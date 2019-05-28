Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Rob Pelinka tells Lakers story of Kobe Bryant meeting Heath Ledger on date after Ledger died (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 28, 2019, 11:16 AM EDT
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has a poor reputation around the NBA.

Former Lakers president Magic Johnson accused Pelinka of betrayal. Johnson also said numerous agents warned him about Pelinka, himself a former agent. The Pelicans reportedly cut Pelinka from Anthony Davis trade talks. Andrew Bogut accused Pelinka and Johnson of lying to him. (At least former Laker Larry Nance Jr. denied Pelinka lied to him.)

And then there’s the time Pelinka, who represented Kobe Bryant, addressed the Lakers in March 2018:

Pelinka:

There was one time when Kobe, who I worked with for 18 years, was going back to play in Madison Square Garden. And he had just seen “The Dark Knight.”Obviously, you guys saw that movie. And he’s like, “Hey, hook me up with dinner with Heath Ledger, because he got so locked into that role. I want to know how he mentally went there.” And so he had dinner with Heath, and he talked about how he locks in for a role. And Kobe used some of that in his game against the Knicks in terms of mental preparation.

The problem: “The Dark Knight” was released in July 2008. Ledger, who played The Joker, died in January 2008.

Baxter Holmes of ESPN:

A source with direct knowledge said no such arrangement was made and no dinner ever took place.

Maybe this was an innocent mistake, Pelinka mixing up details. The meeting occurred a decade prior. It could have been a different movie, a different actor.

But this isn’t the only example of Pelinka spreading falsehoods. I recommend reading Holmes’ article for more.

People obviously want to paint Pelinka as a compulsive liar. Maybe fairly, maybe not. Either way, there’s a problem he must address.

Anthony Davis meets with Pelicans' David Griffin and… they'll keep talking

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 29, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT
Since David Griffin came on board, the New Orleans Pelicans have not engaged in trade talks about superstar Anthony Davis with anyone.

That was not going to change — at least publicly — once Griffin and Davis met, which happened Wednesday. There would be no advantage for either side if Davis’ agent Rich Paul came out of that meeting leaking Davis still wanted to be traded after the meeting. How public everything got around the trade deadline left a stain on everyone involved (and no Magic Johnson, it wasn’t just the Pelicans and agents leaking info).

Griffin tried to sell Davis on a different Pelicans franchise on Wednesday, and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the sides will talk again, but very little else.

Davis, who requested a trade in January, and Griffin, who was hired in April, are expected to continue a dialogue in the near future, sources said.

Shams Charania of The Athletic added this.

Those phrases — “continue a dialogue” and “respectful, productive sitdown” — are Rorschach test of statements: what you take away from it says more about you than the statement itself.

If you want to believe Davis will stay, then the fact they are going to talk again gives you hope. Griffin has set out to address the area’s of Davis’ concern — because those are the areas that had to be fixed if this organization was going to win, with or without Davis. The training and medical staffs were bolstered. More bright minds were brought into the front office, and the analytics department got larger. Most importantly, more talent is on the way, starting with Zion Williamson — he could be the best player Davis would be paired with three years from now.

Or, if you think Davis is going to get traded, that vague statement about talking again in the future is exactly what you’d expect the sides to say to keep things quiet so the trade talk doesn’t become a circus again (and the league office really doesn’t like it when things like that happen and overshadow the Finals). The Celtics, Lakers, Knicks, Clippers, and possibly other teams are still waiting around for trade talks to start up again.

If Davis is going to get traded (and that’s still the smart bet) look for things to come together quickly around the draft. Griffin, however, is too intelligent to let this get so messy and public again. That is, if he can’t change Davis’ mind.

Bucks owner on coming offseason: 'Our goal is to keep everybody'

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 29, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo said he wanted the Bucks to run it back with this group, just as a leaked report suggested that if the Bucks don’t make the Finals next season, it could impact his decision whether to re-sign with Milwaukee in 2020.

Not shockingly, the team’s owner has stepped up and said he wants to bring everyone back, too.

Milwaukee co-owner Marc Lasry said this to Frank Isola of The Athletic.

“Our goal is to keep everybody,” Lasry told The Athletic, three days after the Bucks season ended in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. “And we’re going to do everything in our power to keep the nucleus of our team.”

Are Lasry and the ownership group willing to pay the luxury tax — and if so, how much — to reach that goal? That’s the real question. The Bucks have not paid the tax as a franchise since 2003.

Doing so may be the only way to keep Antetokounmpo long term.

“As long as we keep doing well and Giannis believes we’re doing everything we can to win I feel good about our chances,” Lasry said [about keeping him].

Four players part of the Milwaukee rotation — Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Malcolm Brogdon and Nikola Mirotic – become free agents this summer. Keeping all of them seems unlikely, but our own Dan Feldman estimates the Bucks will be about $54 million below the tax line before re-signing those starters.

Middleton is going to get max offers from other teams, and while the Bucks would love to pay him a little less than that they have no choice but to pay that to keep him. The Bucks have full Bird rights on him and can offer whatever they want.

Brogdon is a restricted free agent, meaning Milwaukee can match any offer, and they are expected to.

Things are more challenging with Lopez, but the Bucks want to bring him back. Under the terms of the CBA, the Bucks can only offer $4.1 million to Lopez — and he will get offers well above that number from other teams — unless they tape into their exceptions (if the Bucks are under the tax that’s about $9 million, go over it and it’s about $6 million). Lopez was such a lynchpin for the Bucks on both ends of the floor they will need to do what they can to keep him.

That likely leaves Mirotic — who was on the bench against the Raptors for much of the series — as the odd man out.

