Klay Thompson thoroughly explains his stance on Drake songs during NBA Finals (video)

TORONTO – Drake is the Raptors’ most popular fan, and Klay Thompson is… Klay Thompson.
The Warriors star was asked how he’ll handle Drake songs during the NBA Finals.
“If it’s a bad song, I’ll skip it,” Thompson said. “But if it’s one of his hits, I’ll play it. I’ve been a Drake fan since I was in high school. He’s a great artist.
“Do I like him as a Raptor fan? No. But I like him as a musician. He’s extremely talented.
“But I will definitely skip the song if I don’t like it. And if it’s one of his soft R & B songs, I’m going to skip it, because I’m in kill mode right now. I’m trying to get these four games. So I’ll skip ‘Hotline Bling’ and anything along that line.”
In his attempt to spite the Raptors, Thompson has stumbled into listening to only the better parts of Drake’s catalogue.
The Clippers have gone to great lengths to recruit Kawhi Leonard.
Just how far would they go?
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
The Los Angeles Clippers are said to have quietly looked into the feasibility of purchasing the portion of the rights to Leonard’s “Klaw” logo that is still owned by Nike. The Clippers did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday, but such an acquisition would theoretically enable them to bestow full control of the logo upon Leonard as part of their anticipated free-agency pitch meeting with the Toronto superstar.
Nike, as emphasized to me recently by a top official from the sportswear giant, is intent on rebuffing all approaches and retaining its rights to that logo for as long as it can — to assure that it would not appear on gear made by Leonard’s new contract partners at New Balance.
This would be clear salary-cap circumvention. The Clippers would never get away with it, even if they offered Nike enough money to change the company’s mind.
But the Clippers also got fined for circumvention in 2015, when they lined up an endorsement deal for DeAndre Jordan. So, this wouldn’t be out of character.
Ultimately, I’m unconvinced the Clippers ever took this latest idea seriously. It strikes me as the type of juicy story people around the league, knowing the desperation the Clippers have shown in pursuing Leonard, want to believe and spread. It’s also possible someone within the large Clippers organization suggested the idea then learned of the infeasibility.
If the Clippers actually intended to execute this plan this summer, I’d be surprised.
Of course, the Clippers could still lure Leonard, anyway. But the Raptors – who open the NBA Finals tomorrow – are making their best case.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka told the team a literally unbelievable tale about arranging a meeting between Kobe Bryant and Heath Ledger after Bryant saw “The Dark Knight.” The big problem: Ledger died before the film was released.
Did Pelinka, a decade later, innocently misremember the movie or actor involved? Did Bryant ask for the meeting based on seeing a trailer, which was released before Ledger’s death? Is there some other reasonable explanation?
Or was Pelinka just lying?
Bryant could clear this up.
Stephen A. Smith of ESPN:
Kobe Bryant was livid at his name even being mentioned. His attitude is, “I’m here coaching my girls. I ain’t got nothing to do with any of that nonsense. Rob Pelinka has got his own relationship with Jeanie Buss. Of course, he’s a guy that I value and that I trust. He represented me for years. I love the guy, but I’ve got nothing to do with the Lakers. Y’all tell them people to keep my damn names out of their mouth.”
OK then.
Fairly or not, Pelinka’s reputation as a liar and backstabber will remain intact.
Drake was everywhere during Eastern Conference finals games in Toronto – heckling Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, rubbing Raptors coach Nick Nurse’s shoulders and generally just putting on a show for the cameras.
Will it continue in the NBA Finals?
Michele Steele of ESPN:
The NBA spoke to the Toronto Raptors during the Eastern Conference finals about Drake’s activity and presence on the sideline, a league spokesman told ESPN.
How many warnings does Drake get?
Drake isn’t just a fan (though the Raptors have a responsibility to control overstepping fans, anyway). He’s officially the team’s Global Brand Ambassador – a title official enough to get Toronto fined for tampering.
If the Raptors want to allow Drake allowance to touch them, that’s their choice. If the NBA is OK with Drake arguing with referees in a way other fans can’t, that’s the league’s prerogative. But the Warriors deserve to have normal boundaries enforced if Drake encroaches on them.
Anthony Davis reportedly entered his meeting with Pelicans lead executive David Griffin still wanting a trade.
Davis will apparently leave the meeting still wanting a trade.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
The ball is now in Griffin’s court. Davis is under contract next season, and New Orleans will decide where to send him – or whether to trade him at all.
Griffin has discussed keeping Davis and trying to sell him on the Pelicans over the season. Since Davis originally requested a trade, New Orleans has won the lottery, hired Griffin and revamped the training staff. The Pelicans’ situation has improved significantly, and there’s logic to daring Davis to leave in 2020 unrestricted free agency.
But that route would be extremely risky, especially because Davis must make another All-NBA team to become eligible to re-sign on a super-max contract. New Orleans can’t bank on the larger financial advantage. Plus, for all the quick improvements the Pelicans have made recently, Davis still hasn’t budged.
So, New Orleans will probably trade Davis this offseason, maybe by the draft. He’s so valuable and could bring significant return for a team building around Zion Williamson.
In the meantime, Griffin can continue his longshot attempt to convince Davis to stay.