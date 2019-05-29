Associated Press

Anthony Davis, Pelicans president David Griffin reportedly will meet today

By Kurt HelinMay 29, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
Since taking over as the head of basketball operations for the Pelicans, David Griffin has made a point about keeping Anthony Davis around. He is addressing the concerns Davis (and others) had about the organization, upgrading the medical and training staff, upgrading the analytics and scouting departments, and is working on adding more talent to the roster — starting with Zion Williamson.

With that, Griffin has been very public about his desire to keep Davis. He’s taken a “why can we be Oklahoma City with Paul George?” approach, even if that has felt like spin at points.

He’s going to get his chance today, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

It likely changes nothing and Griffin will be working on trading Davis around the draft.

It’s a good move for Griffin to make this push, both to show the fan base how committed he is and to show other agents (and free agents) about the changes in the organization. It’s good PR.

Why can’t the Pelicans be Oklahoma City with Paul George? Because George came in with an open mind. He had tried to force his way to the Lakers out of Indiana, the Lakers knew it and lowballed offers figuring he would come as a free agent, and then the Thunder went all-in to land George. He got there feeling wanted by a team he didn’t have a bad history with.

That’s not Davis. There is a lot of bad history with him and the Pelicans — perceived or not, it’s his reality — and Griffin is going to have a very difficult time erasing that lack of trust in a few weeks and one meeting.

What would help Griffin is for Davis to feel more comfortable so that Griffin can drive a harder bargain. If Griffin is willing to start the season with Davis next to Zion — and he very well may be — it will show teams they need to come to the table with their best offers or the Pelicans will just wait it out.

The smart money is still on Davis getting traded around the draft — even if that trade cannot be executed until after July 1 — but there are other options out there. Today is just the start of that process.

Three things the Warriors must do against Toronto in the Finals

AP
By Dane DelgadoMay 29, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
It seems that many believe that the Golden State Warriors are on their way to a third-straight NBA championship. They need to dispatch Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals first, but Golden State is still the overwhelming favorite in the season-ending postseason series.

The Raptors have shown surprising resilience, most recently in the Eastern Conference Finals against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Leonard and his band of merry men beat the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference, and it appeared that Nick Nurse created an excellent game plan to combat the league’s likely MVP.

With Leonard on another level, and with Toronto’s coaching staff ready to take on the biggest challenge in the NBA, it’s not a given that Golden State will win another NBA title. Now is the time for maximum effort, and no doubt Steve Kerr’s squad will give it.

That being said, here are three things the Warriors need to do in order to beat the Raptors and take home the Larry O’Brien.

Set solid screens

This seems sort of obvious, but looking at game tape and analyzing Stephen Curry‘s worst performances of the year, one of the best things that the Warriors can do is set solid screens. Curry has struggled from the 3-point line this season only when players are able to effectively fight over the top of the Warriors screens.

The Portland Trail Blazers did a poor job of this over the first two games of the Western Conference Finals, and many thought that Curry’s onslaught was a result of Enes Kanter sitting back laughably low in the paint, particularly in Game 1. Instead, it was really the fault of the Portland guards and wings — Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum — who were hung up on great Golden State screens.

Curry doesn’t struggle from 3-point range often, but many of Golden State’s awkward losses over the regular season — Orlando, Utah, Phoenix — have come when he has shot poorly and in volume from the arc. There’s no surefire way to stop him, but Toronto’s best shot is putting pressure over the top and trying to force Curry into no man’s land around 12 feet. Golden State can’t let Toronto’s athleticism get to its shooters, and they’ll need to watch tape to see what Nurse’s staff did to slow down Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton.

Stop everyone outside of Kawhi

At this point it seems like Kawhi Leonard is inevitable. The Raptors forward is playing well, so much so that Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers compared him to Michael Jordan. Leonard has been the best player of these playoffs so far, and when the Bucks were successful against Toronto in the Eastern Conference Finals, it was because Leonard wasn’t getting any help.

Marc Gasol, Danny Green, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, and Pascal Siakam are all susceptible to wild undulations in performance. Just a few short weeks ago people were complaining about having to watch Toronto, with an inferior roster, potentially drag down Leonard. Now that supporting cast is playing better, and those qualms have quieted. That doesn’t change the fact that Toronto is far less talented than Golden State, and its role players less reliable.

Finding a way to stop the Raptors’ new passing and 3-point attack will be crucial for Steve Kerr and defensive assistant Ron Adams. It helps that Danny Green is already in a slump, but it could be helpful to get role players uncomfortable and out of position so they can’t fire away from deep.

Leonard can’t beat the Warriors by himself, and it’s going to be easier to shut down the VanVleets and Gasols on their roster than The Klaw himself.

