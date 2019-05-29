Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

NBA addresses Drake’s sideline antics with Raptors

By Dan FeldmanMay 29, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Drake was everywhere during Eastern Conference finals games in Toronto – heckling Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, rubbing Raptors coach Nick Nurse’s shoulders and generally just putting on a show for the cameras.

Will it continue in the NBA Finals?

Michele Steele of ESPN:

The NBA spoke to the Toronto Raptors during the Eastern Conference finals about Drake’s activity and presence on the sideline, a league spokesman told ESPN.

How many warnings does Drake get?

Drake isn’t just a fan (though the Raptors have a responsibility to control overstepping fans, anyway). He’s officially the team’s Global Brand Ambassador – a title official enough to get Toronto fined for tampering.

If the Raptors want to allow Drake allowance to touch them, that’s their choice. If the NBA is OK with Drake arguing with referees in a way other fans can’t, that’s the league’s prerogative. But the Warriors deserve to have normal boundaries enforced if Drake encroaches on them.

Report: Kobe Bryant ‘livid’ about inclusion in report about Lakers’ dysfunction

By Dan FeldmanMay 29, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka told the team a literally unbelievable tale about arranging a meeting between Kobe Bryant and Heath Ledger after Bryant saw “The Dark Knight.” The big problem: Ledger died before the film was released.

Did Pelinka, a decade later, innocently misremember the movie or actor involved? Did Bryant ask for the meeting based on seeing a trailer, which was released before Ledger’s death? Is there some other reasonable explanation?

Or was Pelinka just lying?

Bryant could clear this up.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN:

Kobe Bryant was livid at his name even being mentioned. His attitude is, “I’m here coaching my girls. I ain’t got nothing to do with any of that nonsense. Rob Pelinka has got his own relationship with Jeanie Buss. Of course, he’s a guy that I value and that I trust. He represented me for years. I love the guy, but I’ve got nothing to do with the Lakers. Y’all tell them people to keep my damn names out of their mouth.”

OK then.

Fairly or not, Pelinka’s reputation as a liar and backstabber will remain intact.

Report: Anthony Davis still wants trade after meeting with Pelicans executive David Griffin

By Dan FeldmanMay 29, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT
Anthony Davis reportedly entered his meeting with Pelicans lead executive David Griffin still wanting a trade.

Davis will apparently leave the meeting still wanting a trade.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The ball is now in Griffin’s court. Davis is under contract next season, and New Orleans will decide where to send him – or whether to trade him at all.

Griffin has discussed keeping Davis and trying to sell him on the Pelicans over the season. Since Davis originally requested a trade, New Orleans has won the lottery, hired Griffin and revamped the training staff. The Pelicans’ situation has improved significantly, and there’s logic to daring Davis to leave in 2020 unrestricted free agency.

But that route would be extremely risky, especially because Davis must make another All-NBA team to become eligible to re-sign on a super-max contract. New Orleans can’t bank on the larger financial advantage. Plus, for all the quick improvements the Pelicans have made recently, Davis still hasn’t budged.

So, New Orleans will probably trade Davis this offseason, maybe by the draft. He’s so valuable and could bring significant return for a team building around Zion Williamson.

In the meantime, Griffin can continue his longshot attempt to convince Davis to stay.

Report: ‘Highly unlikely’ Anthony Davis changes trade stance after meeting with Pelicans

By Kurt HelinMay 29, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT
Since David Griffin came on board, the New Orleans Pelicans have not engaged in trade talks about superstar Anthony Davis with anyone.

That was not going to change — at least publicly — once Griffin and Davis met, which happened Wednesday. There would be no advantage for either side if Davis’ agent Rich Paul came out of that meeting leaking Davis still wanted to be traded after the meeting. How public everything got around the trade deadline left a stain on everyone involved (and no Magic Johnson, it wasn’t just the Pelicans and agents leaking info).

Griffin tried to sell Davis on a different Pelicans franchise on Wednesday, and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the sides will talk again, but very little else.

Davis, who requested a trade in January, and Griffin, who was hired in April, are expected to continue a dialogue in the near future, sources said.

Shams Charania of The Athletic added this.

Those phrases — “continue a dialogue” and “respectful, productive sitdown” — are Rorschach test of statements: what you take away from it says more about you than the statement itself.

If you want to believe Davis will stay, then the fact they are going to talk again gives you hope. Griffin has set out to address the area’s of Davis’ concern — because those are the areas that had to be fixed if this organization was going to win, with or without Davis. The training and medical staffs were bolstered. More bright minds were brought into the front office, and the analytics department got larger. Most importantly, more talent is on the way, starting with Zion Williamson — he could be the best player Davis would be paired with three years from now.

Or, if you think Davis is going to get traded, that vague statement about talking again in the future is exactly what you’d expect the sides to say to keep things quiet so the trade talk doesn’t become a circus again (and the league office really doesn’t like it when things like that happen and overshadow the Finals). The Celtics, Lakers, Knicks, Clippers, and possibly other teams are still waiting around for trade talks to start up again.

If Davis is going to get traded (and that’s still the smart bet) look for things to come together quickly around the draft. Griffin, however, is too intelligent to let this get so messy and public again. That is, if he can’t change Davis’ mind.

Bucks owner on coming offseason: ‘Our goal is to keep everybody’

By Kurt HelinMay 29, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo said he wanted the Bucks to run it back with this group, just as a leaked report suggested that if the Bucks don’t make the Finals next season, it could impact his decision whether to re-sign with Milwaukee in 2020.

Not shockingly, the team’s owner has stepped up and said he wants to bring everyone back, too.

Milwaukee co-owner Marc Lasry said this to Frank Isola of The Athletic.

“Our goal is to keep everybody,” Lasry told The Athletic, three days after the Bucks season ended in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. “And we’re going to do everything in our power to keep the nucleus of our team.”

Are Lasry and the ownership group willing to pay the luxury tax — and if so, how much — to reach that goal? That’s the real question. The Bucks have not paid the tax as a franchise since 2003.

Doing so may be the only way to keep Antetokounmpo long term.

“As long as we keep doing well and Giannis believes we’re doing everything we can to win I feel good about our chances,” Lasry said [about keeping him].

Four players part of the Milwaukee rotation — Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Malcolm Brogdon and Nikola Mirotic – become free agents this summer. Keeping all of them seems unlikely, but our own Dan Feldman estimates the Bucks will be about $54 million below the tax line before re-signing those starters.

Middleton is going to get max offers from other teams, and while the Bucks would love to pay him a little less than that they have no choice but to pay that to keep him. The Bucks have full Bird rights on him and can offer whatever they want.

Brogdon is a restricted free agent, meaning Milwaukee can match any offer, and they are expected to.

Things are more challenging with Lopez, but the Bucks want to bring him back. Under the terms of the CBA, the Bucks can only offer $4.1 million to Lopez — and he will get offers well above that number from other teams — unless they tape into their exceptions (if the Bucks are under the tax that’s about $9 million, go over it and it’s about $6 million). Lopez was such a lynchpin for the Bucks on both ends of the floor they will need to do what they can to keep him.

That likely leaves Mirotic — who was on the bench against the Raptors for much of the series — as the odd man out.

The Bucks saw their weaknesses exposed by the Raptors, they know what they need to do to take the next steps. The question is will they pull it off.