Adam Silver once again throws cold water on idea of NBA expansion anytime soon

Sorry Seattle. Or Las Vegas. Or any other market dreaming of an NBA expansion team.

As seemingly has become an annual tradition, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was asked about the possibility of the NBA expanding to 32 teams at his pre-Finals press conference, this time with a Canadian city, such as Montreal as the focus. Once again, he threw cold water on the idea.

“My answer is, you know, and it’s the same as it’s been for other U.S. cities that have expressed interest, and that is that we are just not in expansion mode at the time,” Silver said. “I mean, we’re flattered that some other Canadian cities have expressed interest, as some other U.S. cities have, but again nothing new…  I’m sure inevitably at some point we’ll turn back to expansion, but it’s not on the agenda at this time.”

This ultimately is not Silver’s call, it’s the 30 NBA owners. They remain uninterested in further slicing up the pie.

“At the end of the day from a league standpoint, you’re in essence selling equity in your overall league, and you’re selling a portion of the growth opportunity outside of that market,” Silver explained. “You’re selling the growth opportunity in Africa, and I think what we would be looking at is whether if we’re expanding, not necessarily the short-term benefit of an expansion fee, but is it additive over the long-term? Is that franchise adding something to the footprint of the league that the 30 current teams don’t?”

Plenty of cities would like to argue that they would add something different to the league’s footprint, but right now those arguments are falling on deaf ears. Silver has said it, and that has been the buzz from league sources for a long time now.

What will change that calculus for the owners? Shifts in revenue streams and other financial factors but nothing major is on the horizon.

If a city is going to land an NBA team in the next few years, it will be by poaching an existing one (something else not easy to do right now).

Andre Iguodala had MRI, told coach he "felt pretty good," expected to play in Game 2

It was a scary moment for Warriors fans at the end of an eye-opening Game 1 loss to the Raptors.

With less than two minutes remaining in the game, Andre Iguodala caught a pass from Draymond Green as Iguodala cut down the lane, and after a dribble he leapt up and banked in a little floater. When he landed, Iguodala grabbed his left leg, obviously in some pain, he was limping down the court, and coach Steve Kerr quickly subbed him out.

After the game, both Iguodala and Kerr played it down, but team doctors were cautious and gave him an MRI anyway on Friday.

“Andre had an MRI this morning and seems to be doing well,” Kerr said. “I haven’t heard the results yet, but I talked to him and he said he felt pretty good.”

Iguodala has been battling a minor calf issue for a while now, the Warriors want to be cautious with that, but with no game until Sunday there is plenty of time to get him treatment and rest.

Expect Iguodala to be back starting — and guarding Kawhi Leonard for long stretches — in Game 2.

Rumor: Kawhi Leonard to re-sign with Raptors on short-term deal

The Clippers entered the season as frontrunner to sign Kawhi Leonard. They’ve put in a lot of work and consideration throughout the year, even getting fined for tampering. They appear as intent as ever on luring Leonard.

But on their way to a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals, the Raptors have closed the gap.

Has Toronto even overtaken L.A.?

TrueHoop:

There are also plenty of people who believe Leonard is bound for the Clippers. A lot of it is speculation. Do TrueHoop’s sources have more concrete information? Maybe. That’s what makes this so intriguing. But it still appears to be second-hand.

At the very minimum, the Raptors are making a great case for Leonard to re-sign. They deftly rested him throughout the season, helping to keep him healthy. They gave him a supporting cast so good, he led it to the Finals. How many other teams – Clippers included – will offer a co-star as with as bright a future as Pascal Siakam? And of course, Toronto can offer more money – a projected $190 million over five years vs. the projected $141 million over four years he could get from other teams.

I don’t know whether Leonard has made up his mind. He’s obviously focused on the NBA Finals.

But add this rumor to the circumstantial evidence pointing toward a return to the Raptors.

Of course, there are also plenty of signs indicating he’ll leave. There’s plenty to weight on both sides, and we probably won’t learn a clear resolution until July.

Adam Silver says Anthony Davis' trade request backfired, confirms Rich Paul said he wanted Lakers to dump Luke Walton

LeBron James‘ camp wanting the Lakers to fire Luke Walton had been known for a while.

That’s why one element of ESPN’s deep dive into the Lakers – which also included details on Magic Johnson’s abusive leadership, Rob Pelinka’s mistruths and management’s horrible processes – generated only moderate interest.

Baxter Holmes, citing anonymous sources, reported LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, told NBA commissioner Adam Silver in November that Walton wasn’t the right coach for the Lakers. Paul denied that.

But Silver has corroborated it.

Silver on ESPN:

He said something along the lines that Luke Walton is not the right guy to coach LeBron. And I think my reaction was to shrug my shoulders and maybe say, “Well, who do you think is the right guy to coach?” And he mentioned a name, and that was that. I think it was all a 30-second conversation. I never thought twice about it. I certainly never repeated it to anyone.

As commissioner, I don’t want to shut people off who have a point of view. I think that was a situation where I think he was just taking advantage of the fact that I was sitting there. I think he just wanted to say it out loud. I don’t think he had any expectation that I would repeat that to anyone.

That seems like such a weird thing for Paul to tell Silver, given that it wasn’t part of a larger conversation. What was Silver supposed to do about it?

At least Paul got his wish. The Lakers parted with Walton. (However, Los Angeles hired Frank Vogel. Paul reportedly wanted Tyronn Lue.)

Paul didn’t get his way with another client, though.

He orchestrated Anthony Davis‘ trade request in January. Davis got fined, and the Pelicans didn’t trade him.

Once again, Silver is sticking it to Paul.

Silver, in an interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Ultimately, I don’t think it was helpful for him, either, even if he or his agent thought that was somehow in his best interest. I think that backfired to a certain degree. And I’ve known Anthony for a long time. He’s a great player, a great guy. I just think that when you know you’re going to be continuing to live and play in that market, it creates a really uncomfortable dynamic.

It definitely was uncomfortable.

But I’m not sure the trade request backfired.

By requesting a trade during the season, Davis gave himself the best chance to get to his preferred team, the Lakers. Even with a deal delayed past February’s trade deadline, he also gave interested teams additional time to build a roster that puts him in the most optimal position. Plus, he sent a strong message that makes it more likely New Orleans honors his request this summer.

The undeniable consequence was ruining the Pelicans’ season, Davis stuck sinking with the ship. The trade request backfired only if he cared about that. I’m not convinced he did.

Davis didn’t get dealt as quickly as he wanted. But if he were truly finished with New Orleans no matter what, it was probably better for him to put his exit into motion immediately.

Duke's Cam Reddish reportedly suffers core muscle injury, sidelined six weeks

Duke’s Cam Reddish is one of the most polarizing players in this draft.

He’s a 6’8″ wing with explosive yet fluid athleticism, the kind of player who can turn heads at times, and he seems to fit the NBA game (in style of play the way Paul George does). That is why we at NBCSports.com had him at No. 5 in our new mock draft. The concern is there are questions about his motor, and when Zion Williamson went down with his foot injury and Reddish had the chance to take on a larger role, he didn’t. Reddish is going to be a top 10 pick, but he’s the kind of player that makes GMs nervous drafting that high.

Now it looks like Reddish will be sidelined from basketball activities until after the draft, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

A “core muscle injury” is what we used to call a sports hernia, except it’s not really a hernia, so team doctors wisely stopped calling it that. This is minor and he will recover from, it will not impact his draft status.

What exactly that draft status is remains the big question.