The Bucks saw their weaknesses exposed by the Raptors, they know what they need to do to take the next steps. The question is will they pull it off.

Adam Silver on Lakers' drama: 'They'll figure it out'

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 29, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT
The NBA Finals are about to tip off north of the border — a genuinely competitive Finals for the first time in a couple of years — and yet the shadow of drama in Los Angeles still hangs over the NBA.

The Lakers dysfunction dominated the NBA landscape Tuesday, from the story about how Magic Johnson ran the Lakers through fear and intimidation, with Magic denying those charges, with a sidebar of GM Rob Pelinka just making up stories about Kobe Bryant meeting Heath Ledger.

When Adam Silver was on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday morning, he did what you’d expect — he backed the owner. In this case, Jeanie Buss. Remember, Silver works for the owners, not the league.

“I know Jeanie knows how to manage a team. Sure, when things start to go wrong, a lot of fingers get pointed. But they’ll figure it out.”

That is the hope of Lakers fans as well.

Buss has wanted things done “the Lakers way” and kept power with people she trusts — first her brother, then after she removed him it was Magic Johnson, Buss’ long-time friend, and Rob Pelinka, who has been around the Lakers for decades as Kobe’s agent. Long-time Laker Kurt Rambis has more power in his advisory role, and his wife Linda Rambis remains one of Buss’ best friends and sounding boards. That insular community believes the Lakers will land a big name this offseason, be back to being a contender next year with just a couple of tweaks around their stars (getting a shooter or two), and that after that everything will be fine.

That belief ignores more systemic issues and is what should really concern Lakers fans. Even if LeBron James recruits the Lakers into a good summer.

 

Three things Warriors must do vs. Raptors in NBA Finals

By Dane DelgadoMay 29, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
3 Comments

It seems that many believe that the Golden State Warriors are on their way to a third-straight NBA championship. They need to dispatch Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals first, but Golden State is still the overwhelming favorite in the season-ending postseason series.

The Raptors have shown surprising resilience, most recently in the Eastern Conference Finals against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Leonard and his band of merry men beat the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference, and it appeared that Nick Nurse created an excellent game plan to combat the league’s likely MVP.

With Leonard on another level, and with Toronto’s coaching staff ready to take on the biggest challenge in the NBA, it’s not a given that Golden State will win another NBA title. Now is the time for maximum effort, and no doubt Steve Kerr’s squad will give it.

That being said, here are three things the Warriors need to do in order to beat the Raptors and take home the Larry O’Brien.

Set solid screens

This seems sort of obvious, but looking at game tape and analyzing Stephen Curry‘s worst performances of the year, one of the best things that the Warriors can do is set solid screens. Curry has struggled from the 3-point line this season only when players are able to effectively fight over the top of the Warriors screens.

The Portland Trail Blazers did a poor job of this over the first two games of the Western Conference Finals, and many thought that Curry’s onslaught was a result of Enes Kanter sitting back laughably low in the paint, particularly in Game 1. Instead, it was really the fault of the Portland guards and wings — Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum — who were hung up on great Golden State screens.

Curry doesn’t struggle from 3-point range often, but many of Golden State’s awkward losses over the regular season — Orlando, Utah, Phoenix — have come when he has shot poorly and in volume from the arc. There’s no surefire way to stop him, but Toronto’s best shot is putting pressure over the top and trying to force Curry into no man’s land around 12 feet. Golden State can’t let Toronto’s athleticism get to its shooters, and they’ll need to watch tape to see what Nurse’s staff did to slow down Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton.

Stop everyone outside of Kawhi

At this point it seems like Kawhi Leonard is inevitable. The Raptors forward is playing well, so much so that Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers compared him to Michael Jordan. Leonard has been the best player of these playoffs so far, and when the Bucks were successful against Toronto in the Eastern Conference Finals, it was because Leonard wasn’t getting any help.

Marc Gasol, Danny Green, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, and Pascal Siakam are all susceptible to wild undulations in performance. Just a few short weeks ago people were complaining about having to watch Toronto, with an inferior roster, potentially drag down Leonard. Now that supporting cast is playing better, and those qualms have quieted. That doesn’t change the fact that Toronto is far less talented than Golden State, and its role players less reliable.

Finding a way to stop the Raptors’ new passing and 3-point attack will be crucial for Steve Kerr and defensive assistant Ron Adams. It helps that Danny Green is already in a slump, but it could be helpful to get role players uncomfortable and out of position so they can’t fire away from deep.

Leonard can’t beat the Warriors by himself, and it’s going to be easier to shut down the VanVleets and Gasols on their roster than The Klaw himself.

Let Draymond run

That brings us to our final point, and that’s the single-man fastbreak ability of Draymond Green. Against the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals, Green was able to break the spirits of Portland by taking defensive rebounds deep into the opponent halfcourt all by himself.

The threat of Green’s speedy attack kept the Blazers from being able to crash the offensive glass effectively as a wing unit, and it also put Portland and a bit of foul trouble. Toronto is not the most disciplined team in the NBA, and Green could cause havoc for younger defenders in Siakam and OG Anunoby should the latter be able to return and play. That’s to say nothing of the effect Green’s running ability would have when the older Gasol or Serge Ibaka is on the floor.

Green is clearly in the best shape of any player on the Warriors roster at this moment, and he has used that to his advantage. When players have slowed down in the fourth quarter this postseason, that’s when he has shifted into his sixth and final gear. It’s unlikely that Kerr will officially program Green’s spurts into the offense, but it might be a tactic that he deploys either early in games to get Toronto off balance, or late in fourth quarters to break a tired Raptors finishing unit.