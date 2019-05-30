Associated Press

Report: Bucks GM Jon Horst seeking contract extension, raise from league-low salary

By Kurt HelinMay 30, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jon Horst was hired as the compromise candidate for Bucks GM after the two parts of the ownership group — Wes Edens on one side and Marc Lasry on the other — could not agree on another candidate. As the compromise guy and someone happy to get the job, Horst took a low salary for a GM, reportedly $500,000 a year.

Since on the job Horst has let Jason Kidd and hired Mike Budenholzer, filled out the roster with good role players that fit Coach Bud’s system such as Brook Lopez, and put together a roster that had the best record in the NBA this past season.

Now, Horst would like a contract extension and a raise, reports Gery Woelfel at Woelfels Press Box.

“There wasn’t much of negotiation in hiring Horst,’’ a source familiar with the GM search said. “It was pretty much a ‘Take it or leave it’ offer….”

Horst is seeking a raise via a contract extension with just one season left on his original three-year deal. The owners of the Bucks are open to working out a new deal.

“If you asked me what would be a fair deal for him (Horst), I’d say around $3 million (a year),’’ an NBA executive said. “That’s about the average salary for a GM and I think he’s regarded as an average GM.”

Not sure Horst is going to get that much, but even if they pay him $2 million that’s a massive — and deserved — raise.

We’ll see what comes of this, but the Bucks do not want to cheap out on the key personnel that helped build a contender. The goal is to show Giannis Antetokounmpo that this team is serious, is going to stay a contender, and is willing to pay to do so. That means going into the luxury tax to retain Lopez, Khris Middleton, and Malcolm Brogdon.

To quote Teddy KGB in “Rounders,” pay the man his money.

Report: Mike D’Antoni ends contract-extension negotiations with Rockets

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT
1 Comment

For a team that was the NBA’s second-best team last season and fourth-best (or so) this season, the Rockets are looking suddenly chaotic.

Houston is reportedly aggressively shopping everyone besides James Harden, and a coaching change within the next year looks more likely than ever.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Rockets dumped Jeff Bzdelik and other assistants, prompting speculation the team was trying to push out Mike D’Antoni. That chatter will only intensify now.

If D’Antoni returns next season, there could be even more problems. Houston will have difficulty luring quality assistant coaches, as the head coach has such little job security. D’Antoni also lacks long-term authority to settle a rift between Harden and Chris Paul about the team’s offensive style.

The Rockets clearly still hold some belief in D’Antoni, as they were negotiating an extension with him. But they clearly didn’t offer enough compensation to appease him. This is becoming a pattern.

If D’Antoni, 68, wants to continue coaching beyond next season, he should have opportunities as a free agent. He does well with players who fit his offensive system, and a good defensive-minded assistant coach can bring everything together.

In the meantime, there’s a lot of uncertainty in Houston.

Report: Stanford’s KZ Okpala staying in 2019 NBA draft

AP Photo/Ben Margot
By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NCAA’s deadline for players to withdraw from the 2019 NBA draft and retain college eligibility passed last night. So, though the NBA allows more time, effectively every American-college player has made his decision.

That includes Stanford sophomore KZ Okpala.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports:

It’s tough to read Okpala draft range. I wouldn’t be surprised if he sneaks into the lottery. I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes late in the first round. I wouldn’t even be totally shocked if he slips into the second round.

Okpala is a versatile forward. He’s 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, and he moves well. That’s the rough outline of a player every team wants.

He’s also inconsistent. And I don’t mean inconsistent as a euphemism for bad. I mean inconsistent. At times, he looks very good as a shooter, as a ball-handler, as a passer, as a defender. At other times, he underwhelms in each of those skills.

There are plenty of avenues for Okpala to become a productive NBA player – maybe even a star in the unlikely event he puts everything together. But there’s also a chance he doesn’t find a niche to stick in the league.

Raptors have best defense Warriors have faced in this era

By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2019, 2:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

TORONTO – In their five-year run as the NBA’s best team, the Warriors have ranked second, first, first, third and first in points scored per possession during the regular season. In the last three years, Golden State has annually scored even more efficiently in the playoffs despite facing better competition.

