How Raptors defense pounded Warriors in Game 1

By Dane DelgadoMay 31, 2019, 12:45 AM EDT
The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals, 118-109, on Thursday night in Canada. It was a monumental victory for the Raptors, and Pascal Siakam had the game of his life, scoring 32 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists.

One of Toronto’s most important players, Siakam led a defensive charge for the Raptors that wasn’t apparent just by looking at the box score. And while the story of Game 1 will probably be about Siakam’s offensive explosion for 32 points, it was the Raptors defense that led them to the first Finals win on Canadian soil.

More switchable and more athletically able to match up with Golden State than the Portland Trail Blazers did in the Western Conference Finals, the Raptors shut down just about everything be defending Champions did correctly in their last playoff series.

Split cuts? Gone.

The ability of the Raptors to simply stay home and not get overactive fighting around screens was crucial. Portland made the mistake of being too antsy to stop the Warriors shooters last round, and it led to Golden State getting easy assists as their screeners cut early toward the basket for open looks.

Nick Nurse and his staff clearly prepared his team on how to combat perhaps the most recognizable sequence in the Warriors’ offense. It helped that both Danny Green and Siakam were able to fight through screens while guarding Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Portland guards did a poor job of getting around Golden State’s picks, but with more length on their side, Toronto narrowed the space available and added over-the-top pressure on Warriors shooters.

Siakam played a critical role, both in defending Curry on-ball and against Draymond Green. The Golden State forward dismantled the Trail Blazers in Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference Finals by taking defensive rebounds all the way to the other end of the floor as a one man fastbreak. The result was that Portland was often left with smaller players like CJ McCollum defending the larger Green, creating an imbalance that allowed the Warriors to score with ease.

Thanks to his 6-foot-8 stature and nearly nine-foot standing reach, Siakam was able to pose a larger threat to Green as well as act as a better vertical on-ball defender at the rim.

The net effect of Toronto’s strategy was significant. Golden State shot just 60 percent at the rim — a poor mark for this postseason — and just 27.8 percent on non-corner threes, according to CleaningTheGlass.com. The Raptors were also able to limit the amount of 3-pointers taken by the Warriors stars. While Golden State shot 37.8 percent from beyond the arc, Curry shot just nine times from deep and Thompson six.

The Raptors were able to easily turn turnovers into points, scoring 24 of their 118 in transition. Golden State turned the ball over 16 times, which Warriors head coach Steve Kerr pointed out as his team’s biggest issue.

“Our transition defense was just awful,” Kerr said after the loss. “That’s the game, really.”

Toronto was a team that was led by one man over the first round and parts of the second. Leonard appeared to be doing it all himself, and the team atmosphere around the Raptors was no longer the talk in Canada. But since this team’s Eastern Conference Finals win over the Milwaukee Bucks, that narrative has shifted. So too has the reason for Toronto’s playoff success, with Nurse cooking up a special solution against probable league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Just as it was in the ECF, the Raptors are a capital “T” Team once again, and defense was at the core of their first-ever NBA Finals win. It might be an impossible task to beat the Warriors over a seven-game series, but smart coaching and excellent execution from top to bottom has us thinking the Larry O’Brien landing outside the U.S. this June might not be so crazy after all.

Game 2 is on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. PST.

Rumor: Sixers going to max out Jimmy Butler to try to keep him

By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Jimmy Butler is expecting a max contract — and he’s going to get it.

The financial bar is set for Butler. If Philadelphia wants to keep him — and they should after a playoffs where he had the ball in his hands as the team’s primary playmaker in the halfcourt — they are going to have to pay up. Something other teams expect them to do, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on his “The Hoop Collective” podcast (hat tip Sixers Wire):

I’ve been talking to some executives this week and the executives, I think, now believe that the Sixers will. I don’t know about the fifth year, like, full guaranteed, but yeah.

If/when Philadelphia puts that max offer on the table in front of Butler, there are two questions to be answered.

First, will it be for the full five years? Philadelphia can offer Butler a guaranteed fifth year making it a projected $190 million contract, while other teams can offer four years, $141 million. There are teams out there uneasy about giving Butler four fully guaranteed years — he turns 30 before next season, has an injury history, and plays a hard-charging style — let alone a fifth year. Will the Sixers try to get him to take fewer fully guaranteed years than they can offer?

