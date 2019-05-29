Getty

Is this the final series for the Warriors as we know them?

By Dane DelgadoMay 29, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

The Golden State Warriors are trying to complete a three-peat. The NBA championship is there for the taking, if they can only get rid of those pesky Toronto Raptors. But the result of the Finals is not the only thing up in the air come June. With Kevin Durant‘s decision looming, and several players needing to be paid, the question is whether these Warriors will open next season intact.

Who Golden State will be next season — and if this iteration of the team will come to an end — requires us to start with a begining question: who are “The Warriors” to you?

Time has the effect of smoothing out the bumps and ridges, the detail that make up the storylines of every NBA season. Ask a Warriors fan and ask a Lakers fan this same question, the question of The Warriors, and you will get two different answers. But there is a core that isn’t debatable: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green.

The characters surrounding this core have changed over the year, and so too has the dynamic of Golden State stars and their importance to the squad. In 2014-15, Golden State won its first NBA title in this era. Everyone remembers the onslaught of Curry and Thompson from the 3-point line, the beginning of a revolution in the NBA. But what some folks forget is the impact that other players had. Marreese Speights, Andrew Bogut, Shaun Livingston, Harrison Barnes… all these players were once also considered core supporting members of what made this team great.

To that end, storylines for that supporting cast have changed as time has gone on. For instance, Speights played a significant amount of minutes for the Warriors in ‘14-’15 but posted a negative VORP for the season. Livingston, seemingly back from the dead after early knee issues in his career, had not yet found his stride with the Golden State. That wouldn’t come until the next year.

But time has a funny way of finding a narrative and running with it. For some it’s been “Speights was a great floor spreader” and “Livingston was instantly dominant for GSW” even though those things aren’t really wholly true. Time allows us less nuance.

Players have gone from important to overlooked during a Golden State’s run over the past half-decade. This season is no different than that first Finals appearance, and the Warriors have done what teams in the “Big 3” era do. That is, surround their stars with low-level players who can be a part of the system, do their job, and not commit crucial mistakes. Kevon Looney, Quinn Cook, Jordan Bell… the names change, but the roles remain the same.

The point is, supporting cast comes and goes in Golden State like it does for just about any championship squad. But now the Warriors are faced with real questions. Questions about whether they should re-sign their stars (Green); about whether they can re-sign their stars (Durant); and about how much they should re-sign their stars for (Thompson).

These are not easily answered for GM Bob Myers, either. Thompson seems like a no-brainer, even at a max deal that will put a serious crunch on the Warriors’ cap in a couple years time. But Green, who is 29 and will probably want a huge payday, is a riddle harder to answer. Will he decline in ability? Is Regular Season Draymond who you get on the next contract, or are you getting Playoff Draymond? Can he survive in five years without being able to shoot?

Then, hardest of all, is that of Durant. Never mind the fact that Golden State will have to weigh whether they want to spend the next half-decade assuaging Durant’s delicate feelings — Durant might not want to stay with the Warriors if he wins another championship. To change might not be up to Golden State to decide.

But in trying to answer these questions, it ultimately comes back to the most important factor of all: Curry. The superstar point guard is under contract for three more seasons after this one ends, and he doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. In fact, with Durant out with a calf injury during this postseason, Curry has shown that he still is who he was before KD flew in from OKC.

For that reason, there’s hope we will see “Golden State” — this Golden State, the Golden State we think of right now — in 2019-20 and beyond if major changes come to this roster.

The Warriors might not be inevitable in the coming seasons. If Durant leaves, the seismic shift that tilted the NBA off its foundation in 2016 might finally be repaired. Parity, however slowly, will come to the Western Conference. We’ve already seen what the vacuum left by LeBron James has done to the Eastern Conference. But just as Golden State adapted to Durant’s arrival, they will respond in kind if he happens to depart. The same will be said if Green takes a big payday elsewhere next year.

Because really, the Warriors have always adapted. They made up for Barnes when the Dallas Mavericks signed him in 2016, mostly with Durant but also with the minutes from Matt Barnes, Ian Clark, and better output from Livingston. They replaced Bogut with Zaza Pachulia, JaVale McGee, and David West. Then Looney was added, and Omri Casspi, and Cook. The list goes on.

The Warriors are about Curry and Thompson, and how the offense Steve Kerr has built for them operates. On the other side, Golden State is about how those same players are able to thrive thanks to Ron Adams’ defense, Green’s excellent play notwithstanding. Losing Durant would be big. Losing Green is inevitable, either to age or to free agent poachers. But Curry is the engine that makes this Warriors team go. Would losing both of them in the same offseason mean this team has a fundamentally different identity? I don’t think so.

It’s evident when you watch the team play, and it’s certainly exemplified in Golden State’s advanced statistics — Curry is the favorite son in the Bay, and as long as he is in blue and gold, the Warriors will stay The Warriors.