Let Draymond run

That brings us to our final point, and that’s the single-man fastbreak ability of Draymond Green. Against the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals, Green was able to break the spirits of Portland by taking defensive rebounds deep into the opponent halfcourt all by himself.

The threat of Green’s speedy attack kept the Blazers from being able to crash the offensive glass effectively as a wing unit, and it also put Portland and a bit of foul trouble. Toronto is not the most disciplined team in the NBA, and Green could cause havoc for younger defenders in Siakam and OG Anunoby should the latter be able to return and play. That’s to say nothing of the effect Green’s running ability would have when the older Gasol or Serge Ibaka is on the floor.

Green is clearly in the best shape of any player on the Warriors roster at this moment, and he has used that to his advantage. When players have slowed down in the fourth quarter this postseason, that’s when he has shifted into his sixth and final gear. It’s unlikely that Kerr will officially program Green’s spurts into the offense, but it might be a tactic that he deploys either early in games to get Toronto off balance, or late in fourth quarters to break a tired Raptors finishing unit.

Report: Rockets’ GM Daryl Morey aggressive in offering anyone but Harden in trades

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 29, 2019, 11:50 AM EDT
Daryl Morey gets painted by some as the calculating analytics guy.

In reality, he’s a gambler. It may be a calculated risk — like trading for James Harden with the belief he could be the focal point of the Houston offense, or thinking Chris Paul could play next to him — but Morey is not afraid to pull the trigger on big deals.

After another frustrating loss to the Warriors in the playoffs, and with no cap room to make significant additions to the roster, Morey is being ultra aggressive on the trade market heading into free agency, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Morey, like everyone in the NBA, sees the door to a title potentially swinging open if Kevin Durant leaves Golden State (as most expect). The Rockets’ window would be right now, with Harden at his peak, and Morey wants to take advantage of it.

There is next to zero chance he moves Harden, not in the real world where he could not get equal value back.

Paul, who was still very good but showed signs of age on his game last season, is the guy the Rockets likely want to trade. He certainly has value and could help a lot of teams, he averaged 15.6 points and 8.2 assists per game, is a borderline All-Star level player and remains the best floor general in the game. He’s also owed $124 million over three fully guaranteed seasons after this one, and he just turned 34. Not a lot of GMs will want to take on that contract without a sweetener thrown in.

That’s why Clint Capela — a big who better fits the modern game — is the guy more likely to be on the move.

Morey, however, has to get someone who makes the team better for whomever he trades, and that will not be easy. This is still a Rockets team on the cusp of a title, they are legit contenders. They cannot take a step back.

Houston is just another team to watch in what will be a wild summer in the NBA.

 

Is this the final series for the Warriors as we know them?

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMay 29, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
The Golden State Warriors are trying to complete a three-peat. The NBA championship is there for the taking, if they can only get rid of those pesky Toronto Raptors. But the result of the Finals is not the only thing up in the air come June. With Kevin Durant‘s decision looming, and several players needing to be paid, the question is whether these Warriors will open next season intact.

Who Golden State will be next season — and if this iteration of the team will come to an end — requires us to start with a begining question: who are “The Warriors” to you?

Time has the effect of smoothing out the bumps and ridges, the detail that make up the storylines of every NBA season. Ask a Warriors fan and ask a Lakers fan this same question, the question of The Warriors, and you will get two different answers. But there is a core that isn’t debatable: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green.

The characters surrounding this core have changed over the year, and so too has the dynamic of Golden State stars and their importance to the squad. In 2014-15, Golden State won its first NBA title in this era. Everyone remembers the onslaught of Curry and Thompson from the 3-point line, the beginning of a revolution in the NBA. But what some folks forget is the impact that other players had. Marreese Speights, Andrew Bogut, Shaun Livingston, Harrison Barnes… all these players were once also considered core supporting members of what made this team great.

To that end, storylines for that supporting cast have changed as time has gone on. For instance, Speights played a significant amount of minutes for the Warriors in ‘14-’15 but posted a negative VORP for the season. Livingston, seemingly back from the dead after early knee issues in his career, had not yet found his stride with the Golden State. That wouldn’t come until the next year.

But time has a funny way of finding a narrative and running with it. For some it’s been “Speights was a great floor spreader” and “Livingston was instantly dominant for GSW” even though those things aren’t really wholly true. Time allows us less nuance.

Players have gone from important to overlooked during a Golden State’s run over the past half-decade. This season is no different than that first Finals appearance, and the Warriors have done what teams in the “Big 3” era do. That is, surround their stars with low-level players who can be a part of the system, do their job, and not commit crucial mistakes. Kevon Looney, Quinn Cook, Jordan Bell… the names change, but the roles remain the same.