Second, will Butler take it? He will have options, for example, LeBron James is reportedly recruiting Butler to come to the Lakers. Butler may be the Lakers’ best realistic option, and there are reports he would take a max offer from the Lakers (the four-year max).

With those other offers on the table, the Sixers may have no choice but to offer the fifth year and just know they will eventually regret it.

Report: Raptors complained to league multiple times about Clippers tampering with Kawhi Leonard

By Dan FeldmanJun 1, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT
The Clippers got fined for tampering, because Clippers coach Doc Rivers compared Raptors star Kawhi Leonard to Michael Jordan. Rivers’ comments seemed innocent enough, coming while working as a TV analyst and without himself bringing up Leonard.

But they also fit a larger pattern.

Josh Lewenberg of TSN:

The NBA’s tampering rules remain vague and arbitrarily enforced.

If the Clippers were fined for a collection of transgressions, the league should have announced that. Citing only Rivers’ remarks has two major consequences:

1. It inspires perception of unfairness. Many coaches, who are are required to hold pre- and post-game press conferences, have complimented opposing players like this without getting publicly fined. (The NBA doesn’t announce every fine.)

2. It has a chilling effect. Fans are served by coaches publicly analyzing the game. That’s why the league requires those pre- and post-game press conferences. Now, coaches might be overly careful to the point they say nothing at all.

Maybe the Clippers deserved a fine for tampering. Toronto obviously thought so. But this was a poor way to draw the line.

DeMarcus Cousins thrown into NBA Finals fire with minimal playoff experience

By Dan FeldmanJun 1, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
TORONTO – DeMarcus Cousins spent six-and-a-half seasons trying to lead the Kings into the playoffs, a challenge said was eating him alive. He got traded to the Pelicans and helped them reach last year’s playoffs, but he’d already suffered a season-ending injury by then. He finally appeared in the postseason this year with the Warriors, but he got hurt in just his second playoff game.

Now, he’s playing in the NBA Finals.

“It’s kind of like some kid who grew up in the suburbs going to private school, and then one day you just got dropped in the hood and was told to survive,” Draymond Green said. “You got to figure that out.”

Since the NBA adopted a 16-team postseason in 1984, Cousins’ two prior career playoff games are the fifth-fewest before his NBA Finals debut. Here are the players with the fewest:

Most of that list – Jordan McRae, Fennis Dembo, Nando De Colo, Terrel Harris, Micheal Williams, Milt Wagner – is comprised of rookies playing in garbage time. Jason Kapono was a third-year player who played in garbage time. Shannon Brown was rookie who came in late to foul.

Only David Rivers – a rookie point guard pressed into duty with injuries to Magic Johnson and Byron Scott – and Cousins held significant roles.

Cousins played eight minutes off the bench in Game 1. He missed both his shots, drew a couple fouls, made a couple nice passes, was a step slow defensively, but still disrupted the Raptors’ offense when in position.

As long as Kevin Durant remains out, there’s probably a role in this series for Cousins. Golden State needs Cousins’ shot creation.

His Finals inexperience might even help the Warriors, who’ve won two straight titles and three in four years. That makes it more difficult for returning players to summon the hunger necessary to compete with Toronto. But Cousins, who just quickly rehabbed through a quad injury Steve Kerr thought would be season-ending, provides a motivating spark.

“It’s a special moment for him, a special moment for us seeing him out there,” Green said. “It will be even more special if we can win this series, and he can get a ring, and we all get a ring.”

Presumptive No. 2 pick Ja Morant reportedly to have knee scoped

By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2019, 11:15 AM EDT
Ja Morant, the athletic point guard out of Murray State, is going to be drafted No. 2 by the Memphis Grizzlies, becoming part of their core for the future with Jaren Jackson Jr.

This news isn’t going to change that.

But Morant is going to have his knee scoped, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This is a pretty routine surgery and should not impact him long term.

Short term, he may not play in Summer League games. Memphis will be at the Salt Lake City Summer League July 1-3, then head to Las Vegas for the NBA’s official Summer League starting July 5. He could be healed in time to play, but the Grizzlies shouldn’t (and I imagine wouldn’t) push him back just for those games.

Morant is an explosive athlete, and that combined with an impressive handle allows him to get to the rim. He had to think score first at Murray State, but he also has fantastic court vision and he knows how to make every pass you can think of. His jumper needs work so he doesn’t become another point guard teams just go under the pick against, but he has the second highest ceiling in the draft.