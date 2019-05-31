Getty Images

Duke’s Cam Reddish reportedly suffers core muscle injury, sidelined six weeks

By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
Duke’s Cam Reddish is one of the most polarizing players in this draft.

He’s a 6’8″ wing with explosive yet fluid athleticism, the kind of player who can turn heads at times, and he seems to fit the NBA game (in style of play the way Paul George does). That is why we at NBCSports.com had him at No. 5 in our new mock draft. The concern is there are questions about his motor, and when Zion Williamson went down with his foot injury and Reddish had the chance to take on a larger role, he didn’t. Reddish is going to be a top 10 pick, but he’s the kind of player that makes GMs nervous drafting that high.

Now it looks like Reddish will be sidelined from basketball activities until after the draft, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

A “core muscle injury” is what we used to call a sports hernia, except it’s not really a hernia, so team doctors wisely stopped calling it that. This is minor and he will recover from, it will not impact his draft status.

What exactly that draft status is remains the big question.

Adam Silver says Anthony Davis’ trade request backfired, confirms Rich Paul said he wanted Lakers to dump Luke Walton

By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT
LeBron James‘ camp wanting the Lakers to fire Luke Walton had been known for a while.

That’s why one element of ESPN’s deep dive into the Lakers – which also included details on Magic Johnson’s abusive leadership, Rob Pelinka’s mistruths and management’s horrible processes – generated only moderate interest.

Baxter Holmes, citing anonymous sources, reported LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, told NBA commissioner Adam Silver in November that Walton wasn’t the right coach for the Lakers. Paul denied that.

But Silver has corroborated it.

Silver on ESPN:

He said something along the lines that Luke Walton is not the right guy to coach LeBron. And I think my reaction was to shrug my shoulders and maybe say, “Well, who do you think is the right guy to coach?” And he mentioned a name, and that was that. I think it was all a 30-second conversation. I never thought twice about it. I certainly never repeated it to anyone.

As commissioner, I don’t want to shut people off who have a point of view. I think that was a situation where I think he was just taking advantage of the fact that I was sitting there. I think he just wanted to say it out loud. I don’t think he had any expectation that I would repeat that to anyone.

That seems like such a weird thing for Paul to tell Silver, given that it wasn’t part of a larger conversation. What was Silver supposed to do about it?

At least Paul got his wish. The Lakers parted with Walton. (However, Los Angeles hired Frank Vogel. Paul reportedly wanted Tyronn Lue.)

Paul didn’t get his way with another client, though.

He orchestrated Anthony Davis‘ trade request in January. Davis got fined, and the Pelicans didn’t trade him.

Once again, Silver is sticking it to Paul.

Silver, in an interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Ultimately, I don’t think it was helpful for him, either, even if he or his agent thought that was somehow in his best interest. I think that backfired to a certain degree. And I’ve known Anthony for a long time. He’s a great player, a great guy. I just think that when you know you’re going to be continuing to live and play in that market, it creates a really uncomfortable dynamic.

It definitely was uncomfortable.

But I’m not sure the trade request backfired.

By requesting a trade during the season, Davis gave himself the best chance to get to his preferred team, the Lakers. Even with a deal delayed past February’s trade deadline, he also gave interested teams additional time to build a roster that puts him in the most optimal position. Plus, he sent a strong message that makes it more likely New Orleans honors his request this summer.

The undeniable consequence was ruining the Pelicans’ season, Davis stuck sinking with the ship. The trade request backfired only if he cared about that. I’m not convinced he did.

Davis didn’t get dealt as quickly as he wanted. But if he were truly finished with New Orleans no matter what, it was probably better for him to put his exit into motion immediately.

Klay Thompson: “I know we’ll respond like the champions we are”

By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT
The Toronto Raptors — with their length, athleticism, and impressive halfcourt defense — rattled the cage of the two-time defending champions in Game 1 Thursday. For fans not familiar with the Raptors, it was a wake-up call that this is going to be a series, not a cakewalk.

Golden State’s reaction? Just like you’d expect from a team that has been there before.

“We’re not that familiar with this team but that’s no excuse,” Klay Thompson said. “Our goal is to come out here and get one. I know we’ll respond like the champions we are.”

