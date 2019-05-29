PBT Podcast: Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Finals preview

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Golden State Warriors are looking to add another trophy to their legacy as one of the most dominant teams of an era in NBA history.

The Toronto Raptors are in their first Finals ever but led by a guy who already has one Finals MVP trophy.

The NBA Finals are here and it’s a fascinating matchup between Golden State and Toronto. When does Kevin Durant return and how much does he change this series if and when he does get on the court? What about DeMarcus Cousins? Can the Warriors slow Kawhi Leonard? How do the Raptors choose to cover Stephen Curry pick-and-rolls?

Dan Feldman from NBC Sports joins me and we get into all of that, breaking down the Finals series and making our predictions.

