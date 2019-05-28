Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Report: Lakers staffers believe team played Kentavious Caldwell-Pope through incarceration to impress LeBron James

By Dan FeldmanMay 28, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT
In 2017, the Lakers signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a one-year, $17,745,894 contract. He was already facing a two-game suspension for DUI. Then, during the season, he violated terms of his probation and spent nearly a month at a detention center. His work-release program allowed him to play in Lakers home games and practices, but he couldn’t leave the state and missed a few games.

Why did the Lakers put up with so much with Caldwell-Pope?

One possible reason: He shares an agent, Rich Paul, with LeBron James – whom the Lakers wanted to court (and ultimately signed) the following summer.

In the meantime, Caldwell-Pope’s interrupted job status caused plenty of resentment.

Baxter Holmes of ESPN:

“Anybody [else] would have put him on personal leave or suspended him,” one coaching staff member said.

“I had a major problem with that,” a Lakers front-office executive said.

When asked why Caldwell-Pope played during this time, a Lakers spokesperson said they were simply following the judge’s work-release ruling. Staffers within the organization and sources close to the team say they believe it was because the Lakers were trying to curry favor with Klutch in their efforts to sign James the following summer in free agency.

Another possible reason the Lakers played Caldwell-Pope through his incarceration: He was one of their best players that season. They’d also already traded their first-round pick, effectively eliminating the incentive to tank. Why not use a helpful player who’s available?

Plus, Caldwell-Pope already served his league-mandated suspension for the DUI. Extra punishment from the Lakers could have received pushback from the union.

And Caldwell-Pope’s sentence allowed him to work, a rehabilitative aspect of the court’s ruling. Do these Lakers staffers generally want criminals to face the more punitive sentences? Or just Caldwell-Pope?

That people within the organization were so bothered by Caldwell-Pope playing is indicative of dysfunction under Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka. Employees clearly didn’t understand/believe in the plan.

That’s the environment LeBron walked into.

So, when his camp expressed desire for Luke Walton to get fired… when LeBron openly pushed for the Lakers to trade for Anthony Davis, who’s also represented by Paul… it felt as if LeBron had major power to make those things happen. That contributed to LeBron’s teammates being wary of LeBron trying to trade them. It might have contributed to Johnson dressing down Walton early in the season.

I doubt the perception of LeBron running things has changed. I recommend reading Holmes’ full story for more examples of people close to LeBron getting special treatment – or the perception of special treatment.

So, LeBron can insist he’s taking a hands-off approach, and I believe he sometimes wants to leave all this up to others. But when everyone thinks he’s in control has been even before he arrived, LeBron has little choice but to deal with that responsibility.

Warriors’ latest identity: Steph & Depth

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 28, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT
The Warriors don’t necessarily need Kevin Durant.

That’s how good they are.

Golden State is better with him, of course. He might be the NBA’s best player. He’s an elite scorer and very good defender when engaged. He provides so much margin for error.

But the Warriors might still might beat Toronto in the NBA Finals without Durant. They swept the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals without Durant, and many called him a necessity to beating Portland. The level of competition increases significantly to the Raptors, but Golden State might still be superior.

The Warriors are still loaded with talent – Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala. That was the core of a team that won the 2015 title then won 73 games and reached the Finals the following year.

Golden State’s remaining players are also so smart and versatile. They’ve shown a malleability that allows them to match up with opponents of varying styles, which is highly important as teams advance through the playoffs.

The latest iteration – crystalized against Portland with Durant sidelined – carries many traits the Warriors hold in high regard. Against Toronto, they could continue to lean on the identity I call Steph & Depth.

Steph

In 2015, Curry won Most Valuable Player. In 2016, he finished fourth in Most Improved Player voting. The first former MVP to get multiple MIP votes, he of course repeated as MVP. There was no telling where his rise would end.

Then, Durant signed in Golden State.

Curry remained a superstar, but he suppressed his game to give Durant room to operate. The plan worked well, the Warriors winning the last two championships. But neither player has fully maximized his ability. Durant has adjusted by experimenting with new aspects of his game. Curry has been quieter.

But Golden State fully unleashed Curry against the Trail Blazers. He ran pick-and-rolls and plenty of off-ball action. His scoring was the center of the attack.