“We’re down 0-1 but it’s not the end of the world,” Stephen Curry said. “New experiences for us all the way through, but we have proven our resiliency and ability to win games that we need to, and kind of answer the bell and learn from nights like tonight.”

The Raptors undoubtedly gained confidence with their Game 1 play, particularly Pascal Siakam. They earned that.

But the Warriors confidence is not shaken. They have been tested before — by Oklahoma City in 2015, by Houston last year, by LeBron James — and understand that there are both adjustments to be made and levels of play to ramp up. They also know Kevin Durant should return this series.

The Warriors are not yet worried.

If the Raptors can win Game 2 on Sunday, that may change.

Tilman Fertitta says Mike D’Antoni’s agent did Rockets a favor, but agent says owner inaccurately depicted offer

By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Mike D’Antoni ended contract-extension negotiations with Houston.

Now, comes the spin from each side – Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and general manager Daryl Morey vs. D’Antoni and his agent, Warren LeGarie.

Randy McIlvoy of KPRC 2 Houston:

Fertitta:

I’m just going to tell you what I think from an owner’s perspective, OK? I don’t know what lame dunk means, because he’s under contract. I think his agent did me a favor, OK? Because if for some reason we had a horrible year and thought we needed to make a coaching change. We just got through paying off one of the other coaches, I believe. So, I hope we win a championship and Mike comes and puts a gun to my head, OK?. But, but.

Daryl has told me over and over that Mike is the best head coach that he’s ever had, that he’s enjoyed working with. And he has said that to me on numerous occasions.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

Fertitta said D’Antoni was offered a base salary of $5 million with an additional $1 million bonus for every round of the playoffs the Rockets won. That base salary would be a raise from his current contract ($4.5 million).

LeGarie, via Feigen:

“I’d like clear up some inaccuracies that were stated about the offer made to Mike,” LeGarie said. “The reported $5 million is really $2.5 million because it comes with contingencies. One, it’s only $5 million if he makes the playoffs and two, if he is coaching the team at the end of the year.

“If they decide to fire Mike in the proverbial change of direction he gets $2.5 million. If there is an injury or a change in the roster construction, of which Mike has no control, he nonetheless would become a victim of it.”

LeGarie also said the $1 million bonus for each round of the playoffs the Rockets reached in that season would begin with the second round.

It’s totally fair for the Rockets to determine how much they value D’Antoni. They’re not obligated to pay him as much as other similar-quality coaches around the league. Maybe those other coaches are overpaid. Houston can make that value judgement for itself.

But two major questions loom over this situation:

1. Is Houston trying to push out D’Antoni?

That’s the rumor, and Fertitta’s apparent mischaracterization of the extension offer could only increase tension. Everyone insists D’Antoni is fine coaching out the last year of his current contract. But this type of negotiating through the media makes the situation even messier.

2. Will the Rockets perform worse next season because D’Antoni lacks a long-term contract?

James Harden and Chris Paul reportedly have a rift about Houston’s offensive system. D’Antoni might lack the authority to adjudicate, as the star players – who are each under contract several more years – might think they can wait out D’Antoni. Or worse, knowing his tenuous standing with management, players could try undermine him.

So, Fertitta can talk about saving money if Houston struggles next season and wants to fire D’Antoni. But the Rockets might be making that a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Clippers fined $50,000 because Doc Rivers said Kawhi Leonard is Jordanesque

By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
Doc Rivers has been blown away by Kawhi Leonard these playoffs, too.

Leonard’s ability to get to his spots on the floor, his enormous hands, his defense, his ability to hit a clutch shot, that all reminded the Clippers’ coach of someone else.

Accurate or not, that comment — that Leonard is “the most like Jordan we’ve seen” — cost the Clippers’ $50,000 for tampering. The coach of a team commented on a player under contract with another team outside of a pre/post-game interview, that’s a fine every time.

That this was the coach of a team strongly linked to Leonard as a free agent this summer made sure it was on everybody’s radar.

It’s also a small price to pay if Leonard decides to join the Clippers. Obviously, this one comment is not going to sway Leonard’s decision, but it’s been part of a season-long effort to show Leonard how much he is wanted by them. Leonard certainly has noticed.

Leonard has not tipped his hand about which way he is leaning this summer, as expected his focus has been only the court, where he has led the Raptors within three games of an NBA championship.