Drake shows up to Game 1 vs. Warriors wearing Dell Curry Raptors jersey (VIDEO)

The Toronto Raptors are set to host the NBA Finals on Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors. It’s a historic evening as it’s the first time the Finals have been played or hosted in Canada.
There was no doubt that Raptors ambassador and superfan Drake was going to show up with some sartorial flare. Before Game 1 tipped off, his decision could be seen courtside. To be honest? It was sort of perfect.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver acknowledges that Drake isn’t the same as the regular fan but touching a coach during a game can’t happen. “There are appropriate lines that shouldn’t be crossed,” Silver said.
ATHENS, Greece — Panathinaikos coach Rick Pitino has criticized fans of the Greek club for smoking and lighting flares during games, saying they are showing a lack of respect for the players.
“It’s extremely self-centered and selfish of people,” Pitino said late Wednesday after Panathinaikos beat Peristeri, 91-68, in the Greek league semifinals. He described the atmosphere at the game as “awful.”
“I smoke cigars on a golf course, but there’s nobody else around. But you’re in an arena, and 10,000 are smoking and the players are choking. So, sooner or later, you’ve got to say: ‘Hey, man, we’re at an athletic event and I’m going to discipline myself and we’ll wait until halftime. And I’m going to go out and blow my brains out with cigarettes.’ That’s your option. But not when there are athletes and there are little kids who want to come to the game. … But they don’t care about young people and the athletes who are breathing it in.”
Pitino, 66, the former Knicks and Celtics coach who took over at Panathinaikos last December after leaving the University of Louisville, has frequently praised fans for their passionate support of the Athens club. But he has also been frustrated by violence and bad behavior at games.
“I think all this stuff with shooting flares — somebody is going to get burned and somebody is going to get hurt — to me, I think it’s nonsense,” the former Kentucky and Boston Celtics coach said. “I think the fans should pay attention to the team’s players and try to get them to play better.”
Greece and Bulgaria have the highest rates of smoking in the European Union, with the proportion of daily smokers at 27 percent in both countries, according to the EU statistics agency Eurostat. Greek laws banning smoking in enclosed public places are poorly enforced.
In February, a top EU health official criticized Greece’s deputy health minister for regularly smoking inside the ministry building.
Report: Bucks GM Jon Horst seeking contract extension, raise from league-low salary
Jon Horst was hired as the compromise candidate for Bucks GM after the two parts of the ownership group — Wes Edens on one side and Marc Lasry on the other — could not agree on another candidate. As the compromise guy and someone happy to get the job, Horst took a low salary for a GM, reportedly $500,000 a year.
Since on the job Horst has let Jason Kidd and hired Mike Budenholzer, filled out the roster with good role players that fit Coach Bud’s system such as Brook Lopez, and put together a roster that had the best record in the NBA this past season.
“There wasn’t much of negotiation in hiring Horst,’’ a source familiar with the GM search said. “It was pretty much a ‘Take it or leave it’ offer….”
Horst is seeking a raise via a contract extension with just one season left on his original three-year deal. The owners of the Bucks are open to working out a new deal.
“If you asked me what would be a fair deal for him (Horst), I’d say around $3 million (a year),’’ an NBA executive said. “That’s about the average salary for a GM and I think he’s regarded as an average GM.”
Not sure Horst is going to get that much, but even if they pay him $2 million that’s a massive — and deserved — raise.
We’ll see what comes of this, but the Bucks do not want to cheap out on the key personnel that helped build a contender. The goal is to show Giannis Antetokounmpo that this team is serious, is going to stay a contender, and is willing to pay to do so. That means going into the luxury tax to retain Lopez, Khris Middleton, and Malcolm Brogdon.
To quote Teddy KGB in “Rounders,” pay the man his money.
Report: Mike D’Antoni ends contract-extension negotiations with Rockets
Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni has ended talks with management on a contract extension, league sources tell ESPN. D’Antoni plans to complete the final season of his deal in 2019-20. Story soon on ESPN.
The Rockets dumped Jeff Bzdelik and other assistants, prompting speculation the team was trying to push out Mike D’Antoni. That chatter will only intensify now.
If D’Antoni returns next season, there could be even more problems. Houston will have difficulty luring quality assistant coaches, as the head coach has such little job security. D’Antoni also lacks long-term authority to settle a rift between Harden and Chris Paul about the team’s offensive style.
The Rockets clearly still hold some belief in D’Antoni, as they were negotiating an extension with him. But they clearly didn’t offer enough compensation to appease him. This is becoming a pattern.
If D’Antoni, 68, wants to continue coaching beyond next season, he should have opportunities as a free agent. He does well with players who fit his offensive system, and a good defensive-minded assistant coach can bring everything together.
In the meantime, there’s a lot of uncertainty in Houston.
Report: Stanford’s KZ Okpala staying in 2019 NBA draft
The NCAA’s deadline for players to withdraw from the 2019 NBA draft and retain college eligibility passed last night. So, though the NBA allows more time, effectively every American-college player has made his decision.
It’s tough to read Okpala draft range. I wouldn’t be surprised if he sneaks into the lottery. I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes late in the first round. I wouldn’t even be totally shocked if he slips into the second round.
Okpala is a versatile forward. He’s 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, and he moves well. That’s the rough outline of a player every team wants.
He’s also inconsistent. And I don’t mean inconsistent as a euphemism for bad. I mean inconsistent. At times, he looks very good as a shooter, as a ball-handler, as a passer, as a defender. At other times, he underwhelms in each of those skills.
There are plenty of avenues for Okpala to become a productive NBA player – maybe even a star in the unlikely event he puts everything together. But there’s also a chance he doesn’t find a niche to stick in the league.