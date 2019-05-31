Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Adam Silver: NBA’s concern with marijuana not about recreational and offseason use, but abuse and in-season use

By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2019, 12:46 PM EDT
A couple years ago, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he saw no need to change the league’s marijuana policy:

  • First violation: No penalty
  • Second violation: $25,000 fine.
  • Third violation: Five-game suspension
  • Additional violations: Suspension of five more games than previous suspension

But he now sounds far more open to revising it.

Silver, in an interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

It’s something that we are talking to Michele Roberts and the players association about, about what our policy should be.

You might be surprised about it. But when I’ve talked to players about it, I think they have mixed feelings, some players. I think it’s not as much about what guys do in the summer. If they want to smoke pot in the summer, whatever. It’s legal in a lot of states, to your point. No issue. I do think there’s a little bit of concern about some of the pot smoking in-season. I think it’s a team sport, and I think part of the reason we have the rules in place, there was a time not so long ago when there were a group of players who felt – because, ultimately, the players association has to agree on any testing – that maybe there was too much pot being smoken in-season.

And, look, my personal views, whether it’s pot or alcohol, I think it’s a sedative in certain ways. It’s certainly not a performance-enhancing drug. Let me put it that way.

One of the things I’ve been talking more about in the last year is mental wellness of our players.

And look, some guys are smoking pot just in the same way a guy would take a drink. And it’s like whatever. “Smoking pot, I’m just using it to come down a little bit or I just want to relax.” No big deal. No issue. And I think it’s the reason why it has been legalized in a lot of states. And from that standpoint, if that were the only issue, maybe we’re behind the times in our program.

On the other hand, there’s also guys in the league who are smoking a lot of pot. And then the question is, why are you smoking a lot of pot? And that’s where mental wellness comes in. Because I’ve also talked directly to players who say, “I’m smoking a lot of pot, because I have a lot of anxiety. And I’m struggling.”

And if that’s the reason they’re smoking a lot of pot – and by the way, alcohol is perfectly legal, and obviously we don’t have a ban against alcohol. We don’t test against alcohol, unless we have a reason to believe there’s a problem. But we don’t want guys to drink a lot, either. And I think if we hear that a guy is drinking a lot – whether it’s the players association, the team or the league – we’re approaching that guy and saying, “Can we help you?”

First and foremost, we want guys to be in great shape. By the way, smoking isn’t great for your lungs.

I feel sometimes that, “It’s uncool that the league still tests for marijuana.” And I think that’s not exactly where the state of the science on marijuana is.

I think that, clearly to the extent it has medicinal qualities, those are things that we should be looking at. Where it’s in terms of pain relief, of course. And that’s something that’s being studied, not just by us. The NFL recently announced they’re studying that issue, as well. And we should look at it.

Last part of this, I think when we change our policy, we have to be very careful, because clearly we’re going to be sending a message to a lot of young people. And at the end of the day, I think we all agree that, whether or not marijuana is a legal substance, just like with alcohol, you still have to teach young people how to use a substance like that appropriately and responsibly and so it doesn’t overwhelm your life.

So, it’s a complicated issue.

There are plenty of unhealthy things – drinking, smoking cigarettes, eating unhealthily, spending too much time in front of screens and on and on – the league allows. It seems silly to draw a hard line at marijuana.

Who wants that?

Do fans care? The increased legalization of marijuana suggests no.

Do owners care? It seems they’re already employing a lot of players who use marijuana.

Do players care? Silver echoed former commissioner David Stern, who said the league began testing for marijuana after players complained of other players playing high. But players probably don’t want their teammates playing drunk, either. And nobody is calling for alcohol testing.

It’s the marijuana-alcohol comparison – that Silver makes himself – that really gets me. Both can be used responsibly and recreationally. Both can be abused. But the NBA prohibits only one.

Silver talks about lung health. Though he ignored that there are other ways besides smoking to get high, the NBA should care about its players’ physical health.

The league should – and does – also care about mental health. Players depriving themselves of all vices probably isn’t good for mental wellness. Those who’d prefer to sometimes indulge in marijuana – as opposed to alcohol or some other vice – are stuck either forgoing or breaking the rules. It’s not good to build the entire system around only those who are abusing the drug.

I also push back on Silver’s think-of-the-children argument. At this very moment, it is either better for the league to prohibit or allow marijuana. I don’t think the previous rule should carry much weight on the future rule. Make the determination that’s best for the league going forward. Again – as Silver said himself – young people need to be taught about responsible drinking. They can be taught about responsible marijuana usage, too. As marijuana becomes legalized, it’s a lesson that already takes greater importance, regardless of what the NBA does.

I appreciate Silver’s nuanced view. His openness to new ideas is one of his defining traits as a commissioner. But he’s also very methodical before acting. It’s hard to see any changes until the current Collective Bargaining Agreement ends in 2023 or 2024.

But given his previous statements on marijuana, this sounds like Silver gradually moving toward a relaxed policy then.

Draymond Green on Drake: ‘It’s fun for me’

By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT
TORONTO – Draymond Green didn’t want to talk about Drake last night. The Warriors had just lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The question asked of Green referred to a “scuffle,” a poor characterization of the post-game jawing.

