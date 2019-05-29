AP

Doc Rivers says Kawhi Leonard is ‘the most like Jordan we’ve seen’ (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMay 29, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Kawhi Leonard is trying to topple the Golden State Warriors and take the Toronto Raptors not just to their first NBA Finals, but their first ever championship.

The former San Antonio Spurs star has played well in at these playoffs, and is perhaps the best player of this postseason. Leonard has defied some of the best practices in today’s NBA by being one of the last remaining players who seems to come up big from midrange.

Because of his ability from that area of the floor, and because of his clutch shot making, big hands, and defensive ability, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers thanks that Leonard is the player most like Michael Jordan playing today.

Via Twitter:

It’s not like the narrative around Leonard is entirely accurate. He still takes 27% of his shots from 3-point range, and in fact the real change since his last playoff appearances has been the amount of shots inside of three feet Leonard has taken. Compared to 2016-17, this postseason Leonard has shot 4 percent more of his field goals from 0-to-3 feet, according to Basketball-Reference.

Looking at his shot distribution simply in terms of his recent averages, Leonard isn’t noticeably off of his normal path. He can kind of beat you from anywhere, and that’s why Leonard has been so hard to stop.

Meanwhile, no doubt some folks in Toronto will be looking at Rivers’ high praise with a weary eye. The Clippers are one of Leonard’s rumored destinations once the season ends.

Report: Rockets, Pelicans interested in Ty Lue, who is holding out for top position

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMay 28, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Los Angeles Lakers struck out on former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue, which was probably a good thing for Lue given the news that dropped on Tuesday about the internal workings of that franchise.

Now that he has championship experience, the other teams in the NBA have also been interested in adding Lue to their bench. According to a recent report from Shams Charania, both the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans have been interested in adding Lue to their assistant coaching staff.

Via The Athletic:

The Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans have pursued former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue as a lead assistant, but Lue’s focus remains on a return to the NBA in a head coaching role, league sources told The Athletic.

It makes sense that Lue is holding out for a head coaching position. One team has already offered him that role, although Lue decided to turn down the Lakers job when they apparently demanded that Jason Kidd be on his bench.

It seems like coaches get turned over at an increasingly high rate these days in the NBA, so Lue won’t need to wait very long to get another opportunity to interview for an open position.

Newspaper from 1994 shows Raptors were almost called the ‘Terriers’

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMay 28, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

Expansion in the NBA is an exciting time for fans in a new city. Often times, fans of a newly minted team get some kind of input on what they end up calling the eventual franchise. In 2008 the Oklahoma City Thunder almost ended up being the Bison, which would have definitively been much, much cooler.

But I digress.

The Toronto Raptors were founded in 1995, and before they settled on the Cretaceous moniker, Canadian residents were able to give their input on what the team would be called.

According to some recent tweets containing scans of old copies of the Toronto Star, a local radio station had a contest where people could vote for their favorite names. The team wasn’t obligated to go with whatever Canada chose as their favorite, but it at least gave them a solid direct poll of the fanbase.

To that end, team could have been named something very different. Among the most hilarious of these names?

  • Kool Kats
  • Metro Maroons
  • Mighty Dunks
  • Slam Jammers
  • Air commanders
  • Blue Basketballs
  • Canadian Eh’s
  • “Dons”
  • Dragons
  • Whiskeyjacks
  • TimberWolves
  • Sauras Rex

The odd part? Vancouver was awarded a team that same year, and they did select the Grizzlies. Also, Timberwolves being on the list was strange — Minnesota had already been in the league since 1989.

According to the Toronto Sun, the names that got shortlisted were the Beavers, Bobcats, Dragons, Grizzlies, Hogs, Raptors, Scorpions, T-Rex, Tarantulas, and the Terriers.

At this point it feels like “Raptors” fits, even if the team has undergone some poor branding and colorway issues in recent memory. It’s definitely better than the Toronto Saurus Rex.

Amadou Gallo Fall picked as first president of Basketball Africa League

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 28, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Amadou Gallo Fall is the first president of the Basketball Africa League, and Anibal Manave has been tabbed as the inaugural president of the board for the new league.

The NBA and FIBA made the announcements Tuesday. Fall has been with the NBA since 2010, most recently as its vice president and managing director for Africa. Manave has been a member of FIBA’s Central Board.

The NBA announced in February that it was collaborating with FIBA to start a league in Africa. The 12-team league is scheduled to begin play next year.

“Amadou’s efforts to grow basketball and the NBA’s business across Africa have been extraordinary, and he is an ideal choice to lead the Basketball Africa League,” said NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum in a statement.  “This historic initiative will not only further enhance the game in Africa but also provide new opportunities in media, technology and infrastructure on the continent.”

Fall is a native of Senegal and has helped oversee the NBA’s growth in Africa, such as the execution of three sold-out Africa Games, the Basketball Without Borders programs there and The NBA Academy Africa – which opened in 2017. Manave is a native of Mozambique and is a former player, coach and commissioner in his homeland.

“It’s definitely great for the continent, and every African player being able to have that,” Toronto forward Pascal Siakam, a native of Cameroon, said Tuesday. “They have the NBA Academy and things like that, just growing the game in Africa. We can all just be proud of that.”

 

Magic Johnson responds: “I never abused an employee, and I never will”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 28, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT
3 Comments

It’s weird, but it’s real:

Magic Johnson vs. The Lakers is a thing.

A well-researched story by ESPN’s Baxter Holmes on Tuesday detailed what has gone wrong internally with the Lakers since Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka took over, from Pelinka making up stories to how Magic and Pelinka ignored the advice of their scouts and basketball operations staff both at the draft and building the roster.

However, the most damning parts were about how Magic Johnson ran things through fear and intimidation, which drove some employees to therapy and medication, while it drove others away.

Magic, as expected, denied all of it in an interview on ESPN.

“Do you think Jeanie Buss would allow me to abuse employees? It never happened… a lot of Lakers employees didn’t like that I held them accountable.”

I have no doubt Magic believes everything he said in that interview down to the bottom of his soul. He does not perceive himself as having done much wrong. He was never officially reprimanded, although people in positions of power in a company are far less likely to have that happen (people under them are concerned for their jobs so don’t report things that could lead to retribution).

That’s not how others around the team perceived it.

Magic’s management style had been a topic around the Lakers for more than a year before his abrupt resignation (some sources speculated at the time he stepped down to avoid having to deal out from the fallout of this story, which was known to be in the pipeline and could have included more examples of Magic mistreatment of employees). What was in the ESPN piece is detailed but also representative of what I have heard. Magic was not around the office all the time — owner Jeanie Buss should never have let Magic take the job on a part-time basis — and when he was around he throwing down edicts, acting entitled, and leaving again. It was described to me as “seagull management.”

That this continues to play out so publicly, with Rob Pelinka coming off poorly, is not good for the Lakers heading into free agency. The elite players they want to land and pair with LeBron James have options, and when they decide between those choices the kind of organization they would go to will be a factor.

If the Lakers are going to have a strong summer, it will be because LeBron did an amazing job as a recruiter.