Report: Mike D’Antoni ends contract-extension negotiations with Rockets

Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni has ended talks with management on a contract extension, league sources tell ESPN. D’Antoni plans to complete the final season of his deal in 2019-20. Story soon on ESPN.
The Rockets dumped Jeff Bzdelik and other assistants, prompting speculation the team was trying to push out Mike D’Antoni. That chatter will only intensify now.
If D’Antoni returns next season, there could be even more problems. Houston will have difficulty luring quality assistant coaches, as the head coach has such little job security. D’Antoni also lacks long-term authority to settle a rift between Harden and Chris Paul about the team’s offensive style.
The Rockets clearly still hold some belief in D’Antoni, as they were negotiating an extension with him. But they clearly didn’t offer enough compensation to appease him. This is becoming a pattern.
If D’Antoni, 68, wants to continue coaching beyond next season, he should have opportunities as a free agent. He does well with players who fit his offensive system, and a good defensive-minded assistant coach can bring everything together.
In the meantime, there’s a lot of uncertainty in Houston.
Report: Stanford’s KZ Okpala staying in 2019 NBA draft
The NCAA’s deadline for players to withdraw from the 2019 NBA draft and retain college eligibility passed last night. So, though the NBA allows more time, effectively every American-college player has made his decision.
It’s tough to read Okpala draft range. I wouldn’t be surprised if he sneaks into the lottery. I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes late in the first round. I wouldn’t even be totally shocked if he slips into the second round.
Okpala is a versatile forward. He’s 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, and he moves well. That’s the rough outline of a player every team wants.
He’s also inconsistent. And I don’t mean inconsistent as a euphemism for bad. I mean inconsistent. At times, he looks very good as a shooter, as a ball-handler, as a passer, as a defender. At other times, he underwhelms in each of those skills.
There are plenty of avenues for Okpala to become a productive NBA player – maybe even a star in the unlikely event he puts everything together. But there’s also a chance he doesn’t find a niche to stick in the league.
Raptors have best defense Warriors have faced in this era
TORONTO – In their five-year run as the NBA’s best team, the Warriors have ranked second, first, first, third and first in points scored per possession during the regular season. In the last three years, Golden State has annually scored even more efficiently in the playoffs despite facing better competition.
“I would imagine that we’re going to be encountering a few issues,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.
“You’re going to have to figure them out. And maybe a help defender is going to have to save you at the end, or a help-the-helper defender may have to save you.”
That level of sophistication requires not just skilled defenders and not just smart ones, but a lineup full of both. A single misread or failed assignment can doom a defense against Golden State.
Toronto might just have the players to handle such a gargantuan task in the NBA Finals.
These are mostly veterans who can quickly recognize the Warriors’ unrelenting modes of attack and communicate well on the fly.
If there’s a weakness, it’s cohesion. Gasol was acquired just before the trade deadline. Though they played together for years with the Spurs, Leonard and Green are new to Toronto.
But the results have been so impressive already.
NBA teams averaged 110.4 points per 100 possessions this regular season. Toronto held them to 107.1 – 3.3 better than the baseline.
The Magic averaged 108.9 points per 100 possessions this regular season. Toronto held them to 96.2 in their first-round series – 12.7 better than the baseline.
The 76ers averaged 112.6 points per 100 possessions this regular season. Toronto held them to 105.1 in their second-round series – 7.5 better than the baseline.
The Bucks averaged 113.8 points per 100 possessions this regular season. Toronto held them to 106.7 in the Eastern Conference finals – 7.1 better than the baseline.
Adding those relative-to-the-baseline numbers produces what I call a Defensive Quality Score.
There’s no perfect way to measure a team’s defense in the playoffs. Regular-season results are a good indicator, but so much changes in the postseason. Playoff matchups matter significantly. But this method includes each level and gives teams more credit for sustaining good defense deep into the playoffs
The Raptors’ Defensive Quality Score (30.6) is by far the best of any team entering a series against Golden State in the last five years.
