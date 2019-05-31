Twitter

Drake and Draymond Green exchange words after Game 1 (VIDEO)

May 31, 2019
Drake might annoy a lot of fans around the league, but now he has some bragging rights. The Toronto Raptors took home Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors, 118-109.

The Canadian rapper showed up wearing a Dell Curry Raptors jersey, apparently some kind of slight against Golden State star Stephen Curry. During the game, Drake and Curry actually had some kind of exchange.

After the game, it was Golden State forward Draymond Green who got into a little back-and-forth with Drake. It’s not clear exactly what was said, but you can see Drake mouth something to the effect of “that’s trash” to the Warriors star.

Game 2 is on Sunday at 5 p.m. PST in Toronto. I wonder what Drake will wear for that?

How the Raptors defense pounded the Warriors in Game 1

May 31, 2019
The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals, 118-109, on Thursday night in Canada. It was a monumental victory for the Raptors, and Pascal Siakam had the game of his life, scoring 32 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists.

One of Toronto’s most important players, Siakam led a defensive charge for the Raptors that wasn’t apparent just by looking at the box score. And while the story of Game 1 will probably be about Siakam’s offensive explosion for 32 points, it was the Raptors defense that led them to the first Finals win on Canadian soil.

More switchable and more athletically able to match up with Golden State than the Portland Trail Blazers did in the Western Conference Finals, the Raptors shut down just about everything be defending Champions did correctly in their last playoff series.

Split cuts? Gone.

The ability of the Raptors to simply stay home and not get overactive fighting around screens was crucial. Portland made the mistake of being too antsy to stop the Warriors shooters last round, and it led to Golden State getting easy assists as their screeners cut early toward the basket for open looks.

Nick Nurse and his staff clearly prepared his team on how to combat perhaps the most recognizable sequence in the Warriors’ offense. It helped that both Danny Green and Siakam were able to fight through screens while guarding Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Portland guards did a poor job of getting around Golden State’s picks, but with more length on their side, Toronto narrowed the space available and added over-the-top pressure on Warriors shooters.

Siakam played a critical role, both in defending Curry on-ball and against Draymond Green. The Golden State forward dismantled the Trail Blazers in Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference Finals by taking defensive rebounds all the way to the other end of the floor as a one man fastbreak. The result was that Portland was often left with smaller players like CJ McCollum defending the larger Green, creating an imbalance that allowed the Warriors to score with ease.

Thanks to his 6-foot-8 stature and nearly nine-foot standing reach, Siakam was able to pose a larger threat to Green as well as act as a better vertical on-ball defender at the rim.

The net effect of Toronto’s strategy was significant. Golden State shot just 60 percent at the rim — a poor mark for this postseason — and just 27.8 percent on non-corner threes, according to CleaningTheGlass.com. The Raptors were also able to limit the amount of 3-pointers taken by the Warriors stars. While Golden State shot 37.8 percent from beyond the arc, Curry shot just nine times from deep and Thompson six.

The Raptors were able to easily turn turnovers into points, scoring 24 of their 118 in transition. Golden State turned the ball over 16 times, which Warriors head coach Steve Kerr pointed out as his team’s biggest issue.

“Our transition defense was just awful,” Kerr said after the loss. “That’s the game, really.”

Toronto was a team that was led by one man over the first round and parts of the second. Leonard appeared to be doing it all himself, and the team atmosphere around the Raptors was no longer the talk in Canada. But since this team’s Eastern Conference Finals win over the Milwaukee Bucks, that narrative has shifted. So too has the reason for Toronto’s playoff success, with Nurse cooking up a special solution against probable league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Just as it was in the ECF, the Raptors are a capital “T” Team once again, and defense was at the core of their first-ever NBA Finals win. It might be an impossible task to beat the Warriors over a seven-game series, but smart coaching and excellent execution from top to bottom has us thinking the Larry O’Brien landing outside the U.S. this June might not be so crazy after all.

Game 2 is on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. PST.

Raptors defense plus Pascal Siakam proves too much for Warriors, Toronto wins Game 1

May 31, 2019
The Warriors were not going to let Kawhi Leonard beat them.

Philadelphia and Milwaukee had not been able to do that, Leonard has been the best player in the postseason. Golden State had a plan for him. The Warriors trapped him off screens, sent double teams, and tried to force the ball out of his hands every chance they got. It kind of worked, Leonard had 23 points but shot 35.7 percent and had five assists on the night. He did not dominate.

It didn’t matter because the rest of the Raptors — the guys without a Finals MVP trophy at home — stepped up and shot 54 percent. That was led by Pascal Siakam, who finished with 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting, and was the best player on the floor, and that means on both ends.

