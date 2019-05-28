Getty Images

Raptors’ Danny Green plans to “just keep shooting” his way out of current slump

By Kurt HelinMay 28, 2019, 8:55 AM EDT
Toronto needs Danny Green on the court in the Finals.

Against Milwaukee, when Green struggled coach Nick Nurse could turn to Fred VanVleet and in the last couple of games, in particular, VanVleet was knocking down everything and making it work. However, pairing the six-foot VanVleet and the 6’1″ Kyle Lowry against 6’3″ Stephen Curry and 6’7″ Klay Thompson is a lot more problematic. Ask the Trail Blazers and their undersized backcourt about it.

Which brings us back to Green and why he, with his size and good defense, are needed by Toronto this series.

Except Green is in a slump. He has hit just one of his last 15 threes and was 4-for-23 (15.3 percent) against Milwaukee. Green’s plan is to shoot his way out of it, as he told the media on Monday, including Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

“Just keep shooting,” Green said Monday, when asked how he gets himself out of a shooting slump. “Don’t think about it. And it’s hard not to think about it because everybody in the world’s telling you don’t think about it, [and] everybody you come across [is telling you] keep shooting it.

“People text me to ‘don’t think about it.’ I know that. … I’m not second-guessing myself. But just keep shooting, don’t think about it and try to block out the noise from the media, your inbox, and everybody else that tells you not to think about it.”

Green is a veteran, he’s got an NBA championship ring (with the Spurs), and he’s had slumps before. He knows the drill and that eventually the scales will balance out (he shot 45.5 percent from three during the regular season).

Toronto wants them to balance out sooner rather than later because they need him on the court this series.

Toronto Raptors’ real superfan — not Drake — has an inspiring story

By Kurt HelinMay 28, 2019, 7:47 AM EDT
Drake is the guy that patrols the sidelines, massages coaches, and gets all the screen time as the Toronto Raptors biggest fan because, well, he’s Drake.

But he’s really second on the Raptors superfan list.

Nav Bhatia has attended every Raptors home game — and plenty of road ones — since 1995, and his story speaks to the rich diversity of Toronto as a city and the opportunities he had and took advantage of. He now tries to pass some of that on to children in Toronto who might not otherwise get the chance. Muhammad Lila told the story in a shortened form on Twitter.

Nav Bhatia is an excellent reflection of Toronto, a city that’s diversity is part of what makes it one of the great cities of the world. He attended games in Milwaukee this past series, and the fans there (minus an idiot or two on Twitter) embraced him. Real fans recognize and respect real fans.

Bhatia is going to get screen time during the Finals, too, and he should. More than Drake, he represents Toronto.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Bucks summer: “Obviously, I want everybody back”

By Kurt HelinMay 27, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT
The Milwaukee Bucks have some serious questions to answer this summer. Is Khris Middleton a max player? How much should the Bucks pay to bring Brook Lopez back?

If you ask Giannis Antetokounmpo, the answer seems to be whatever it takes.

Malika Andrews of ESPN asked just that and found a more reflective, less frustrated Greek Freak after his exit interview Monday.

“Obviously, I want everybody back. Great fricking team — unselfish players that play basketball the right way. They’re winners. We had a great atmosphere. We didn’t have no — I want to be polite. I want to say the A-word — we didn’t have no buttheads. Obviously, I want everybody back. I’m going to let my teammates know that.”

Chemistry matters to Antetokounmpo, he likes what the Bucks have in Milwaukee — with good reason, this team made a massive leap this season. One that likely wins him an MVP award.

Financial realities may make it difficult to get the band back together as  Bucks ownership has to decide how deep it wants to go into the luxury tax, and after the loss to the Raptors GM Jon Horst has to think about what changes may need to come for this team to take the next step.

Malcolm Brogdon is a restricted free agent and is not sure what his future hold.

Middleton is a free agent likely to land a few max offers.

Milwaukee is a force in the East. How much of force after the East shakes out this July remains to be seen, but the Bucks should be one of the teams to beat. If not, the Bucks have bigger concerns.

 

The time the Rockets signed someone still hungover and played him 34 minutes that night

By Dan FeldmanMay 27, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
The Rockets clinched the NBA’s best record with a few games left last season. In their penultimate game, they beat the Lakers in Los Angeles. The following day, they closed the season in Sacramento.

Aaron Jackson – whose season playing in China already ended – attended that game in Los Angeles. Then, Houston signed him to play against the Kings.

Aaron Jackson on the Dunc’d On podcast:

I saw some plays that I liked, and I actually put them down in my notes in my phone that I was going to bring back to my Chinese team. And I got a phone call the next morning.

Obviously, I went out that night. I drank. I smoked. I did all things that adults do in L.A.

And I got a phone call the next morning, and it said, “Can you play tomorrow?” Nate, I’m hung over. I’m really hung over. I opened my eyes like, I literally wanted to say, “Who the hell is this calling me?” But it was my agent. I’m just like, “I don’t know what you’re talking about. My season’s over.” He’s like, “The Rockets, you know they’ve always been interested you. They saw you again in person yesterday. They want to know if you want to play for them in the playoffs.” I’m just like, “Yeah, of course I want to play.”

And then they said, “We play today.” I get on the jet. Can you get on the jet? I got in the team owner’s jet.

And I’m thinking, “Hold on, I’m playing today?” I don’t have my sneakers with me, nothing. Keep in mind, I’m dehydrated, of course. I didn’t get to drink any water. I went straight to the clearport. I’m just trying to drink as much bottles of water as I can. I’m looking at the owner. The owner’s family would look at me. I’m wondering whether they think I’m drunk or I’m hungover from last night, because I didn’t get to shower. They literally rushed me, as soon as I woke up, to get on the Uber and get into the plane. So, I’m just looking like this is awkward as f—, as they say.

An all-nighter. Just imagine an L.A. party scene in the movie. I had one of those nights.

And I get to the gym the other day. And Trevor Ariza – he’s not playing – he’s like, “Hey, you want to wear my sneakers?” It’s like, is this really happening? I’m wearing some random sneakers, some random tights. I got someone’s tights. They were too big. I got in the game, and John Lucas was like – I was like, “I was partying last night.” He was like, “It’s basketball. Just play the game. Play the game.”

Amazing.

Jackson scored eight points in 34 (!) minutes in his NBA debut. He stuck with the Rockets for their playoff run, playing garbage time in seven postseason games. He returned to Beijing Shougang this season.

Presumptive No. 2 pick Ja Morant signs shoe deal with Nike

By Kurt HelinMay 27, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Zion Williamson is going to sign the largest, or maybe second largest (behind LeBron James) rookie shoe deal in NBA history. The Duke star has to still pick an agent (there are a few groups in the running, but the buzz is that decision comes soon) but when he does the next step will be a staggering shoe deal.

Ja Morant isn’t going to make that kind of money, but he is going to be cashing checks from Nike. Morant announced he signed with the company via an Instagram post.

This is a multi-year, multiple millions of dollars deal, reports Nick de Paula of ESPN. Morant wore Nike’s in college at Murray State, putting on pairs of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving signature shoes at different times.

Morant is incredibly athletic and has the potential to grow into an All-Star level point guard in the league, but he’s going to have to get a lot stronger, his jumper needs to be more consistent, and will need to improve his conditioning so he can start putting in effort on the defensive end. Morant is good, but he’s got work to do to thrive at the next level.

If he can live up to that potential, Nike will pay him a lot more money in future contracts. For now though, he is doing just fine.