Curry’s 36.5 points per game in the Western Conference finals were the most by a player on a series-winning team since Shaquille O’Neal scored 38.0 points per game against the Pacers in the 2000 NBA Finals.

Here are the players with the highest-scoring winning series since the NBA adopted a 16-team playoff format in 1984:

Curry has always been Golden State’s most beloved player during this era. Fans embrace him. Teammates connect with him. It’s a common reason Durant is widely predicted to leave in free agency this summer.

The Warriors’ offense features more ball and player movement with Durant sidelined. The scheme keeps defenses off guard more frequently. But it’s not a truly egalitarian plan. It revolves around Curry, and everyone seems happy to continue playing through him.

Depth

Opponents allow Curry to torch them only so long. Eventually, if Curry’s shot is falling, they defend him more aggressively.

That’s why Draymond Green’s playmaking is so important. He can set a screen and, if Curry gets blitzed, thrive in 4-on-3 situations. Green is the connector between a Curry-dominant offense and one that gets everyone else good looks.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr loves his “strength in numbers” motto, and he backed it against the Trail Blazers.

Curry, Green and Thompson started every game. When Andre Iguodala got hurt, Alfonzo McKinnie started. Andrew Bogut, Damian Jones and Jordan Bell each started at center.

All in all, the Warriors started eight different players and won four games. That’s never been done on record (since 1984).

In fact, no team on record has started so many different players in the first four games of a playoff series and won even three games. The only team on record to sweep a series with even seven different starters was Golden State, which did so against the Spurs in the 2017 conference finals.

Here’s each team in every playoff series since 1984, sorted by number of starters and wins in the first four games. The size of the dot corresponds to the number of times that combination occurred. Golden State’s unprecedented combination last round – eight starters, four wins – is circled:

Several marginal Warriors got valuable experience against Portland. Kerr tends to look for reasons to play as many players as possible. At a time many teams would tighten their rotation, it’s not Golden State’s preference.

Durant could return during the Finals. The Raptors’ defense could prevent Curry from going off. Toronto could play well enough, especially by attacking weak links, to force Kerr to lean on only his best players.

What worked against the Trail Blazers won’t necessarily continue.

But it seems the Warriors found an identity that suits them. Here’s betting they’ll open the Finals trying to maintain it.

If it doesn’t work, they’ll adjust. They have the talent and basketball intelligence to do so.

That’s what makes them so good.

Highly touted 2020 NBA draft prospect R.J. Hampton to play in Australia

Elsa/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 28, 2019, 12:16 PM EDT
The NBA is working toward lowering its age minimum.

In the meantime, other leagues are recruiting top players out of high school. College basketball is trying to maintain its monolith status. The Australian National Basketball League is offering “Next stars” contracts that guarantee about $78,000 U.S. gross. The NBA’s minor league affiliate is offering Select Contracts with a $125,000 salary.

Score one for Australia.

Top-10 2020 NBA draft prospect R.J. Hampton on ESPN:

Next year, I will be going overseas to play in the Australian basketball league with the New Zealand Breakers.

Players generally don’t publicly disclose under-the-table payments or low grades/test scores. So, we don’t know why players like Brandon Jennings and Emmanuel Mudiay bypassed college basketball. But Hampton is believed to be the first elite American player without college-eligibility issues who still chose to play overseas out of high school.

Will Hampton start a trend? Probably not. The end of the one-and-done rule appears imminent. Players like him will just go straight to the NBA.

But this is definitely an unconventional route for Hampton, and the NBA – teams scouting for the draft, league and union leaders negotiating a future system – will pay attention.

Rob Pelinka told Lakers story of Kobe Bryant meeting Heath Ledger… on date after Ledger died (video)

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 28, 2019, 11:16 AM EDT
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has a poor reputation around the NBA.

Former Lakers president Magic Johnson accused Pelinka of betrayal. Johnson also said numerous agents warned him about Pelinka, himself a former agent. The Pelicans reportedly cut Pelinka from Anthony Davis trade talks. Andrew Bogut accused Pelinka and Johnson of lying to him. (At least former Laker Larry Nance Jr. denied Pelinka lied to him.)

And then there’s the time Pelinka, who represented Kobe Bryant, addressed the Lakers in March 2018:

Pelinka:

There was one time when Kobe, who I worked with for 18 years, was going back to play in Madison Square Garden. And he had just seen “The Dark Knight.”Obviously, you guys saw that movie. And he’s like, “Hey, hook me up with dinner with Heath Ledger, because he got so locked into that role. I want to know how he mentally went there.” And so he had dinner with Heath, and he talked about how he locks in for a role. And Kobe used some of that in his game against the Knicks in terms of mental preparation.

