Magic Johnson responds: “I never abused an employee, and I never will”

By Kurt HelinMay 28, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT
It’s weird, but it’s real:

Magic Johnson vs. The Lakers is a thing.

A well-researched story by ESPN’s Baxter Holmes on Tuesday detailed what has gone wrong internally with the Lakers since Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka took over, from Pelinka making up stories to how Magic and Pelinka ignored the advice of their scouts and basketball operations staff both at the draft and building the roster.

However, the most damning parts were about how Magic Johnson ran things through fear and intimidation, which drove some employees to therapy and medication, while it drove others away.

Magic, as expected, denied all of it in an interview on ESPN.

“Do you think Jeanie Buss would allow me to abuse employees? It never happened… a lot of Lakers employees didn’t like that I held them accountable.”

I have no doubt Magic believes everything he said in that interview down to the bottom of his soul. He does not perceive himself as having done much wrong. He was never officially reprimanded, although people in positions of power in a company are far less likely to have that happen (people under them are concerned for their jobs so don’t report things that could lead to retribution).

That’s not how others around the team perceived it.

Magic’s management style had been a topic around the Lakers for more than a year before his abrupt resignation (some sources speculated at the time he stepped down to avoid having to deal out from the fallout of this story, which was known to be in the pipeline and could have included more examples of Magic mistreatment of employees). What was in the ESPN piece is detailed but also representative of what I have heard. Magic was not around the office all the time — owner Jeanie Buss should never have let Magic take the job on a part-time basis — and when he was around he throwing down edicts, acting entitled, and leaving again. It was described to me as “seagull management.”

That this continues to play out so publicly, with Rob Pelinka coming off poorly, is not good for the Lakers heading into free agency. The elite players they want to land and pair with LeBron James have options, and when they decide between those choices the kind of organization they would go to will be a factor.

If the Lakers are going to have a strong summer, it will be because LeBron did an amazing job as a recruiter.

By Kurt HelinMay 28, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT
Adam Silver is willing to experiment, willing to listen, and try new things. It’s part of what makes him the best commissioner in professional sports.

Silver also knows what we all know — the NBA season is too long. He also knows the financial risks of shrinking it, and you can be sure owners with teams valued in the billions — not to mention the players with their massive contracts — are not about to give up any of that cash.

That is where the experimenting comes in. Maybe with a mid-season, European soccer-style tournament that would cap-off All-Star weekend and replace a tired game losing viewers. The hope is this tournament could generate revenue to offset the lost games. Or, the NBA could do an end-of-season play-in tournament — teams 7-10 in each conference would play their way into the postseason — to generate a little more excitement and get more teams in the playoff chase.

Silver told Marc Stein of the New York Times — for Stein’s weekly newsletter — that both ideas are being studied “fairly intensely” by the league.

“I’m looking at things from a fan standpoint,” Silver said. “I’m looking at how to create the most exciting season and experience, especially in a rapidly changing media market where fans are in essence voting every day whether they want to watch your product.

“Another marker for me is that we’re a few seasons away from our 75th anniversary,” Silver continued, referring to a landmark that the league will commemorate in 2021-22. “I think that milestone gives us a pillar around which to think about the history of the league and experiment — maybe just for the 75th anniversary — with some potential changes.”

If the league can put in a mid-season tournament where each team plays at least three games (round-robin style) and goes on from there with single elimination — culminating with a “final four” All-Star weekend — and that lets the NBA reduce the number of regular season games down the 60 or so, then I am all for it.

There are a lot of questions to answer either way, including what are the incentives (financial or otherwise) that will get the players to go all out for these games, or for coaches not to use this as a chance to rest their stars more? There’s a lot of logistical questions, too.

But you have to like that Silver is experimenting. No matter the outcome.

By Kurt HelinMay 28, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT
These are the names you need to know in a couple of weeks when you’re going to start posting your NBA Finals conspiracy theories.

The NBA has announced the dozen referees who each will work at least one of the NBA Finals games. These officials were selected from the pool of referees who worked the playoffs, based on their ratings during the postseason.

Tony Brothers (8th Finals)
Mike Callahan (16th)
James Capers (8th)
Marc Davis (8th)
Kane Fitzgerald (1st)
Scott Foster (12th)
John Goble (3rd)
David Guthrie (2nd)
Eric Lewis (1st)
Ed Malloy (7th)
Jason Phillips (6th)
Zach Zarba (6th)

These NBA playoffs started off with a rash of controversies surrounding the referees, with players and coaches constantly complaining and technical fouls being handed out like candy. However, that largely has settled down, in part because the players themselves chose to pull back rather than push the envelope on complaining.

As we get later into this series, expect to see a lot of Foster, Brothers, and Zarba crews wearing the stripes (or, gray in the NBA’s case).

By Dan FeldmanMay 28, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT
The Lakers had a lot of problems under former president Magic Johnson and current general manager Rob Pelinka.

Several manifested during the 2018 draft.

The Lakers had two war rooms – one for Johnson and Pelinka, one for other executives and scouts involved in the process – according to Baxter Holmes of ESPN. The other staffers reportedly thought Villanova’s Omari Spellman was the highest-ranking player remaining on the Lakers’ draft board at No. 25, so they were shocked to watch on television as the Lakers selected Michigan’s Moritz Wagner

Holmes:

Later, Pelinka told staffers he had heard negatives about Spellman and that he had discussed the issues with Lakers forward Josh Hart, who had played at Villanova before Spellman. Hart, he said, agreed there were concerns. Staffers were taken aback, and some said it represented another instance of a unilateral decision being made by Pelinka or Johnson without the involvement of key figures who would normally be central to the decision. “For him to covertly go to a player and go behind everybody’s else’s back, that’s the problem,” one coaching staff member said.