But a day later, the ever-talkative Green was happy to discuss the Raptors’ most famous fan, including how the NBA regulates him.

“So many people are complaining about it, like, ‘You don’t let any other fan do that,'” Green said. “Yeah, any other fan is just not Drake. So they probably shouldn’t be able to do that. That’s just kind of how the cookie crumbles. He’s worked his ass off to be who he is. I think we all know, when you do that, you get more leash than others. So, I think there’s so much talk and the NBA needs to – no, they don’t. He worked to be who he is. You should get more leash.

“But I don’t mind it. It’s fun for me.”

If the Warriors wanted nothing to do with Drake, they could have avoided him. Instead, Green and Stephen Curry invited interactions with  the rapper last night. Now, there’s no turning back. Drake is empowered to continue his histrionics.

Really, with everyone on board, that makes this series even more fun – not just for Green, but for all of us.

Kevin Durant out for Game 2 of NBA Finals

By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2019, 1:52 PM EDT
TORONTO – Kevin Durant was very clearly going to miss Game 2 of the NBA Finals, but the Warriors hadn’t officially ruled him out.

Until now.

“Kevin’s not going to play Sunday,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “I guess we’ve sort of been holding out hope. But I might as well just say it now.”

Durant is reportedly expected to return in Game 3 or 4.

Kerr said he doesn’t envision using Durant in a limited role. Once Durant is healthy enough to play, the Warriors will determine how many minutes he can handle given the inevitable conditioning issues stemming from his calf strain. Then, Durant will play as much as he can.

Kerr also revealed Andre Iguodala, who injured his leg late in Game 1, underwent an MRI today. Though he didn’t know the results of that test, Kerr said Iguodala “seems to be doing well” and relayed that Iguodala said he “felt pretty good.”

Update: Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle:

Report: R.J. Barrett declines workout with Grizzlies, excited about Knicks, who could trade down or out

By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2019, 11:36 AM EDT
The Grizzlies reportedly intend to draft Ja Morant with the No. 2 pick.

R.J. Barrett apparently doesn’t want to change their mind – even with the Knicks, who hold the No. 3 pick, potentially fast-tracking around Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and/or Anthony Davis.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

The Grizzlies’ ownership group is still telling people around the league the team is locked in on Morant, but the front office has requested to have Barrett in for a private workout — something he has declined but might revisit over the next three weeks, sources told ESPN.

Barrett is scheduled to work out for New York on June 10. As I reported from the combine: Although sources say Barrett would be excited about landing in New York, the Knicks planned to do their due diligence by making calls on trade options and evaluating other prospects in the top 10.

New York has explored the possibility of trading back in the lottery, sources told ESPN, perhaps to acquire pieces that better complement potential high-volume All-Star free agents (such as Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving). Trading the No. 3 pick for the Atlanta Hawks’ two first-rounders (Nos. 8 and 10) is under consideration by the Knicks, one source said.

Teams should always research their decisions as thoroughly as possible.

Morant looks like the second-best prospect in this draft (behind only Zion Williamson). But Memphis should thoroughly explore Barrett and other prospects before finalizing that decision.

Likewise, Barrett looks like the third-best prospect. But he’s hardly a lock to flourish in the NBA. His shooting, defense and selfishness are real questions. It’s worth considering trade down for multiple prospects, even if each is individually less likely to succeed.

Of course, if New York lands veterans like Durant, Irving and Davis, that changes everything. The team will prioritize winning immediately, and a rookie wouldn’t fit well – especially a high-usage one like Barrett. Unfortunately for the Knicks, they won’t know on Durant and Irving until after the draft (though there could be backchannel talks beforehand). Trading for Davis would probably require sending the No. 3 pick to the Pelicans.

If that appears like a possibility, Barrett could always change his mind and work out for the Grizzlies.

But, as the consensus third-best prospect in this draft, it seems likely he’ll go No. 3. The big question: To which team?

Report: Kevin Durant expected to return in Game 3 or 4 of NBA Finals

By Dan FeldmanMay 31, 2019, 10:18 AM EDT
All the chatter about the Warriors being better without Kevin Durant?

It’s over.

Golden State lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Raptors yesterday. Suddenly, Steph & Depth no longer looks like the answer. Durant appears needed.

Though he’ll almost certainly miss Game 2 Sunday, he could return soon.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Barring a setback, Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant is expected to return from a right calf strain at some point midway through the NBA Finals, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

There’s some optimism within members of the organization that a Game 3 arrival could be viable, but there’s a stronger possibility that Game 4 is the most logical option, sources said.

The big question: How well will Durant play? He could be rusty. He could be hobbled.

But he’s so darn talented. At minimum, he’ll be an upgrade who allows Golden State to shorten its rotation. At best, he could take over this series.

No matter what, the dynamics change when Durant plays. He’ll force Toronto to move a good defender – Kawhi Leonard? – onto him. That could open things for other Warriors.

Golden State must do something differently to win this series. There will surely be other adjustments, but inserting Durant into the lineup could be the big one.