Report: Bucks GM Jon Horst seeking contract extension, raise from league-low salary

Jon Horst was hired as the compromise candidate for Bucks GM after the two parts of the ownership group — Wes Edens on one side and Marc Lasry on the other — could not agree on another candidate. As the compromise guy and someone happy to get the job, Horst took a low salary for a GM, reportedly $500,000 a year.

Since on the job Horst has let Jason Kidd and hired Mike Budenholzer, filled out the roster with good role players that fit Coach Bud’s system such as Brook Lopez, and put together a roster that had the best record in the NBA this past season.

Now, Horst would like a contract extension and a raise, reports Gery Woelfel at Woelfels Press Box.

“There wasn’t much of negotiation in hiring Horst,’’ a source familiar with the GM search said. “It was pretty much a ‘Take it or leave it’ offer….” Horst is seeking a raise via a contract extension with just one season left on his original three-year deal. The owners of the Bucks are open to working out a new deal. “If you asked me what would be a fair deal for him (Horst), I’d say around $3 million (a year),’’ an NBA executive said. “That’s about the average salary for a GM and I think he’s regarded as an average GM.”

Not sure Horst is going to get that much, but even if they pay him $2 million that’s a massive — and deserved — raise.

We’ll see what comes of this, but the Bucks do not want to cheap out on the key personnel that helped build a contender. The goal is to show Giannis Antetokounmpo that this team is serious, is going to stay a contender, and is willing to pay to do so. That means going into the luxury tax to retain Lopez, Khris Middleton, and Malcolm Brogdon.

To quote Teddy KGB in “Rounders,” pay the man his money.