It also represented what multiple basketball operations staffers said was one of several instances in which Pelinka was quick to say that others — such as agents or players — were at least partly if not wholly responsible for certain decisions, which staffers believe was Pelinka’s way of deflecting blame and from taking ownership or responsibility.

Some staffers have even sought out those whom Pelinka has said he has spoken with, just to confirm whether such conversations took place. In this instance, a source close to Hart said the two spoke briefly, for less than a minute, and Hart offered that Spellman had a great work ethic, but he was concerned about his fitness.

Spellman:

Hart:

By this account, Hart did nothing wrong. Spellman redshirted during Hart’s final season at Villanova. So, Hart was worth asking for intel. If anything, his positive review of Spellman’s work ethic should have improved Spellman’s standing. Stating concerns about Spellman’s fitness was hardly sharing inside information. We could all see that.

The real issue was Lakers management’s absurd handling of the situation.

It’s wild they had two separate war rooms. It’s wild they deviated from their draft board. It’s wild they pinned it on Hart.

It’d be difficult to design a setup to breed more distrust.

Not that Pelinka needed to make the extra effort. The craziest part of this story is that Lakers staffers heard so many cockamamie stories from Pelinka, the employees made a habit of trying to verify them.

And now Pelinka is in charge!

Whether he’s a pathological liar or just presented as one by bitter anonymous sources, Pelinka clearly has many relationships to mend. Maybe including with Hart.

By Dan FeldmanMay 28, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT
The Warriors don’t necessarily need Kevin Durant.

That’s how good they are.

Golden State is better with him, of course. He might be the NBA’s best player. He’s an elite scorer and very good defender when engaged. He provides so much margin for error.

But the Warriors might still might beat Toronto in the NBA Finals without Durant. They swept the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals without Durant, and many called him a necessity to beating Portland. The level of competition increases significantly to the Raptors, but Golden State might still be superior.

The Warriors are still loaded with talent – Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala. That was the core of a team that won the 2015 title then won 73 games and reached the Finals the following year.

Golden State’s remaining players are also so smart and versatile. They’ve shown a malleability that allows them to match up with opponents of varying styles, which is highly important as teams advance through the playoffs.

The latest iteration – crystalized against Portland with Durant sidelined – carries many traits the Warriors hold in high regard. Against Toronto, they could continue to lean on the identity I call Steph & Depth.

Steph

In 2015, Curry won Most Valuable Player. In 2016, he finished fourth in Most Improved Player voting. The first former MVP to get multiple MIP votes, he of course repeated as MVP. There was no telling where his rise would end.

Then, Durant signed in Golden State.

Curry remained a superstar, but he suppressed his game to give Durant room to operate. The plan worked well, the Warriors winning the last two championships. But neither player has fully maximized his ability. Durant has adjusted by experimenting with new aspects of his game. Curry has been quieter.

But Golden State fully unleashed Curry against the Trail Blazers. He ran pick-and-rolls and plenty of off-ball action. His scoring was the center of the attack.

Curry’s 36.5 points per game in the Western Conference finals were the most by a player on a series-winning team since Shaquille O’Neal scored 38.0 points per game against the Pacers in the 2000 NBA Finals.

Here are the players with the highest-scoring winning series since the NBA adopted a 16-team playoff format in 1984:

image

Curry has always been Golden State’s most beloved player during this era. Fans embrace him. Teammates connect with him. It’s a common reason Durant is widely predicted to leave in free agency this summer.

The Warriors’ offense features more ball and player movement with Durant sidelined. The scheme keeps defenses off guard more frequently. But it’s not a truly egalitarian plan. It revolves around Curry, and everyone seems happy to continue playing through him.

Depth

Opponents allow Curry to torch them only so long. Eventually, if Curry’s shot is falling, they defend him more aggressively.

That’s why Draymond Green’s playmaking is so important. He can set a screen and, if Curry gets blitzed, thrive in 4-on-3 situations. Green is the connector between a Curry-dominant offense and one that gets everyone else good looks.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr loves his “strength in numbers” motto, and he backed it against the Trail Blazers.

Curry, Green and Thompson started every game. When Andre Iguodala got hurt, Alfonzo McKinnie started. Andrew Bogut, Damian Jones and Jordan Bell each started at center.

All in all, the Warriors started eight different players and won four games. That’s never been done on record (since 1984).

In fact, no team on record has started so many different players in the first four games of a playoff series and won even three games. The only team on record to sweep a series with even seven different starters was Golden State, which did so against the Spurs in the 2017 conference finals.

Here’s each team in every playoff series since 1984, sorted by number of starters and wins in the first four games. The size of the dot corresponds to the number of times that combination occurred. Golden State’s unprecedented combination last round – eight starters, four wins – is circled:

image

Several marginal Warriors got valuable experience against Portland. Kerr tends to look for reasons to play as many players as possible. At a time many teams would tighten their rotation, it’s not Golden State’s preference.

Durant could return during the Finals. The Raptors’ defense could prevent Curry from going off. Toronto could play well enough, especially by attacking weak links, to force Kerr to lean on only his best players.

What worked against the Trail Blazers won’t necessarily continue.

But it seems the Warriors found an identity that suits them. Here’s betting they’ll open the Finals trying to maintain it.

If it doesn’t work, they’ll adjust. They have the talent and basketball intelligence to do so.

That’s what makes them so good.