Here’s how all the Warriors’ opponents fared in Defensive Quality Score entering the matchup:
TORONTO – Warriors coach Steve Kerr turned the common question – could an injured player play if the stakes were high enough? – on its head with DeMarcus Cousins.
“If this were the regular season, I would throw him out there and he would play,” Kerr said.
But the stakes might be too high. With Golden State facing the Raptors in the NBA Finals, acclimating Cousins – who missed most of the regular season with a torn Achilles and has been out since the middle of the first round with a quad injury – is its own challenge.
Still, Cousins will be active for Game 1, the Warriors announced. Kerr said Cousins’ usage will depend on the game’s flow. It wouldn’t be shocking if he doesn’t play at all.
With Toronto planning to switch frequently, Cousins could punish mismatches inside. However, Cousins – especially if he’s not in peak condition – could be a defensive liability.
Regardless, Kerr said he thought Cousins’ latest injury would be season-ending. That Cousins rehabbed hard enough to make himself available is its own accomplishment.
As for Kevin Durant, who suffered a calf injury in the second round, Kerr said the star forward must practice before playing. Mark Medina of The Mercury News:
Lowry sat down smirking at LaBumbard, who previously worked for the Raptors.
“You ready?” LaBumbard asked.
“Sure, go ahead,” Lowry said.
Lowry has been preparing a long time for this moment.
He has spent most of his career just trying to prove himself as a full-time starter, getting bounced from the Grizzlies to the Rockets to the Raptors. He found a home in Toronto and developed into a star. But that just set him up to be tormented by LeBron James nearly annually in the playoffs.
Now, Lowry has finally reached the pinnacle of his sport, the NBA Finals.
“He’s been hit upside the head from every different angle and every different angle in the world – whether it’s personal, everything,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said, “and he survives it.
“There’s something about that guy that I just believe in. It’s incredible. We have been through so much, and he’s a winner. There’s no other way to put it. He’s a winner.”
Lowry is a five-time All-Star in his 13th season. Just seven players have hit that honor-longevity combination then played in their first NBA Finals:
Tracy McGrady (2013 Spurs)
Mitch Richmond (2002 Lakers)
Kevin Garnett (2008 Celtics)
Alonzo Mourning (2006 Heat)
Reggie Miller (2000 Pacers)
Chris Mullin (2000 Pacers)
John Stockton (1997 Jazz)
Only Garnett, Miller and Stockton were still stars by their Finals debuts. Mourning was a role player. McGrady, Richmond and Mullin were deep reserves.
Lowry is still a star.
He’s an unconventional one who does so many little things to help his team. He takes charges, sets screens, tips loose balls, makes extra passes, directs teammates. Of course, he scores and assists plenty. But traditional box-score stats don’t fully capture his impact on the court.
They certainly don’t capture his impact off it. Lowry, who spent a while moping about his close friend DeMar DeRozan getting traded, has become an ally of Kawhi Leonard. Though not facing his own contract-year speculation, Lowry understands the pressure stars face. He also relates to younger teammates just tryin to establish themselves in the league, a predicament he faced early in his career.
“He’s a better teammate than he is a player,” Fred VanVleet said.
But for everything Lowry did right, postseason success eluded him.
His individual performances were up-and-down through the playoffs. He wasn’t as bad as his critics made him out to be, nor did he sustain the high level of play he demonstrated in the regular season. But Toronto consistently struggled.
So, when he finally won the East, Lowry – who’s often brooding publicly – became uncontrollably overjoyed:
Yet, as the NBA Finals approach, he’s locked back in.
“Getting here doesn’t do anything but getting here,” Lowry said. “We still want to try to win this.”
It’s the right approach and of course the won Lowry would take. He’s a true competitor. A championship would be so satisfying.
But, after all he’d been through, getting here did mean something to him. You could see it all over his face.