Rumor: The Detroit Pistons might try to bring back Reggie Bullock this summer

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 29, 2019, 8:55 AM EDT
1 Comment

At the NBA trade deadline, as the Lakers desperately scrambled to try to recover from their roster building mistakes of the summer (shooting? who needs shooting?), the Detroit Pistons traded swingman Reggie Bullock to Los Angeles for rookie Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2021 second-round pick.

Now the Pistons might try to bring Bullock back — and he’s open to the idea, so long as he is getting paid.

The Pistons are considering the idea, reports James Edwards III at The Athletic. Bullock would be open to it.

Before the trade, a source close to Bullock said the 28-year-old was willing to return to the Pistons once he hit unrestricted free agency if “the money was right.” Bullock became, at minimum, a more-than-serviceable role player in three-and-a-half seasons with Detroit, and he appreciated the opportunity given to him by the organization. The source also said Bullock enjoyed his role as second fiddle to Blake Griffin in the Pistons’ oft-used DHO actions. Furthermore, Bullock is fond of the Michigan lifestyle, per the source.

Following the trade, the source said that Bullock understood the business aspect of the decision and would still be willing to return to the Pistons as a free agent if, again, the finances were in order. Bullock has been in the league since 2013 and hasn’t made more than $2.5 million in a season.

About the money… The Pistons are capped out — they are already about $3 million over the cap for next season — because they will pay Blake Griffin $34.5 million, Andre Drummond $27.1 million, and Reggie Jackson $18.1 million. What the Pistons will have is the non-taxpayer mid-level exception of $9.3 million (which can be divided up) and the bi-annual exception at $3.6 million. The Bi-annual is likely not enough to land Bullock at this point, but can they get him for around $8 million of the taxpayer exception? What will Bullock’s price be on the open market as a solid 3&D wing?

Bullock will have a few options this summer (once the dust settles on the top players), but a return to Detroit is something to keep an eye on.

PBT Podcast: Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Finals preview

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 29, 2019, 7:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Golden State Warriors are looking to add another trophy to their legacy as one of the most dominant teams of an era in NBA history.

The Toronto Raptors are in their first Finals ever but led by a guy who already has one Finals MVP trophy.

The NBA Finals are here and it’s a fascinating matchup between Golden State and Toronto. When does Kevin Durant return and how much does he change this series if and when he does get on the court? What about DeMarcus Cousins? Can the Warriors slow Kawhi Leonard? How do the Raptors choose to cover Stephen Curry pick-and-rolls?

Dan Feldman from NBC Sports joins me and we get into all of that, breaking down the Finals series and making our predictions.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Doc Rivers says Kawhi Leonard is ‘the most like Jordan we’ve seen’ (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane DelgadoMay 29, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
6 Comments

Kawhi Leonard is trying to topple the Golden State Warriors and take the Toronto Raptors not just to their first NBA Finals, but their first ever championship.

The former San Antonio Spurs star has played well in at these playoffs, and is perhaps the best player of this postseason. Leonard has defied some of the best practices in today’s NBA by being one of the last remaining players who seems to come up big from midrange.

Because of his ability from that area of the floor, and because of his clutch shot making, big hands, and defensive ability, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers thanks that Leonard is the player most like Michael Jordan playing today.

Via Twitter:

It’s not like the narrative around Leonard is entirely accurate. He still takes 27% of his shots from 3-point range, and in fact the real change since his last playoff appearances has been the amount of shots inside of three feet Leonard has taken. Compared to 2016-17, this postseason Leonard has shot 4 percent more of his field goals from 0-to-3 feet, according to Basketball-Reference.

Looking at his shot distribution simply in terms of his recent averages, Leonard isn’t noticeably off of his normal path. He can kind of beat you from anywhere, and that’s why Leonard has been so hard to stop.

Meanwhile, no doubt some folks in Toronto will be looking at Rivers’ high praise with a weary eye. The Clippers are one of Leonard’s rumored destinations once the season ends.

Report: Rockets, Pelicans interested in Ty Lue, who is holding out for top position

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMay 28, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Los Angeles Lakers struck out on former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue, which was probably a good thing for Lue given the news that dropped on Tuesday about the internal workings of that franchise.

Now that he has championship experience, the other teams in the NBA have also been interested in adding Lue to their bench. According to a recent report from Shams Charania, both the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans have been interested in adding Lue to their assistant coaching staff.

Via The Athletic:

The Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans have pursued former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue as a lead assistant, but Lue’s focus remains on a return to the NBA in a head coaching role, league sources told The Athletic.

It makes sense that Lue is holding out for a head coaching position. One team has already offered him that role, although Lue decided to turn down the Lakers job when they apparently demanded that Jason Kidd be on his bench.

It seems like coaches get turned over at an increasingly high rate these days in the NBA, so Lue won’t need to wait very long to get another opportunity to interview for an open position.