to play Sunday,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “I guess we’ve sort of been holding out hope. But I might as well just say it now.”

Durant is reportedly expected to return in Game 3 or 4.

Kerr said he doesn’t envision using Durant in a limited role. Once Durant is healthy enough to play, the Warriors will determine how many minutes he can handle given the inevitable conditioning issues stemming from his calf strain. Then, Durant will play as much as he can.

Kerr also revealed Andre Iguodala, who injured his leg late in Game 1, underwent an MRI today. Though he didn’t know the results of that test, Kerr said Iguodala “seems to be doing well” and relayed that Iguodala said he “felt pretty good.”

Update: Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle:

Kevin Durant may only practice once before 2019 NBA Finals debut

Getty
Associated PressJun 2, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
TORONTO (AP) Tuesday is the next telltale day in Golden State star Kevin Durant‘s recovery process from a calf injury.

The Warriors are scheduled to arrive home from Toronto early Monday and will get the rest of the day off. Practice resumes Tuesday, and what happens then will determine if Durant plays in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors on Wednesday night.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has said Durant won’t play until he practices. He revealed Sunday that the team’s medical staff has not yet given clearance to the 2017 and 2018 finals MVP for a return to those workouts.

“It’s really a day-to-day thing,” Kerr said at the Warriors’ shootaround practice before Game 2 of the finals. “If we had a crystal ball, we would have known a long time ago what we were dealing with. But it’s just an injury (where) there’s been a lot of gray area. So, literally, it’s just day-to-day and how the progress is coming. And at this point he’s still not ready.”

Durant was injured in Game 5 of the Warriors’ Western Conference semifinal matchup against the Houston Rockets. He hasn’t played since, and Game 2 of the finals is the seventh consecutive game in which the two-time defending NBA champions would be without Durant.

Durant traveled with the Warriors to Toronto, largely so he could work uninterrupted with the team’s medical staff. He has also been a voice inside the locker room, fellow Warriors star Stephen Curry said.

“Pointing out some X’s and O’s type of stuff,” Curry said. “But moreso when you see him putting time in trying to get healthy, trying to get back out on the floor as soon as possible, that’s motivation for sure. We’re all in this together. We’ve said it for the entire year. He’s exemplifying that with his presence in the locker room here.”

There is only one practice before Game 3, and if Durant can’t play on Wednesday there would be only one practice before Game 4 on Friday. Kerr said Durant may need only one full workout to get ready.

“It’s feasible,” Kerr said.



Raptors to activate, probably not play, OG Anunoby in NBA Finals Game 2

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 2, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
TORONTO – Kevin Durant is coming.

OG Anunoby will beat him back.

Anunoby – who has missed the entire postseason after an appendectomy – will be active for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Raptors coach Nick Nurse announced.

“I don’t probably see much of a chance to play him, but you never know,” Nurse said. “You never know what could happen. He is a big, strong, athletic guy, and you never know a situation might arise. But I would imagine it’s down the road here a little bit in this series.

Anunoby’s importance could increase when Durant returns. Though Kawhi Leonard is obviously the best man for the job, Anunoby could also defend Durant. It’s too much for Leonard to do alone, especially considering his offensive load.

Toronto has played well with an eight-man rotation that includes Norman Powell as backup wing. After winning four straight over the Bucks and beating the Warriors in Game 1 of the Finals, the Raptors probably aren’t rushing to change.

Whenever Anunoby actually gets on the court, Nurse anticipates limiting him to short stints.

“It’s been a long time since he’s played,” Nurse said. “He has been pretty active here in the last four, five days, though, as far as getting up and down the floor and things. He has lost quite a bit of weight as well. So there’s that and there’s the timing.”

Here’s how Drake got his Dell Curry Raptors jersey

Getty
By Dane DelgadoJun 2, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Drake has been getting under the skin of the Golden State Warriors. The Canadian rapper has already had words with both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, and he showed up to Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals wearing an old Toronto Raptors Dell Curry jersey.

Some folks saw the Curry jersey as a great troll, and others thought it didn’t really get the point across as it may have intended. In either case, we saw that Drake is trying to put some thought into how he can influence the Warriors.

Still, it wasn’t clear whether Drake had that jersey just hanging in the back of his closet or whether he needed to go out and purchase it. According to Action Network’s Darren Rovell, Drake’s stylist got in touch with a clothing shop owner in Brooklyn — Al Martiniello — who then made a call to a jersey collector. That jersey collector then found Benjamin Weil, the owner of the Curry uniform.

From there, it was just a matter of Drake’s team making the right offer to Weil.

Via Action Network:

Weil said he had purchased it from a former Raptors player six years ago. It was tailored for Dell, but he never played in it. It was also signed by him.

Martiniello begged. It was for a high profile client and he had to take it.

“He loves Dell,” Martiniello said. “And it wasn’t about money, but I did have to ask him, if I could convince you to sell what’s the lowest number you would take?”

It was day’s end by the time Martiniello got it, and he didn’t trust next-day shipping. So Martiniello and Flores, the man who found the jersey, got in the car and drove 10 hours to Toronto in time for a hand-off on Wednesday night with Drake’s people.

This is a lot of effort and cash for what essentially amounts to pointing out someone’s dad played for their opponent. I’m not sure why that fact matters at all, but no doubt we will have our eyes on Drake on Sunday night to see what he wears to Game 2.

There’s a Kawhi Leonard billboard outside Oracle Arena (PHOTOS)

AP
By Dane DelgadoJun 2, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
The NBA seems to be a place of billboards. Teams put it up for players they want to come to their town in free agency. They put them up for players they want to keep. They put them up for players who have been hurt. They put them up just as jokes.

Of course, billboards also get put up as advertisements. That’s their main function, naturally. Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard is a New Balance athlete, and this week a new ad for the shoe company was spotted featuring Leonard in the Golden State Warriors’ hometown of Oakland.

Even further, it’s apparently very close to Oracle Arena.

Via Twitter:

This is the kind of thing that could look cool in retrospect or might immediately become an egg on Leonard and New Balance’s face.

Game 2 is tonight at 5:30 p.m. PST and Toronto has a chance to grab a commanding 2-0 lead over the defending champions. Let’s hope for Jurassic Park’s sake that this billboard isn’t all just bluster.