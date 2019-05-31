Getty Images

Clippers fined $50,000 because Doc Rivers said Kawhi Leonard is Jordanesque

By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
Doc Rivers has been blown away by Kawhi Leonard these playoffs, too.

Leonard’s ability to get to his spots on the floor, his enormous hands, his defense, his ability to hit a clutch shot, that all reminded the Clippers’ coach of someone else.

Accurate or not, that comment — that Leonard is “the most like Jordan we’ve seen” — cost the Clippers’ $50,000 for tampering. The coach of a team commented on a player under contract with another team outside of a pre/post-game interview, that’s a fine every time.

That this was the coach of a team strongly linked to Leonard as a free agent this summer made sure it was on everybody’s radar.

It’s also a small price to pay if Leonard decides to join the Clippers. Obviously, this one comment is not going to sway Leonard’s decision, but it’s been part of a season-long effort to show Leonard how much he is wanted by them. Leonard certainly has noticed.

Leonard has not tipped his hand about which way he is leaning this summer, as expected his focus has been only the court, where he has led the Raptors within three games of an NBA championship.

Klay Thompson: “I know we’ll respond like the champions we are”

By Kurt HelinMay 31, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT
The Toronto Raptors — with their length, athleticism, and impressive halfcourt defense — rattled the cage of the two-time defending champions in Game 1 Thursday. For fans not familiar with the Raptors, it was a wake-up call that this is going to be a series, not a cakewalk.

Golden State’s reaction? Just like you’d expect from a team that has been there before.

“We’re not that familiar with this team but that’s no excuse,” Klay Thompson said. “Our goal is to come out here and get one. I know we’ll respond like the champions we are.”

“We’re down 0-1 but it’s not the end of the world,” Stephen Curry said. “New experiences for us all the way through, but we have proven our resiliency and ability to win games that we need to, and kind of answer the bell and learn from nights like tonight.”

The Raptors undoubtedly gained confidence with their Game 1 play, particularly Pascal Siakam. They earned that.

But the Warriors confidence is not shaken. They have been tested before — by Oklahoma City in 2015, by Houston last year, by LeBron James — and understand that there are both adjustments to be made and levels of play to ramp up. They also know Kevin Durant should return this series.

The Warriors are not yet worried.

If the Raptors can win Game 2 on Sunday, that may change.

Tilman Fertitta says Mike D’Antoni’s agent did Rockets a favor, but agent says owner inaccurately depicted offer

By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Mike D’Antoni ended contract-extension negotiations with Houston.

Now, comes the spin from each side – Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and general manager Daryl Morey vs. D’Antoni and his agent, Warren LeGarie.

Randy McIlvoy of KPRC 2 Houston:

Fertitta:

I’m just going to tell you what I think from an owner’s perspective, OK? I don’t know what lame dunk means, because he’s under contract. I think his agent did me a favor, OK? Because if for some reason we had a horrible year and thought we needed to make a coaching change. We just got through paying off one of the other coaches, I believe. So, I hope we win a championship and Mike comes and puts a gun to my head, OK?. But, but.

Daryl has told me over and over that Mike is the best head coach that he’s ever had, that he’s enjoyed working with. And he has said that to me on numerous occasions.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

Fertitta said D’Antoni was offered a base salary of $5 million with an additional $1 million bonus for every round of the playoffs the Rockets won. That base salary would be a raise from his current contract ($4.5 million).

LeGarie, via Feigen:

“I’d like clear up some inaccuracies that were stated about the offer made to Mike,” LeGarie said. “The reported $5 million is really $2.5 million because it comes with contingencies. One, it’s only $5 million if he makes the playoffs and two, if he is coaching the team at the end of the year.

“If they decide to fire Mike in the proverbial change of direction he gets $2.5 million. If there is an injury or a change in the roster construction, of which Mike has no control, he nonetheless would become a victim of it.”

LeGarie also said the $1 million bonus for each round of the playoffs the Rockets reached in that season would begin with the second round.

It’s totally fair for the Rockets to determine how much they value D’Antoni. They’re not obligated to pay him as much as other similar-quality coaches around the league. Maybe those other coaches are overpaid. Houston can make that value judgement for itself.

But two major questions loom over this situation:

1. Is Houston trying to push out D’Antoni?

That’s the rumor, and Fertitta’s apparent mischaracterization of the extension offer could only increase tension. Everyone insists D’Antoni is fine coaching out the last year of his current contract. But this type of negotiating through the media makes the situation even messier.

2. Will the Rockets perform worse next season because D’Antoni lacks a long-term contract?

James Harden and Chris Paul reportedly have a rift about Houston’s offensive system. D’Antoni might lack the authority to adjudicate, as the star players – who are each under contract several more years – might think they can wait out D’Antoni. Or worse, knowing his tenuous standing with management, players could try undermine him.

So, Fertitta can talk about saving money if Houston struggles next season and wants to fire D’Antoni. But the Rockets might be making that a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Draymond Green on Drake: ‘It’s fun for me’

By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT
TORONTO – Draymond Green didn’t want to talk about Drake last night. The Warriors had just lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The question asked of Green referred to a “scuffle,” a poor characterization of the post-game jawing.

But a day later, the ever-talkative Green was happy to discuss the Raptors’ most famous fan, including how the NBA regulates him.

“So many people are complaining about it, like, ‘You don’t let any other fan do that,'” Green said. “Yeah, any other fan is just not Drake. So they probably shouldn’t be able to do that. That’s just kind of how the cookie crumbles. He’s worked his ass off to be who he is. I think we all know, when you do that, you get more leash than others. So, I think there’s so much talk and the NBA needs to – no, they don’t. He worked to be who he is. You should get more leash.

“But I don’t mind it. It’s fun for me.”

If the Warriors wanted nothing to do with Drake, they could have avoided him. Instead, Green and Stephen Curry invited interactions with  the rapper last night. Now, there’s no turning back. Drake is empowered to continue his histrionics.

Really, with everyone on board, that makes this series even more fun – not just for Green, but for all of us.

Kevin Durant out for Game 2 of NBA Finals

By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2019, 1:52 PM EDT
TORONTO – Kevin Durant was very clearly going to miss Game 2 of the NBA Finals, but the Warriors hadn’t officially ruled him out.

Until now.

“Kevin’s not going to play Sunday,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “I guess we’ve sort of been holding out hope. But I might as well just say it now.”

Durant is reportedly expected to return in Game 3 or 4.

Kerr said he doesn’t envision using Durant in a limited role. Once Durant is healthy enough to play, the Warriors will determine how many minutes he can handle given the inevitable conditioning issues stemming from his calf strain. Then, Durant will play as much as he can.

Kerr also revealed Andre Iguodala, who injured his leg late in Game 1, underwent an MRI today. Though he didn’t know the results of that test, Kerr said Iguodala “seems to be doing well” and relayed that Iguodala said he “felt pretty good.”

Update: Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle: