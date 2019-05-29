PBT Podcast: Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Finals preview

The Golden State Warriors are looking to add another trophy to their legacy as one of the most dominant teams of an era in NBA history.
The Toronto Raptors are in their first Finals ever but led by a guy who already has one Finals MVP trophy.
The NBA Finals are here and it’s a fascinating matchup between Golden State and Toronto. When does Kevin Durant return and how much does he change this series if and when he does get on the court? What about DeMarcus Cousins? Can the Warriors slow Kawhi Leonard? How do the Raptors choose to cover Stephen Curry pick-and-rolls?
Dan Feldman from NBC Sports joins me and we get into all of that, breaking down the Finals series and making our predictions.
Kawhi Leonard is trying to topple the Golden State Warriors and take the Toronto Raptors not just to their first NBA Finals, but their first ever championship.
The former San Antonio Spurs star has played well in at these playoffs, and is perhaps the best player of this postseason. Leonard has defied some of the best practices in today’s NBA by being one of the last remaining players who seems to come up big from midrange.
Because of his ability from that area of the floor, and because of his clutch shot making, big hands, and defensive ability, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers thanks that Leonard is the player most like Michael Jordan playing today.
It’s not like the narrative around Leonard is entirely accurate. He still takes 27% of his shots from 3-point range, and in fact the real change since his last playoff appearances has been the amount of shots inside of three feet Leonard has taken. Compared to 2016-17, this postseason Leonard has shot 4 percent more of his field goals from 0-to-3 feet, according to Basketball-Reference.
Looking at his shot distribution simply in terms of his recent averages, Leonard isn’t noticeably off of his normal path. He can kind of beat you from anywhere, and that’s why Leonard has been so hard to stop.
Meanwhile, no doubt some folks in Toronto will be looking at Rivers’ high praise with a weary eye. The Clippers are one of Leonard’s rumored destinations once the season ends.
The Los Angeles Lakers struck out on former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue, which was probably a good thing for Lue given the news that dropped on Tuesday about the internal workings of that franchise.
Now that he has championship experience, the other teams in the NBA have also been interested in adding Lue to their bench. According to a recent report from Shams Charania, both the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans have been interested in adding Lue to their assistant coaching staff.
The Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans have pursued former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue as a lead assistant, but Lue’s focus remains on a return to the NBA in a head coaching role, league sources told The Athletic.
It makes sense that Lue is holding out for a head coaching position. One team has already offered him that role, although Lue decided to turn down the Lakers job when they apparently demanded that Jason Kidd be on his bench.
It seems like coaches get turned over at an increasingly high rate these days in the NBA, so Lue won’t need to wait very long to get another opportunity to interview for an open position.
Expansion in the NBA is an exciting time for fans in a new city. Often times, fans of a newly minted team get some kind of input on what they end up calling the eventual franchise. In 2008 the Oklahoma City Thunder almost ended up being the Bison, which would have definitively been much, much cooler.
But I digress.
The Toronto Raptors were founded in 1995, and before they settled on the Cretaceous moniker, Canadian residents were able to give their input on what the team would be called.
According to some recent tweets containing scans of old copies of the Toronto Star, a local radio station had a contest where people could vote for their favorite names. The team wasn’t obligated to go with whatever Canada chose as their favorite, but it at least gave them a solid direct poll of the fanbase.
To that end, team could have been named something very different. Among the most hilarious of these names?
- Kool Kats
- Metro Maroons
- Mighty Dunks
- Slam Jammers
- Air commanders
- Blue Basketballs
- Canadian Eh’s
- “Dons”
- Dragons
- Whiskeyjacks
- TimberWolves
- Sauras Rex
The odd part? Vancouver was awarded a team that same year, and they did select the Grizzlies. Also, Timberwolves being on the list was strange — Minnesota had already been in the league since 1989.
According to the Toronto Sun, the names that got shortlisted were the Beavers, Bobcats, Dragons, Grizzlies, Hogs, Raptors, Scorpions, T-Rex, Tarantulas, and the Terriers.
At this point it feels like “Raptors” fits, even if the team has undergone some poor branding and colorway issues in recent memory. It’s definitely better than the Toronto Saurus Rex.
NEW YORK (AP) — Amadou Gallo Fall is the first president of the Basketball Africa League, and Anibal Manave has been tabbed as the inaugural president of the board for the new league.
The NBA and FIBA made the announcements Tuesday. Fall has been with the NBA since 2010, most recently as its vice president and managing director for Africa. Manave has been a member of FIBA’s Central Board.
The NBA announced in February that it was collaborating with FIBA to start a league in Africa. The 12-team league is scheduled to begin play next year.
“Amadou’s efforts to grow basketball and the NBA’s business across Africa have been extraordinary, and he is an ideal choice to lead the Basketball Africa League,” said NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum in a statement. “This historic initiative will not only further enhance the game in Africa but also provide new opportunities in media, technology and infrastructure on the continent.”
Fall is a native of Senegal and has helped oversee the NBA’s growth in Africa, such as the execution of three sold-out Africa Games, the Basketball Without Borders programs there and The NBA Academy Africa – which opened in 2017. Manave is a native of Mozambique and is a former player, coach and commissioner in his homeland.
“It’s definitely great for the continent, and every African player being able to have that,” Toronto forward Pascal Siakam, a native of Cameroon, said Tuesday. “They have the NBA Academy and things like that, just growing the game in Africa. We can all just be proud of that.”