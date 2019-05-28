Toronto Raptors’ real superfan — not Drake — has an inspiring story

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Drake is the guy that patrols the sidelines, massages coaches, and gets all the screen time as the Toronto Raptors biggest fan because, well, he’s Drake.

But he’s really second on the Raptors superfan list.

Nav Bhatia has attended every Raptors home game — and plenty of road ones — since 1995, and his story speaks to the rich diversity of Toronto as a city and the opportunities he had and took advantage of. He now tries to pass some of that on to children in Toronto who might not otherwise get the chance. Muhammad Lila told the story in a shortened form on Twitter.

He’s been at every single Raptors home game since 1995. That' right: Every. Single. One. Through Damon, Vince, CB4, a zillion coaches, blackouts, blizzards, you name it. Big deal, right? Wait, there’s more. pic.twitter.com/zdjf6vf4Ck — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) May 26, 2019

He sold 127 cars in just ninety days. It’s a record that stands to this day. He did it the old-fashioned way, by being honest (and yes, some catchy radio ads). He was so good that he eventually bought the dealership. Crazy, right. Guess what’s crazier? pic.twitter.com/K1so1Jagdq — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) May 26, 2019

He later bought another. Back in 1995, when the businesses weren’t doing well, he still bought season's tickets. They cost a lot, but he didn't care. He loved the team. Even those ugly purple dinosaur logos. He wore them with pride. pic.twitter.com/b2Yt9LqKis — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) May 26, 2019

If you go to a Raps game, you’ll see his big ass huge goofy smile, on the baseline. When you’re an immigrant, nothing feels more Canadian than waving a Canadian flag while cheering your team. Sports is the great equalizer. pic.twitter.com/2S4pP1dZo8 — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) May 26, 2019

When his dealerships started doing better, he could’ve called it a day. Instead, he spends $300K of his own money to send kids – mostly from brown, immigrant families – to Raptors games. He does it to show them they belong. And… pic.twitter.com/PjuL1NfwuX — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) May 26, 2019

Basketball can be more than just a game. When the finals tip-off on Thursday, the world is going to see Toronto being Toronto: Diverse, strong, caring. And there’ll be a 67-year old Sikh turbaned guy leading the charge. And you know what, we're okay with that. END pic.twitter.com/7bPtkutTP8 — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) May 26, 2019

Nav Bhatia is an excellent reflection of Toronto, a city that’s diversity is part of what makes it one of the great cities of the world. He attended games in Milwaukee this past series, and the fans there (minus an idiot or two on Twitter) embraced him. Real fans recognize and respect real fans.

Bhatia is going to get screen time during the Finals, too, and he should. More than Drake, he represents Toronto.