The point is, supporting cast comes and goes in Golden State like it does for just about any championship squad. But now the Warriors are faced with real questions. Questions about whether they should re-sign their stars (Green); about whether they can re-sign their stars (Durant); and about how much they should re-sign their stars for (Thompson).

These are not easily answered for GM Bob Myers, either. Thompson seems like a no-brainer, even at a max deal that will put a serious crunch on the Warriors’ cap in a couple years time. But Green, who is 29 and will probably want a huge payday, is a riddle harder to answer. Will he decline in ability? Is Regular Season Draymond who you get on the next contract, or are you getting Playoff Draymond? Can he survive in five years without being able to shoot?

Then, hardest of all, is that of Durant. Never mind the fact that Golden State will have to weigh whether they want to spend the next half-decade assuaging Durant’s delicate feelings — Durant might not want to stay with the Warriors if he wins another championship. To change might not be up to Golden State to decide.

But in trying to answer these questions, it ultimately comes back to the most important factor of all: Curry. The superstar point guard is under contract for three more seasons after this one ends, and he doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. In fact, with Durant out with a calf injury during this postseason, Curry has shown that he still is who he was before KD flew in from OKC.

For that reason, there’s hope we will see “Golden State” — this Golden State, the Golden State we think of right now — in 2019-20 and beyond if major changes come to this roster.

The Warriors might not be inevitable in the coming seasons. If Durant leaves, the seismic shift that tilted the NBA off its foundation in 2016 might finally be repaired. Parity, however slowly, will come to the Western Conference. We’ve already seen what the vacuum left by LeBron James has done to the Eastern Conference. But just as Golden State adapted to Durant’s arrival, they will respond in kind if he happens to depart. The same will be said if Green takes a big payday elsewhere next year.

Because really, the Warriors have always adapted. They made up for Barnes when the Dallas Mavericks signed him in 2016, mostly with Durant but also with the minutes from Matt Barnes, Ian Clark, and better output from Livingston. They replaced Bogut with Zaza Pachulia, JaVale McGee, and David West. Then Looney was added, and Omri Casspi, and Cook. The list goes on.

The Warriors are about Curry and Thompson, and how the offense Steve Kerr has built for them operates. On the other side, Golden State is about how those same players are able to thrive thanks to Ron Adams’ defense, Green’s excellent play notwithstanding. Losing Durant would be big. Losing Green is inevitable, either to age or to free agent poachers. But Curry is the engine that makes this Warriors team go. Would losing both of them in the same offseason mean this team has a fundamentally different identity? I don’t think so.

It’s evident when you watch the team play, and it’s certainly exemplified in Golden State’s advanced statistics — Curry is the favorite son in the Bay, and as long as he is in blue and gold, the Warriors will stay The Warriors.

Rumor: The Detroit Pistons might try to bring back Reggie Bullock this summer

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 29, 2019, 8:55 AM EDT
At the NBA trade deadline, as the Lakers desperately scrambled to try to recover from their roster building mistakes of the summer (shooting? who needs shooting?), the Detroit Pistons traded swingman Reggie Bullock to Los Angeles for rookie Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2021 second-round pick.

Now the Pistons might try to bring Bullock back — and he’s open to the idea, so long as he is getting paid.

The Pistons are considering the idea, reports James Edwards III at The Athletic. Bullock would be open to it.

Before the trade, a source close to Bullock said the 28-year-old was willing to return to the Pistons once he hit unrestricted free agency if “the money was right.” Bullock became, at minimum, a more-than-serviceable role player in three-and-a-half seasons with Detroit, and he appreciated the opportunity given to him by the organization. The source also said Bullock enjoyed his role as second fiddle to Blake Griffin in the Pistons’ oft-used DHO actions. Furthermore, Bullock is fond of the Michigan lifestyle, per the source.

Following the trade, the source said that Bullock understood the business aspect of the decision and would still be willing to return to the Pistons as a free agent if, again, the finances were in order. Bullock has been in the league since 2013 and hasn’t made more than $2.5 million in a season.

About the money… The Pistons are capped out — they are already about $3 million over the cap for next season — because they will pay Blake Griffin $34.5 million, Andre Drummond $27.1 million, and Reggie Jackson $18.1 million. What the Pistons will have is the non-taxpayer mid-level exception of $9.3 million (which can be divided up) and the bi-annual exception at $3.6 million. The Bi-annual is likely not enough to land Bullock at this point, but can they get him for around $8 million of the taxpayer exception? What will Bullock’s price be on the open market as a solid 3&D wing?

Bullock will have a few options this summer (once the dust settles on the top players), but a return to Detroit is something to keep an eye on.