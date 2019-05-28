Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Report: Magic Johnson ran Lakers with intimidation, left staffers afraid to report him

By Dan FeldmanMay 28, 2019, 10:17 AM EDT
While resigning as Lakers president, Magic Johnson preemptively denied he mistreated employees, as a forthcoming report was believed to allege.

Well, the report is here.

Baxter Holmes of ESPN:

“If you questioned him on anything, his response was always a threatening tone,” said a Lakers front office staffer who interacted with Johnson directly. “He used intimidation and bullying as a way of showing authority.”

in 2017, a longtime female staffer was called into an office with Johnson and Pelinka after making a mistake, according to multiple staffers present and others familiar with the incident. The mistake, sources said, involved arranging a car service to the team’s facility for a draft prospect.

“I don’t stand for mistakes!” Johnson shouted at her. “I don’t make mistakes.”

Johnson also made clear, according to multiple people familiar with the exchange, that if the staffer made one more mistake, she would be fired.

In the office, the staffer apologized and later, off site, began to cry, according to multiple people with knowledge of the incident. In the months ahead, she would suffer increased anxiety and panic attacks. She was prescribed anti-anxiety medication, quit the Lakers after more than two decades with the team, and began several weeks of therapy, multiple people familiar with the matter said.

A Lakers executive said he also suffered panic attacks and had to be prescribed anti-anxiety medication. “Every day you go in there and you get this horrible feeling of anxiety,” the executive said. “In the last year, I can’t tell you how many panic attacks I’ve had from the s— that has happened there.”

A Lakers spokesperson said Johnson wasn’t reprimanded for unprofessional workplace behavior and that no official complaints were filed. The NBA also has not received complaints about Johnson through its confidential hotline or through any other means, a league spokesperson said, nor has the league investigated the Lakers in the past two seasons for issues related to its workplace environment.

Several Lakers staffers, both current and former, said they didn’t feel comfortable going to the team’s human resources department with complaints because they feared reprisal and doubted complaints would make an impact. Several staffers said that feeling represented a general consensus in the office.

This isn’t the right way to treat people. It isn’t a productive way to treat most people, either.

Workplaces generally perform better when employees feel valued and are treated with dignity. The stakes and public nature of the NBA already naturally place plenty of pressure on team employees. A boss on a power trip doesn’t suddenly make people feel more helpful urgency.

Especially when the boss hasn’t put in the work himself. The idea that Johnson didn’t make mistakes is laughable.

To be fair, sometimes people face anxiety even while working for companies with proper workplace environments. There are numerous possible triggers. We can’t know whether Johnson crossed whatever line we’d deem appropriate without seeing the incidents firsthand.

But the very best indicator Johnson went too far: So many people are leaking details to the media. This came from enough Lakers employees to believe there was a widespread problem.

The most alarming revelation is a fear of reporting. It’s practically impossible to eliminate harassment in the workplace. So, it’s important companies have strong safeguards to address misconduct.

In the aftermath of the Mavericks’ workplace scandal, the NBA opened a hotline for teams to report issues. That obviously didn’t work, as former Dallas employees went to the media to complain about team photographer Danny Bollinger sexually harassing them. They didn’t feel they’d get proper resolution through official channels – a reasonable conclusion, considering the Mavericks’ investigative report didn’t name Bollinger.

The same pattern is repeating itself with the Lakers.

Johnson is gone, general manager Rob Pelinka now in charge. But the Lakers must address the wider problem. When issues arise in the future, employees should feel comfortable reporting. It’s on the Lakers and NBA to ensure that happens.

Rob Pelinka told Lakers story of Kobe Bryant meeting Heath Ledger… on date after Ledger died (video)

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 28, 2019, 11:16 AM EDT
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has a poor reputation around the NBA.

Former Lakers president Magic Johnson accused Pelinka of betrayal. Johnson also said numerous agents warned him about Pelinka, himself a former agent. The Pelicans reportedly cut Pelinka from Anthony Davis trade talks. Andrew Bogut accused Pelinka and Johnson of lying to him. (At least former Laker Larry Nance Jr. denied Pelinka lied to him.)

And then there’s the time Pelinka, who represented Kobe Bryant, addressed the Lakers in March 2018:

Pelinka:

There was one time when Kobe, who I worked with for 18 years, was going back to play in Madison Square Garden. And he had just seen “The Dark Knight.”Obviously, you guys saw that movie. And he’s like, “Hey, hook me up with dinner with Heath Ledger, because he got so locked into that role. I want to know how he mentally went there.” And so he had dinner with Heath, and he talked about how he locks in for a role. And Kobe used some of that in his game against the Knicks in terms of mental preparation.

