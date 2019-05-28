Getty Images

Amadou Gallo Fall picked as first president of Basketball Africa League

May 28, 2019
NEW YORK (AP) — Amadou Gallo Fall is the first president of the Basketball Africa League, and Anibal Manave has been tabbed as the inaugural president of the board for the new league.

The NBA and FIBA made the announcements Tuesday. Fall has been with the NBA since 2010, most recently as its vice president and managing director for Africa. Manave has been a member of FIBA’s Central Board.

The NBA announced in February that it was collaborating with FIBA to start a league in Africa. The 12-team league is scheduled to begin play next year.

“Amadou’s efforts to grow basketball and the NBA’s business across Africa have been extraordinary, and he is an ideal choice to lead the Basketball Africa League,” said NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum in a statement.  “This historic initiative will not only further enhance the game in Africa but also provide new opportunities in media, technology and infrastructure on the continent.”

Fall is a native of Senegal and has helped oversee the NBA’s growth in Africa, such as the execution of three sold-out Africa Games, the Basketball Without Borders programs there and The NBA Academy Africa – which opened in 2017. Manave is a native of Mozambique and is a former player, coach and commissioner in his homeland.

“It’s definitely great for the continent, and every African player being able to have that,” Toronto forward Pascal Siakam, a native of Cameroon, said Tuesday. “They have the NBA Academy and things like that, just growing the game in Africa. We can all just be proud of that.”

 

Newspaper from 1995 shows Raptors were almost called the ‘Terriers’

May 28, 2019
Expansion in the NBA is an exciting time for fans in a new city. Often times, fans of a newly minted team get some kind of input on what they end up calling the eventual franchise. In 2008 the Oklahoma City Thunder almost ended up being the Bison, which would have definitively been much, much cooler.

But I digress.

The Toronto Raptors were founded in 1995, and before they settled on the Cretaceous moniker, Canadian residents were able to give their input on what the team would be called.

According to some recent tweets containing scans of old copies of the Toronto Star, the team could have been named something very different. Among the most hilarious of these names?

  • Kool Kats
  • Metro Maroons
  • Mighty Dunks
  • Slam Jammers
  • Air commanders
  • Blue Basketballs
  • Canadian Eh’s
  • “Dons”
  • Dragons
  • Whiskeyjacks
  • TimberWolves
  • Sauras Rex

The odd part? Vancouver was awarded a team that same year, and they did select the Grizzlies. Also, Timberwolves being on the list was strange — Minnesota had already been in the league since 1989.

According to the Toronto Sun, the names that got shortlisted were the Beavers, Bobcats, Dragons, Grizzlies, Hogs, Raptors, Scorpions, T-Rex, Tarantulas, and the Terriers.

At this point it feels like “Raptors” fits, even if the team has undergone some poor branding and colorway issues in recent memory. It’s definitely better than the Toronto Saurus Rex.

Magic Johnson responds: “I never abused an employee, and I never will”

May 28, 2019
It’s weird, but it’s real:

Magic Johnson vs. The Lakers is a thing.

A well-researched story by ESPN’s Baxter Holmes on Tuesday detailed what has gone wrong internally with the Lakers since Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka took over, from Pelinka making up stories to how Magic and Pelinka ignored the advice of their scouts and basketball operations staff both at the draft and building the roster.

However, the most damning parts were about how Magic Johnson ran things through fear and intimidation, which drove some employees to therapy and medication, while it drove others away.

Magic, as expected, denied all of it in an interview on ESPN.

“Do you think Jeanie Buss would allow me to abuse employees? It never happened… a lot of Lakers employees didn’t like that I held them accountable.”

I have no doubt Magic believes everything he said in that interview down to the bottom of his soul. He does not perceive himself as having done much wrong. He was never officially reprimanded, although people in positions of power in a company are far less likely to have that happen (people under them are concerned for their jobs so don’t report things that could lead to retribution).

That’s not how others around the team perceived it.

Magic’s management style had been a topic around the Lakers for more than a year before his abrupt resignation (some sources speculated at the time he stepped down to avoid having to deal out from the fallout of this story, which was known to be in the pipeline and could have included more examples of Magic mistreatment of employees). What was in the ESPN piece is detailed but also representative of what I have heard. Magic was not around the office all the time — owner Jeanie Buss should never have let Magic take the job on a part-time basis — and when he was around he throwing down edicts, acting entitled, and leaving again. It was described to me as “seagull management.”

That this continues to play out so publicly, with Rob Pelinka coming off poorly, is not good for the Lakers heading into free agency. The elite players they want to land and pair with LeBron James have options, and when they decide between those choices the kind of organization they would go to will be a factor.

If the Lakers are going to have a strong summer, it will be because LeBron did an amazing job as a recruiter.

Adam Silver still very interested in mid-season tournament, or playoffs play-in rounds

May 28, 2019
Adam Silver is willing to experiment, willing to listen, and try new things. It’s part of what makes him the best commissioner in professional sports.

Silver also knows what we all know — the NBA season is too long. He also knows the financial risks of shrinking it, and you can be sure owners with teams valued in the billions — not to mention the players with their massive contracts — are not about to give up any of that cash.

That is where the experimenting comes in. Maybe with a mid-season, European soccer-style tournament that would cap-off All-Star weekend and replace a tired game losing viewers. The hope is this tournament could generate revenue to offset the lost games. Or, the NBA could do an end-of-season play-in tournament — teams 7-10 in each conference would play their way into the postseason — to generate a little more excitement and get more teams in the playoff chase.

Silver told Marc Stein of the New York Times — for Stein’s weekly newsletter — that both ideas are being studied “fairly intensely” by the league.

“I’m looking at things from a fan standpoint,” Silver said. “I’m looking at how to create the most exciting season and experience, especially in a rapidly changing media market where fans are in essence voting every day whether they want to watch your product.

“Another marker for me is that we’re a few seasons away from our 75th anniversary,” Silver continued, referring to a landmark that the league will commemorate in 2021-22. “I think that milestone gives us a pillar around which to think about the history of the league and experiment — maybe just for the 75th anniversary — with some potential changes.”

If the league can put in a mid-season tournament where each team plays at least three games (round-robin style) and goes on from there with single elimination — culminating with a “final four” All-Star weekend — and that lets the NBA reduce the number of regular season games down the 60 or so, then I am all for it.

There are a lot of questions to answer either way, including what are the incentives (financial or otherwise) that will get the players to go all out for these games, or for coaches not to use this as a chance to rest their stars more? There’s a lot of logistical questions, too.

But you have to like that Silver is experimenting. No matter the outcome.

Scott Foster, Tony Brothers among dozen NBA referees who will work Finals games

May 28, 2019
These are the names you need to know in a couple of weeks when you’re going to start posting your NBA Finals conspiracy theories.

The NBA has announced the dozen referees who each will work at least one of the NBA Finals games. These officials were selected from the pool of referees who worked the playoffs, based on their ratings during the postseason.

Tony Brothers (8th Finals)
Mike Callahan (16th)
James Capers (8th)
Marc Davis (8th)
Kane Fitzgerald (1st)
Scott Foster (12th)
John Goble (3rd)
David Guthrie (2nd)
Eric Lewis (1st)
Ed Malloy (7th)
Jason Phillips (6th)
Zach Zarba (6th)

These NBA playoffs started off with a rash of controversies surrounding the referees, with players and coaches constantly complaining and technical fouls being handed out like candy. However, that largely has settled down, in part because the players themselves chose to pull back rather than push the envelope on complaining.

As we get later into this series, expect to see a lot of Foster, Brothers, and Zarba crews wearing the stripes (or, gray in the NBA’s case).