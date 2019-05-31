Andre Iguodala expected to play in Game 2 after MRI; tells coach he ‘felt pretty good’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a scary moment for Warriors fans at the end of an eye-opening Game 1 loss to the Raptors.

With less than two minutes remaining in the game, Andre Iguodala caught a pass from Draymond Green as Iguodala cut down the lane, and after a dribble he leapt up and banked in a little floater. When he landed, Iguodala grabbed his left leg, obviously in some pain, he was limping down the court, and coach Steve Kerr quickly subbed him out.

After the game, both Iguodala and Kerr played it down, but team doctors were cautious and gave him an MRI anyway on Friday.

“Andre had an MRI this morning and seems to be doing well,” Kerr said. “I haven’t heard the results yet, but I talked to him and he said he felt pretty good.”

Iguodala has been battling a minor calf issue for a while now, the Warriors want to be cautious with that, but with no game until Sunday there is plenty of time to get him treatment and rest.

Expect Iguodala to be back starting — and guarding Kawhi Leonard for long stretches — in Game 2.