The problem: “The Dark Knight” was released in July 2008. Ledger, who played The Joker, died in January 2008.

Baxter Holmes of ESPN:

A source with direct knowledge said no such arrangement was made and no dinner ever took place.

Maybe this was an innocent mistake, Pelinka mixing up details. The meeting occurred a decade prior. It could have been a different movie, a different actor.

But this isn’t the only example of Pelinka spreading falsehoods. I recommend reading Holmes’ article for more.

People obviously want to paint Pelinka as a compulsive liar. Maybe fairly, maybe not. Either way, there’s a problem he must address.

Raptors’ Danny Green plans to “just keep shooting” his way out of current slump

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 28, 2019, 8:55 AM EDT
Toronto needs Danny Green on the court in the Finals.

Against Milwaukee, when Green struggled coach Nick Nurse could turn to Fred VanVleet and in the last couple of games, in particular, VanVleet was knocking down everything and making it work. However, pairing the six-foot VanVleet and the 6’1″ Kyle Lowry against 6’3″ Stephen Curry and 6’7″ Klay Thompson is a lot more problematic. Ask the Trail Blazers and their undersized backcourt about it.

Which brings us back to Green and why he, with his size and good defense, are needed by Toronto this series.

Except Green is in a slump. He has hit just one of his last 15 threes and was 4-for-23 (15.3 percent) against Milwaukee. Green’s plan is to shoot his way out of it, as he told the media on Monday, including Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

“Just keep shooting,” Green said Monday, when asked how he gets himself out of a shooting slump. “Don’t think about it. And it’s hard not to think about it because everybody in the world’s telling you don’t think about it, [and] everybody you come across [is telling you] keep shooting it.

“People text me to ‘don’t think about it.’ I know that. … I’m not second-guessing myself. But just keep shooting, don’t think about it and try to block out the noise from the media, your inbox, and everybody else that tells you not to think about it.”

Green is a veteran, he’s got an NBA championship ring (with the Spurs), and he’s had slumps before. He knows the drill and that eventually the scales will balance out (he shot 45.5 percent from three during the regular season).

Toronto wants them to balance out sooner rather than later because they need him on the court this series.

Toronto Raptors’ real superfan — not Drake — has an inspiring story

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 28, 2019, 7:47 AM EDT
Drake is the guy that patrols the sidelines, massages coaches, and gets all the screen time as the Toronto Raptors biggest fan because, well, he’s Drake.

But he’s really second on the Raptors superfan list.

Nav Bhatia has attended every Raptors home game — and plenty of road ones — since 1995, and his story speaks to the rich diversity of Toronto as a city and the opportunities he had and took advantage of. He now tries to pass some of that on to children in Toronto who might not otherwise get the chance. Muhammad Lila told the story in a shortened form on Twitter.

Nav Bhatia is an excellent reflection of Toronto, a city that’s diversity is part of what makes it one of the great cities of the world. He attended games in Milwaukee this past series, and the fans there (minus an idiot or two on Twitter) embraced him. Real fans recognize and respect real fans.

Bhatia is going to get screen time during the Finals, too, and he should. More than Drake, he represents Toronto.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Bucks summer: “Obviously, I want everybody back”

Getty images
By Kurt HelinMay 27, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT
The Milwaukee Bucks have some serious questions to answer this summer. Is Khris Middleton a max player? How much should the Bucks pay to bring Brook Lopez back?

If you ask Giannis Antetokounmpo, the answer seems to be whatever it takes.

Malika Andrews of ESPN asked just that and found a more reflective, less frustrated Greek Freak after his exit interview Monday.

“Obviously, I want everybody back. Great fricking team — unselfish players that play basketball the right way. They’re winners. We had a great atmosphere. We didn’t have no — I want to be polite. I want to say the A-word — we didn’t have no buttheads. Obviously, I want everybody back. I’m going to let my teammates know that.”

Chemistry matters to Antetokounmpo, he likes what the Bucks have in Milwaukee — with good reason, this team made a massive leap this season. One that likely wins him an MVP award.

Financial realities may make it difficult to get the band back together as  Bucks ownership has to decide how deep it wants to go into the luxury tax, and after the loss to the Raptors GM Jon Horst has to think about what changes may need to come for this team to take the next step.

Malcolm Brogdon is a restricted free agent and is not sure what his future hold.

Middleton is a free agent likely to land a few max offers.

Milwaukee is a force in the East. How much of force after the East shakes out this July remains to be seen, but the Bucks should be one of the teams to beat. If not, the Bucks have bigger concerns.

 