The problem: “The Dark Knight” was released in July 2008. Ledger, who played The Joker, died in January 2008.

Baxter Holmes of ESPN:

A source with direct knowledge said no such arrangement was made and no dinner ever took place.

Maybe this was an innocent mistake, Pelinka mixing up details. The meeting occurred a decade prior. It could have been a different movie, a different actor.

But this isn’t the only example of Pelinka spreading falsehoods. I recommend reading Holmes’ article for more.

People obviously want to paint Pelinka as a compulsive liar. Maybe fairly, maybe not. Either way, there’s a problem he must address.

Report: Magic Johnson ran Lakers with intimidation, left staffers afraid to report him

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 28, 2019, 10:17 AM EDT
While resigning as Lakers president, Magic Johnson preemptively denied he mistreated employees, as a forthcoming report was believed to allege.

Well, the report is here.

Baxter Holmes of ESPN:

“If you questioned him on anything, his response was always a threatening tone,” said a Lakers front office staffer who interacted with Johnson directly. “He used intimidation and bullying as a way of showing authority.”

in 2017, a longtime female staffer was called into an office with Johnson and Pelinka after making a mistake, according to multiple staffers present and others familiar with the incident. The mistake, sources said, involved arranging a car service to the team’s facility for a draft prospect.

“I don’t stand for mistakes!” Johnson shouted at her. “I don’t make mistakes.”

Johnson also made clear, according to multiple people familiar with the exchange, that if the staffer made one more mistake, she would be fired.

In the office, the staffer apologized and later, off site, began to cry, according to multiple people with knowledge of the incident. In the months ahead, she would suffer increased anxiety and panic attacks. She was prescribed anti-anxiety medication, quit the Lakers after more than two decades with the team, and began several weeks of therapy, multiple people familiar with the matter said.

A Lakers executive said he also suffered panic attacks and had to be prescribed anti-anxiety medication. “Every day you go in there and you get this horrible feeling of anxiety,” the executive said. “In the last year, I can’t tell you how many panic attacks I’ve had from the s— that has happened there.”

A Lakers spokesperson said Johnson wasn’t reprimanded for unprofessional workplace behavior and that no official complaints were filed. The NBA also has not received complaints about Johnson through its confidential hotline or through any other means, a league spokesperson said, nor has the league investigated the Lakers in the past two seasons for issues related to its workplace environment.

Several Lakers staffers, both current and former, said they didn’t feel comfortable going to the team’s human resources department with complaints because they feared reprisal and doubted complaints would make an impact. Several staffers said that feeling represented a general consensus in the office.

This isn’t the right way to treat people. It isn’t a productive way to treat most people, either.

Workplaces generally perform better when employees feel valued and are treated with dignity. The stakes and public nature of the NBA already naturally place plenty of pressure on team employees. A boss on a power trip doesn’t suddenly make people feel more helpful urgency.

Especially when the boss hasn’t put in the work himself. The idea that Johnson didn’t make mistakes is laughable.

To be fair, sometimes people face anxiety even while working for companies with proper workplace environments. There are numerous possible triggers. We can’t know whether Johnson crossed whatever line we’d deem appropriate without seeing the incidents firsthand.

But the very best indicator Johnson went too far: So many people are leaking details to the media. This came from enough Lakers employees to believe there was a widespread problem.

The most alarming revelation is a fear of reporting. It’s practically impossible to eliminate harassment in the workplace. So, it’s important companies have strong safeguards to address misconduct.

In the aftermath of the Mavericks’ workplace scandal, the NBA opened a hotline for teams to report issues. That obviously didn’t work, as former Dallas employees went to the media to complain about team photographer Danny Bollinger sexually harassing them. They didn’t feel they’d get proper resolution through official channels – a reasonable conclusion, considering the Mavericks’ investigative report didn’t name Bollinger.

The same pattern is repeating itself with the Lakers.

Johnson is gone, general manager Rob Pelinka now in charge. But the Lakers must address the wider problem. When issues arise in the future, employees should feel comfortable reporting. It’s on the Lakers and NBA to ensure that happens.