As a team, the Raptors shot 39.4 percent from three. More importantly, they continued to play lockdown defense in the halfcourt.

That was enough to lead almost from the opening tip and win an entertaining Game 1 at home, 118-109, in front of a raucous home crowd.

Toronto now leads the series 1-0. Game 2 is Sunday in Toronto.

This was the kind of win that should boost Toronto’s confidence that they can take this series.

The Raptors did it without their best player needing to take over, because they moved the ball and played as a team.

“They were blitzing Kawhi on the pick-and-roll and allowing the middle of the floor open or they were switching early on the offense,” Marc Gasol said. “We did a good job of moving that ball and finding — I still think we can do a better job on it, but it was good enough.”

Marc Gasol had 20 points on 10 shots and played spectacular defense, showing the Warriors were not just going to play him off the floor. The Raptors got guys like Danny Green hot again, he was 3-of-7 from three on his way to 11 points.

Most importantly, Toronto locked Golden State down in the halfcourt offense, allowing only 0.83 points per possession in that setting (the Warriors averaged more than a point per possession in the regular season). The Raptors carried over what they did against the Bucks — keeping the pace down, just 96 possessions, and owning the halfcourt defense to give themselves a chance.

Part of the Warriors halfcourt struggles were they turned the ball over, which gave Toronto some easy transition buckets.

“The biggest thing for me was our transition defense was just awful and that’s the game,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “That’s the No. 1 priority when you play Toronto, you have to take care of their transition and we gave up 24 fast-break points, we turned it over 17 times. So that’s the game, really.”

Coming off a nine-day layoff, the Warriors are rusty to start, scoring just 21 points in the first quarter on 7-of-23 shooting overall and 3-of-10 from beyond the arc. Shots the Warriors traditionally hit did not fall, and Toronto did a good job contesting Golden State’s actions. Raptors, however, didn’t take advantage and only up by four after one quarter, 25-21.

That Toronto lead stretched out to 10 at the half — 59-49 — in large part because of Marc Gasol, who had 14 points in the first 24 minutes, hit threes, set solid screens, plus played fantastic pick-and-roll defense showing out high and cutting off angles. Golden State is used to being able to play bigs off the floor, but Gasol played smart and didn’t let that happen.

While Leonard and Lowry struggled in the first half (3-of-12 combined) the other starters were 12-of-19, and the Toronto bench shot 5-of-10.

Meanwhile, the Warriors struggled with the combination of impressive Raptors defense and rust. This was their first-half shot chart.

The Warriors never put together the kind of run we have come to expect from them, even in the third quarter, and the Raptors deserve credit for that.

“I think the big thing is you got to continue to play defense all throughout the game,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. “Even though you’re trying really hard sometimes and they will come down and they will make you look silly sometimes…. We just said that some of those breakdowns will happen… You get a shot and you try to answer, and you try not to have any droughts on offense, because you know their ability to score quick.”

The Warriors defense also was not sharp at points, with slow closeouts to shooters or allowing cutters to go unguarded in the paint. Toronto was recognizing it and took advantage.

The Raptors were the sharp and better team all night. They earned a 1-0 series lead.

Raptors fans chant ‘Paul Pierce sucks’ after he picks Toronto to win (VIDEO)

May 30, 2019
Paul Pierce doesn’t have a good record when picking winners of games or series in this NBA playoffs. At certain points in time, Pierce has selected the Boston Celtics to beat the Milwaukee Bucks and the Portland Trail Blazers to beat the Golden State Warriors.

Not only did neither of those things happen over the course of their respective series, but Pierce seemed to jinx teams the night he picked them to win specific games.

Of course, as the 2019 NBA Finals opened in Toronto on Thursday night, Pierce took the hot take route and selected the Raptors to beat the defending Warriors in six games. Fans took that as a bit of a death sentence, and let Pierce know about it with a chant before the game at Scotiabank Arena.

Paul Pierce is the next Charles Barkley. Take that how you will.

Stephen Curry first player to hit 100 threes in NBA Finals (VIDEO)

May 30, 2019
Stephen Curry is already bound for the Hall of Fame, but on Thursday night in Game 1 of the NBA Finals the Golden State Warriors star added to his already impressive resume.

As the Warriors took on the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, Curry hit an impressive milestone that no other NBA player has yet reached. With around five minutes to go in the first quarter, Curry became the first player in history to hit 100 threes in the Finals.

Via Twitter:

Curry is the best shooter of all-time, and it sits perfectly that he’s the first player to ever reach this mark. You’d have to have an incredible run to hit that many threes, so it’s unlikely we’ll see many other players join him at this threshold in the near future.