“I would imagine that we’re going to be encountering a few issues,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

“You’re going to have to figure them out. And maybe a help defender is going to have to save you at the end, or a help-the-helper defender may have to save you.”

That level of sophistication requires not just skilled defenders and not just smart ones, but a lineup full of both. A single misread or failed assignment can doom a defense against Golden State.

Toronto might just have the players to handle such a gargantuan task in the NBA Finals.

Kawhi Leonard and Marc Gasol have won Defensive Player of the Year. Leonard, Gasol, Danny Green and Serge Ibaka have made All-Defensive teams. Kyle Lowry has been a perennial candidate for that honor. Pascal Siakam was arguably the Raptors’ best defender this regular season.

These are mostly veterans who can quickly recognize the Warriors’ unrelenting modes of attack and communicate well on the fly.

If there’s a weakness, it’s cohesion. Gasol was acquired just before the trade deadline. Though they played together for years with the Spurs, Leonard and Green are new to Toronto.

But the results have been so impressive already.

NBA teams averaged 110.4 points per 100 possessions this regular season. Toronto held them to 107.1 – 3.3 better than the baseline.

The Magic averaged 108.9 points per 100 possessions this regular season. Toronto held them to 96.2 in their first-round series – 12.7 better than the baseline.

The 76ers averaged 112.6 points per 100 possessions this regular season. Toronto held them to 105.1 in their second-round series – 7.5 better than the baseline.

The Bucks averaged 113.8 points per 100 possessions this regular season. Toronto held them to 106.7 in the Eastern Conference finals – 7.1 better than the baseline.

Adding those relative-to-the-baseline numbers produces what I call a Defensive Quality Score.

There’s no perfect way to measure a team’s defense in the playoffs. Regular-season results are a good indicator, but so much changes in the postseason. Playoff matchups matter significantly. But this method includes each level and gives teams more credit for sustaining good defense deep into the playoffs

The Raptors’ Defensive Quality Score (30.6) is by far the best of any team entering a series against Golden State in the last five years.

Here’s how all the Warriors’ opponents fared in Defensive Quality Score entering the matchup:

image

Golden State’s offense doesn’t appear as overwhelming with Durant sidelined. But Stephen Curry can still be the center of an elite attack. Klay Thompson is an excellent secondary scorer, and Draymond Green‘s playmaking fuels so much when Curry gets blitzed.

This will be a challenge unlike any Toronto has faced this postseason.

But this will also be a challenge unlike any the Warriors have faced during their dynasty.

DeMarcus Cousins active for Game 1, Kevin Durant highly likely to miss Game 2

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 30, 2019, 1:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

TORONTO – Warriors coach Steve Kerr turned the common question – could an injured player play if the stakes were high enough? – on its head with DeMarcus Cousins.

“If this were the regular season, I would throw him out there and he would play,” Kerr said.

But the stakes might be too high. With Golden State facing the Raptors in the NBA Finals, acclimating Cousins – who missed most of the regular season with a torn Achilles and has been out since the middle of the first round with a quad injury – is its own challenge.

Still, Cousins will be active for Game 1, the Warriors announced. Kerr said Cousins’ usage will depend on the game’s flow. It wouldn’t be shocking if he doesn’t play at all.

With Toronto planning to switch frequently, Cousins could punish mismatches inside. However, Cousins – especially if he’s not in peak condition – could be a defensive liability.

Regardless, Kerr said he thought Cousins’ latest injury would be season-ending. That Cousins rehabbed hard enough to make himself available is its own accomplishment.

As for Kevin Durant, who suffered a calf injury in the second round, Kerr said the star forward must practice before playing. Mark Medina of The Mercury News:

https://twitter.com/MarkG_Medina/status/1134134709049577472

Nobody expected Durant to play Games 1 or 2 in Toronto. He has already been ruled out for Game 1. Any faint hope of him playing Game 2 has nearly completely evaporated.